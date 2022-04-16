Counting On alum Anna Duggar seems to be in a happy place – despite her husband’s impending sentencing for his child pornography conviction. The mother of seven was all smiles as she made a rare appearance while attending a friend’s vow renewal ceremony in Arkansas earlier this week.

In a photo shared by the bride via Instagram Story, Anna, 33, can be seen grinning from ear to ear while wearing a modest champagne colored dress that appeared to be pinned in the bust.

Courtesy of Gabrielle Patton/Instagram

Anna’s sisters-in-law Joy Forsyth (neé Duggar), Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, were also in attendance. Joy, 24, and Abbie, 30, were rocking dresses similar to Anna’s in color and style making it appear that the three were part of the bridal party.

Critics were quick to comment on Josh Duggar’s wife’s attendance at the event.

“Can you believe that Anna just goes to these events casually with her and everyone knowing that her husband is currently in jail for being a pedophile?” one person said via Reddit. “I’m surprised she still gets invited to things,” another shared.

“I am no Anna fan – but to be fair – I am glad to see her out,” one user said, coming to her defense.

This love-filled event comes just one month before Anna’s husband, Josh, 34, is scheduled to be sentenced for child pornography charges. As In Touch previously reported, Josh was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts.

Despite his conviction, Anna seems to be sticking by her man. On February 3, the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s wife broke her silence on the scandal and shared an Instagram post that read, “There is more to the story.”

The attached link took readers to Josh’s motion for acquittal. In the paperwork obtained by In Touch, Josh’s attorneys argued that the prosecution failed to present evidence that Josh “knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

They also argued that there is no evidence that Josh ever viewed the pornographic images allegedly found on his computer. “The evidence at trial established that certain files allegedly found on the HP desktop computer were never viewed by any user of the computer and that all the files at issue had been deleted shortly after being downloaded,” the motion read.

His sentencing, originally scheduled for April 5, has been delayed at Josh’s request. He is currently behind bars awaiting his sentencing on May 25, 2022.