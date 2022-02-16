Are The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein still together? Despite any speculation that they may have split amid Jen’s new job in Boston, the two are still married and going strong.

In February 2021, Jen confirmed in an Instagram Live session about her hip surgery that they “have indeed moved to Boston and no, we are not separated or divorced.”

“I don’t know, there are some rumors that Bill and I were no longer together,” she added. “No, we absolutely together, and we’re doing well, and we’re thankful that the move has gone well, and we’re excited about new schools, and new jobs, and just a whole new town in this adventure.”

After tying the knot on April 12, 2008, the reality TV couple are thriving amid their move to Boston, Massachusetts, from St. Petersburg, Florida, after Jen accepted a position on Harvard’s staff, as well as becoming the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

In February 2021, the neonatologist also confirmed that she and her family were “Boston Bound.”

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen said in an Instagram post. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

In several nods to Good Will Hunting, the couple posed on the same bench that Matt Damon and Robin Williams sat on as Bill recited some of Robin’s monologue, their son, Will, held up a Post-it, which read, “Boston or bust,” and daughter Zoey added, “My mom is wicked smart.”

Before their move to Boston, the pair celebrated their 13th anniversary in Florida, with Jen sharing a photo of then-newlyweds walking down the aisle.

She wrote in the caption, “13 years today of wonderful memories, lots of fun, a bit of madness, full of laughs, & endless love… I am so lucky to get to spend this thing called life by your side!”

The couple are used to relocating for a new and exciting opportunity, with Jen and Bill uprooting from Houston, Texas, to Florida in 2017 after Jen accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Fans first were introduced to the family in 2009 as Jen and Bill were gearing up for the adoptions of Will and Zoey. Viewers also watched several other pivotal moments of the family’s hardships and triumphs, including a battle with cancer that Jen has since overcome, in addition to her 40th birthday celebrations.

The last episodes of the show aired in August 2019, and neither TLC, nor Jen or Bill have talked about the possibility of the show’s return.