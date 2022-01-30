Are they or aren’t they? Rapper G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Gillum) and actress Ashley Benson became a power couple after they started dating in May 2020. When they called it quits nine months later, fans of the pair thought they were history — until late 2021.

The Freeform alum and the “Him and I” artist were seen sitting down for lunch in December 2021 in Los Angeles and going for a hike together just one month later. So, fans are naturally curious to know whether the two are back together.

Keep reading to learn more about G-Eazy and Ashley Benson’s relationship status.

Marksman/MEGA

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson Bonded Over Music

While the “I Mean It” artist and the Pretty Little Liars alum kept a low-profile romance throughout 2020, that didn’t stop the rapper from giving his girlfriend a shout-out for her hidden musical talent after they collaborated together for a cover of Radiohead’s song “Creep” that April.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces,” G-Eazy told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”

The Spring Breakers actress’ music skills ultimately “blew” him away, the “Still Be Friends” rapper added.

Ashley Benson Broke Up With G-Eazy

Although their relationship seemed durable, the couple eventually broke up by February 2021 because “things took a hard turn for the worse,” a source told Us Weekly that month.

“Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast,” the insider said. “Everything moved very quickly, and they were obsessed with each other … They were arguing all the time and it wasn’t good for either of them.”

The source then claimed that the Bring It On: In It to Win It actress was the person who “ended it” with the “Me, Myself & I” rapper.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson Are Back Together

Eleven months after splitting, Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Ashley and G-Eazy had rekindled their relationship.

“They’re together,” a source told the publication on January 28, also revealing that they “never lost touch” after parting ways. “They just like to keep their relationship private.”

By remaining supportive exes, the duo realized that “no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times,” the insider added.

However, fans of the pair shouldn’t jump to conclusions about any wedding bells yet. “[They’re] just enjoying spending time together,” the source explained to the outlet. “Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul.”