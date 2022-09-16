New boo? Kanye “Ye” West is dating Candice Swanepoel amid his ongoing divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Kanye and Candice are dating, and their relationship is new,” a source told the outlet on Friday, September 16. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far.”

The insider also told ET that Ye, 45, and Candice, 33, “connected over fashion and creativity” and that “Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Reps for Candice and Kanye did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

On Thursday, September 15, Kanye shared a blurry snap via his Instagram Stories that seemingly featured the model, according to the outlet. They are also working together for Ye’s YZY SHDZ fashion campaign, for which Candice is featured as a model. Throughout the week, Ye shared several pictures via Instagram of Candice modeling his new collection.

Shutterstock (2)

News of the “Praise God” rapper’s supposed newfound romance comes amid his ongoing divorce — and drama — with the Kardashians star, 41. The former couple married in May 2014. Nearly seven years later, Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy fashion designer in February 2021. In March 2022, Life & Style confirmed that a judge declared Kim legally single. The former pair share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Although Ye didn’t want a divorce, he seemingly moved on from Kim a few times, as he was previously linked to model Irina Shayk in June 2021, actress Julia Fox in January 2022 and social media influencer Chaney Jones in February 2022.

For her part, the Skims founder was previously in a relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson from October 2021 until they split over the following summer, Life & Style confirmed on August 5. Throughout the course of their former romance, Ye made it publicly clear that he wasn’t supportive about his ex-wife’s relationship with the comedian.

In January, Ye’s single “Eazy” dropped, which includes the notorious lyric, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The following month, the Grammy Award winner shared multiple Instagram posts slamming Pete, 28, and calling him “Skete.”

Although Ye removed all of his social media posts by March, he later returned to Instagram to deride the King of Staten Island actor by sharing a photo on August 8 of a faux newspaper that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” On September 2, Kanye slammed the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, specifically Kim and momager Kris Jenner.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim,” he wrote via Instagram that day, labeling Hollywood as “a giant brothel” and added, “Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

In a separate post, the “Jesus Walks” rapper shared an apparent text message from Kim, which read, “From my mom — PLEASE … Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

However, Ye wasn’t finished, as he shared another Instagram post one day later, writing, “Here is the through line. Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children, then you’re the ones who are crazy.”