Where they stand now. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially tied the knot in May 2021, and have been keeping a low profile ever since.

While the songstress hasn’t spoken publicly about their relationship, Dalton is also notoriously private about his personal life. In fact, eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that the real estate broker seemingly deleted his formerly private Instagram profile.

Keep reading for details on where Ariana and Dalton’s relationship stands now.

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Still Together?

Since they keep things out of the public eye, it’s unclear where things between the couple stand now. Ariana was quick to shut down split rumors in August 2022 while recording a makeup tutorial.

“I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” the “Thank U Next” singer told her TikTok followers at the time. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

How Long Have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Been Together?

Romance rumors between the pair first started swirling in early 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ariana showed off her beau publicly for the first time in the “Stuck With U” music video, which was released in May of that year. The following month, she sealed their relationship with a kiss on Instagram.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

As she continued to share brief glances at their relationship via social media, it was reported that Ariana “really, really likes” Dalton by an Us Weekly source in August 2020. “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” the insider added.

In December 2020, the former Nickelodeon actress announced their engagement. Months later, she surprised fans in May 2021 by revealing that she and Dalton had officially tied the knot.

Do Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Want Kids?

While they don’t have any babies just yet, there might be kids in Ariana and Dalton’s future.

“They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together,” the Victorious alum’s brother, Frankie Grande, told J-14 in April 2022. When the topic of kids came up, he stayed mum, adding, “Listen, that’s a question for Ariana and Dalton.”

However, the Big Brother alum recalled Ariana and Dalton’s wedding ceremony as “quirky and nerdy and cute.” Frankie added, “It felt very authentic to who my sister is as a person, which made me really happy. … The authenticity, to both of the bride and groom I thought was really nice.”