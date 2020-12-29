Jetting off to paradise! Brian Austin Green and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess are fueling romance rumors with their intimate getaway to Hawaii.

The potential hot new couple was spotted at LAX on Friday, December 25, indicating they were traveling while celebrating Christmas together. Brian, 47, and Sharna, 35, appeared to be in great spirits in new photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail, showing the pair cheerily dancing to holiday music at an airport cafe.

John Photography/Shutterstock

Brian and Sharna’s holiday trip comes on the heels of a recent interview, in which she chatted about hitting it off with someone special.

“It’s been really awesome,” the Australia native gushed to Us Weekly on December 7. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Sharna also mentioned that she has been looking for “soulmate” qualities in a partner. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” the ballroom star quipped, adding, “I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I’m in love. It’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brian’s new romance comes amid his divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox, whom he shares kids Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4, with. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor also shares 18-year-old son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with former flame Vanessa Marcil.

The Transformers star, 34, filed for divorce from Brian again on November 25 amid her blossoming romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Brian later requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons in court docs obtained by In Touch.

Brian sparked romance rumors with Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden in recent months, although it seems he and Sharna could be more serious.

“When you start finding commonalities with someone, then it becomes something bigger,” the father of four said while discussing his dating life post-Megan on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August. “You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.”