Still going strong? As she waited for her high school sweetheart and then-fiancé, John Slater, to finish prison time, former Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow fell for husband Shane Whitlow after stumbling across his picture on a “Meet An Inmate” portal in 2019.

“I am getting butterflies in my stomach right now waiting to finally meet Shane,” Lacey said in an episode that aired during season 2 of the hit We TV reality series. “When Shane walks out, it will be the first time that we’ve ever seen each other in person. My first impression of Shane when I saw his picture was, ‘Oh my god, He is so sexy.’ I hope that he’s even better looking than the picture and I hoping when he sees me, he likes what he sees.”

The two immediately hit it off and had a whirlwind romance, tying the knot in July 2019. Fans wonder, though, if the two are still together after Shane was found after he went missing in December 2021.

Keep reading to find out if Lacey and Shane Whitlow are still together.

Shane and Lacey Faced Cheating Scandals Throughout Their Marriage

Shane and Lacey had a beautiful seaside wedding ceremony, which was featured on Love After Lockup. However, they both did not maintain those wedding vows, as it was later revealed he had been unfaithful to his wife, which he confessed to during the show.



As a result of the infidelity, Lacey went back to her ex John, which she admitted on season 4 of Life After Lockup. However, it was a temporary reconciliation as she and Shane later repaired their marriage.

Lacey and Shane Welcomed Baby No. 1 Together After Reconciling

Upon mending their relationship, Lacey and Shane decided to have a baby after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

While Lacey was already a mom of three kids from a previous marriage, Shane eagerly settled into his new role as a stepdad. They later welcomed their daughter, Summer Rayne, to the world on March 12, 2021.

We TV

Shane Suddenly Went Missing in December

On December 15, Lacey posted on Instagram that Shane had been missing since December 12, and he was last seen in Trumbell, Connecticut. She asked her followers to contact the police if they spotted him or even his vehicle, which she included a photo of in the now-deleted post.

Luckily, Shane was found on December 16, with Lacey noting he was “mentally incapacitated” — she thanked fans for their “concerns” for the couple in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“This year has been hard on everyone and mental health is such a fragile thing,” she wrote that day. “No matter what, this is my [daughter’s] dad. [This] isn’t for the show or a [storyline,] this is HIS LIFE.”

Shane Whitlow/Instagram

Lacey Revealed They Aren’t ‘Together’

After Shane was found, fans noted that the former Love After Lockup stars erased memories of one another from their respective Instagram accounts.

Lacey then posted a sweet video of Summer to her Instagram on December 17, seemingly dedicated to Shane.

“Praying that no matter what dark tunnel you may be in you see the light which is this beautiful baby girl Summer Rayne,” she wrote. “Know I’ll always be here even though we aren’t together anymore, and you are still the father of our child and no matter that the public may think or people say, I know your still in there somewhere I just PRAY you stay SAFE and don’t be too stubborn to reach out to us, your real family.”

Lacey concluded her touching post with a heartfelt shout-out to Shane. “[Summer] doesn’t want to grow up without knowing her daddy.”