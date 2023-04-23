90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa responded to rumors he is dating Chantel Everett’s little sister, Winter Everett, after being spotted on a wild night out.

“No, I am not dating da Winter [sic],” the TLC personality, 27, responded via a TikTok Live session on Saturday, April 22. “Oh my goodness gracious.”

Asuelu was spotted the night prior in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside fellow TLC personalities, Chantel Everett, Winter Everett, River Everett, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya at a lively nightclub. While the group enjoyed a private bottle service, fans couldn’t help but notice Asuelu and Winter getting close in the background of the video clips shared on social media — sparking major romance rumors.

Courtesy of Winter Everett/Instagram

While Asuelu denied a romantic connection with The Family Chantel alum, his relationship status with his wife Kalani Faagata’s has been something highly debated by fans.

While viewers haven’t seen the TLC couple onscreen since the season premiere of 90 Day Diaries in March 2022 — which ended with Kalani blocking her husband on social media — a lot has happened behind the scenes.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple first sparked split rumors in June 2022 after the Samoa native shared a lengthy message about why his wife was absent from social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want [to] film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post of an old clip of he and Kalani dancing together.

That same month, In Touch confirmed the couple’s marital home in Washington, Utah, was placed for sale. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, which was purchased by Kalani and her father Low, was initially listed for $589,000, and the price was later reduced three times before landing on $499,999 on August 12, 2022.

Despite the mom of two “manifesting” a move to California and ultimately settling in a new home in The Golden State, Asuelu surprised his followers by instead hopping on a plane to Samoa. With Asuelu out of the country, Kalani continued to hint at a possible breakup from her husband.

“Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” Kalani wrote in November 2022, alongside a compilation of photos and videos of fun outings with her two sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow.”

However, after more than a month in Samoa, Asuelu reunited with his sons in a California hotel room in December 2022. Fans were curious about why the family reunion took place in a hotel rather than Kalani’s new California property, with some speculating Kalani was not there. In a separate post, however, Kalani’s voice can be heard asking the children, “Who is it?” as they enthusiastically open the door of their hotel room to peek outside to find their father.

Days after the initial reunion, the couple continued to spark reconciliation rumors after posing for a since-deleted holiday photo alongside their kids.

While the 90 Day Fiancé alums have yet to comment on their relationship status in 2023, Kalani dodged a question about her relationship with Asuelu while participating in Q&A with fans via her Instagram, as one person asked if they are “still together,” adding, “Greetings from Hamburg, Germany.”

The TV personality didn’t answer the question and instead commented on where the fan lives. “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedule so I’m very tired and hungry right now,” she said. “So I read that as, ​’Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.’”