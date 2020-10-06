Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead is keeping a positive outlook amid his split from wife Christina Anstead (née El Moussa). The TV star said he is “focusing on the good” in a new Instagram caption leading to a marriage proposal from a fan.

“New week … Ignore the noise … Focus on the good … (Although today’s car is really not that good …),” the newly single dad, 41, wrote in an optimistic message.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

One of his followers showed love in the comments and Ant later had the sweetest response. “I’m a lot older than you, but I would marry you in [a] second and never leave you, always be by your side no matter what, ’till death do us part, that is what a marriage is,'” the social media user replied to his post on October 5. “If it involves pajamas, ’80s movies and fast food … you, young lady, ARE ON!” the motor specialist answered, garnering approval from fans.

In another comment, the United Kingdom native confirmed he still plans to live in the United States post-breakup. “California is my home. Lots of exciting plans to share x,” he dished amid speculation he is visiting the U.K. with son Hudson.

Ant and Christina, 37, took people by surprise when they broke the news they were calling it quits after less than two years of marriage. The pair, who wed in December 2018, welcomed their first child together, Hudson, in September 2019.

Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram

They had a lovely blended family with his two children from a past relationship, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, in addition to her two children, 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden, from her marriage to ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the Flip or Flop star wrote in her September announcement. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Not long after the couple went public with their split, Ant revealed he had to turn his comments off because of the influx of negative messages.

“While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair,” he wrote. “Christina is fine. I am fine. We remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness are all that’s needed.”