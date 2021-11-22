Trouble in paradise? Priyanka Chopra sparked split rumors with husband Nick Jonas after removing her last names from her Instagram profile on November 16, making fans concerned the couple may be headed for a breakup.

“What’s going on with Nick and Priyanka?” a follower asked during a Q&A session on Deuxmoi’s Instagram.

“So I think you guys are talking about them [because] she removed ‘Jonas’ from her name on IG. (Correct me if I’m wrong),” the anonymous user behind the celebrity gossip page responded. “I heard that that is not a good sign of things to come. She is also working on a few projects [overseas] so perhaps distance has caused a strain on their relationship.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the rumors. “OMG DID PRIYANKA AND NICK BREAK UP???? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT TRUE,” one fan tweeted. Another lamented via Twitter, “I won’t be able to physically cope if Nick and Priyanka break up istg I HATE 2021.”

While Priyanka, 39, did remove “Jonas” from her name on Instagram, she removed her maiden name, “Chopra,” as well. At the time of publication, she only has her first name on her profile.

Reps for Priyanka and Nick did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Despite the speculation that Priyanka and Nick, 29, are having marital issues, the couple’s social media activity seems to suggest otherwise. On Friday, November 19, the Baywatch actress shared a throwback photo of her with the Jonas Brothers member, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her long-time manager Anjula Acharia. “My favorite people [red heart emoji],” Priyanka captioned the group photo.

The Quantico alum also showed love to her husband’s Instagram post earlier this week, where he reflected on the 16th anniversary of his diabetes diagnosis in honor of National Diabetes Month. She commented with a heart eyes and a clapping hands emoji.

One day after split rumors started swirling, Nick took to TikTok to seemingly shut down the speculation. While flipping through a magazine about his life, he paused on a photo of him and Priyanka. “Photo from the Cannes Film Festival with the beautiful Priyanka Chopra Jonas,” he gushed, placing emphasis on “Jonas.”

Earlier this month, the couple shared sweet posts as they celebrated Diwali together. “Happy Diwali [diya lamp emoji] to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family,” Nick captioned a clip featuring his wife on November 5.

“Our first diwali in our first home together [red heart emoj] [diya lamp emoji] [sparkles emoji]. This one will always be special,” Priyanka captioned a series of photos of the couple looking loved-up. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full [red heart emoji]. Happy Diwali [diya lamp emoji].”

Nick and Priyanka sparked dating rumors in May 2017 and started dating one year later. They got engaged in June 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December of that year.