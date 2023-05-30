Going strong? Kendra Wilkinson may be best known for her romance with Hugh Hefner, though she found love with Hank Baskett after leaving the Playboy Mansion. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about their relationship and where they stand.

Are Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Still Together?

Kendra and Hank are not currently in a relationship. However, they are still part of each other’s lives as they coparent their children Hank IV and Alijah.

How Long Were Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Together?

The former Playboy Bunny and NFL player became engaged in 2009 after six months of dating.

Two weeks after revealing they were expecting their first child together, Kendra and Hank tied the knot at the Playboy Mansion in June 2009.

In 2010, their marriage hit a roadblock when Kendra’s sex tape – which was reportedly filmed when she was 18 – was leaked. “It’s hard on him because it involves another guy, of course, and it’s hard on him because of our son and everything,” she admitted at the time on an episode of her show, Kendra. “He’s understanding. [He says], ‘We just have to hold our heads up high because we’re gonna get attacked, but we can’t run. We have to face it.’ It’s gonna be really hard. Probably the hardest time of our lives.”

They worked through their issues and later welcomed Alijah in May 2014.

However, Kendra and Hank faced tension once again in July 2014 when she learned that he had cheated on her with model Ava Sabrina London while she was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

Following a brief split, the pair reconciled by November of that year. “All I can say is I believe Hank. I love Hank. And he’s proven to me that he’s worth forgiving and fighting for,” the Girls Next Door alum told Us Weekly at the time. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and unfortunate things took place. He’s very gullible and naive.”

Despite giving Hank another chance, the pair faced plenty of split rumors until they ultimately called it quits in 2018. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Kendra revealed via Instagram in April of that year. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. … U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Their divorce was finalized in February 2019.

What Is Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Relationship Today?

The former couple were believed to be “in a really good spot” with their coparenting during the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. “Kendra isn’t a dramatic person and puts her kids first and doesn’t think outside noise is worth fighting over,” an insider told Us Weekly, referencing rumors that there was a new mystery man in her life. “She has her weeks on and off with the kids and she’s just happy her kids are healthy and in a great place.”

Then in April 2021, Kendra told Us Weekly that her relationship with Hank was “stable.” She added, “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

Months later, the former TV personality revealed that she’s ready to settle down again while appearing on the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.”

“F—k the dating, like, screw all that. I don’t want to get to know 10,000 people,” she said in November. “It’s just I’m going to live, and if one person suits me, then that person’s going to be it.”

Kendra continued to give insight into her relationship with Hank while speaking to Us Weekly in May 2023.

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” she said. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star continued, “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

While Kendra is on good terms with her ex, she told the outlet that she isn’t ready to date.

“Dating is still very nonexistent. It’s really [not in] my head right now because I’m really so in love with building my new career in business and focused on my two kids,” she admitted. “I don’t have [a] nanny or housekeeping [service], so I don’t really have a lot of time to give to some dude. You know, it’s just not really exciting for me to think that way. It’s more exciting to sell houses and feel that good feeling. … I love what I’m doing and if I’m loving what I’m doing, I don’t see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works.”