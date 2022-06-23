Anna Duggar’s Net Worth Is Surprisingly Low: How She Makes Money Amid Husband Josh’s Prison Sentence
Former TLC star Anna Duggar‘s net worth is surprisingly low after years on reality TV. How does she make money following her husband Josh Duggar‘s multiple scandals? Keep reading to find out more about Anna’s finances.
What Is Anna Duggar’s Net Worth?
The 19 Kids and Counting alum is worth an estimated $60,000, according to Exact Net Worth. As a stay-at-home mom, who shares seven kids with her husband, she likely earned most of that money on television.
How Much Money Did Anna Duggar Make on TLC?
Anna and Josh’s salary is unknown, but it appears they may have not been in charge of nailing down their own paycheck. Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, alleged that family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar negotiated every family member’s TLC contracts.
Back in 2019, when a fan tweeted, “Why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children, the actual stars of the show?” Derick replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.” When the user followed up by asking, “He negotiated for you also or just Jill?” he responded, “For everyone, but without telling anyone.”
Prior to that, Derick insisted he was a “volunteer” for the program, alleging that his father-in-law forced him to work for free. “There is too little space and time on Twitter to explain my whole thought process over the course of the past four+ years, but the point is, TLC should have handled all of it much differently,” he tweeted in 2018.
Jim Bob, his wife, Michelle Duggar, and TLC have yet to comment on these allegations.
What Is Anna Duggar’s Job?
Anna, who is one of eight siblings, was homeschooled and graduated from high school at the age of 16. She went to “Journey to the Heart,” an advanced training institute located in Michigan. She also completed an online Christian college program where she earned a degree in early childhood education. However, it doesn’t appear she has ever worked as a teacher.
Today, the TLC personality’s full-time job is being a mother to her large brood. She and Josh are parents to seven children named Mackynzie, born in 2009, Michael, born in 2011, Marcus, born in 2013, Meredith, born in 2015, Mason, born in 2017, Maryella, born in 2019, and Madyson, born in 2021.
The reality TV mama announced the arrival of the couple’s seventh child via Instagram on November 16, 2021. “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” The newborn’s birthday came just weeks before Josh’s trial for child pornography charges.
Has Josh Duggar’s Scandal Affected Their Net Worth?
On April 29, 2021, Josh was arrested by the US Marshals Service in Arkansas. One day later, he pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.
The eldest child’s trial began on November 30, 2021, and concluded on December 9 of that year. Josh was convicted on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
While Josh’s sentencing was originally set to take place on April 5, 2022, In Touch previously confirmed the former TV personality’s sentencing had been rescheduled to May 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On May 25, 2022, Josh was sentenced to 151 months, which is between 12 and 13 years, in prison after being found guilty of child pornography charges.
While Josh was previously worth approximately $200,000, that number has drastically plummeted amid his legal drama and he’s now worth $50,000.