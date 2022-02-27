He’s one in a million! Miley Cyrus is so smitten with her new boyfriend, Maxx Morando, that she “already calls him her soulmate,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Miley has finally found love again with Maxx,” the source adds. “After taking some time out to focus on her music and find inner peace, she feels [she’s] in a good place to be in a relationship and is really into him.”

The “Midnight Sky” artist, 29, and the Liily band drummer, 23, haven’t publicly commented on when they started dating, but Miley mentioned him for the first time in September 2021 when he designed her multi-colored, cartoon-themed, two-piece outfit for her Vogue photo shoot.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” Miley told the outlet. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

By November 2021, the pair stepped out for the first time together at the Gucci “LOVE PARADE” fashion show in Los Angeles. While they seemed to be just friends at the time, the Disney Channel alum and the “I Dare You” musician changed that narrative when they were spotted holding hands backstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Special that December, per E!, and again when they were seen packing on the PDA in early 2022 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Friday, February 25.

“Maxx is just her type — a rockstar with an edge, quirky, kind and fun to be around,” the source adds. “They’re working on new music together and have taken some cool road trips in a camper van. So far, everything is going really well between them.”

The former Hannah Montana star seemingly wants to protect her personal life from the public eye, as she has not outwardly confirmed her and her beau’s budding romance.

Maxx is Miley’s first known relationship since she was linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson from October 2019 to August 2020. Cody, 25, was her first public romance after splitting from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Miley was married to the Hunger Games alum from December 2018 until January 2020, when they officially finalized their divorce after splitting in August 2019. Before tying the knot, the duo dated off and on for nearly 10 years after they met on the set of The Last Song in June 2009.

The source adds, “After a string of unsuccessful, high-profile relationships, Miley has learned her lesson and wanted to keep her romance with Maxx low-key and away from the media frenzy until she knew they were serious.”