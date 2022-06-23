The 19 Kids and Counting alum is worth an estimated $60,000, according to Exact Net Worth . As a stay-at-home mom, who shares seven kids with her husband , she likely earned most of that money on television.

Former TLC star Anna Duggar ‘s net worth is surprisingly low after years on reality TV . How does she make money following her husband Josh Duggar ‘s multiple scandals ? Keep reading to find out more about Anna’s finances.

How Much Money Did Anna Duggar Make on TLC?

Anna and Josh’s salary is unknown, but it appears they may have not been in charge of nailing down their own paycheck. Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, alleged that family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar negotiated every family member’s TLC contracts.

Back in 2019, when a fan tweeted, “Why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children, the actual stars of the show?” Derick replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.” When the user followed up by asking, “He negotiated for you also or just Jill?” he responded, “For everyone, but without telling anyone.”

Prior to that, Derick insisted he was a “volunteer” for the program, alleging that his father-in-law forced him to work for free. “There is too little space and time on Twitter to explain my whole thought process over the course of the past four+ years, but the point is, TLC should have handled all of it much differently,” he tweeted in 2018.

Jim Bob, his wife, Michelle Duggar, and TLC have yet to comment on these allegations.