Over the years, the stars of Jersey Shore have seen their fair share of parties, drama and breakups — but it’s been over a decade since the show premiered in December 2009, and the cast has grown up a lot. One cast member who has shown a lot of growth is none other than the meatball herself, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. She went from a pickle-loving partier to the wife of Jionni LaValle and mom of three. Still, fans wonder, are Snooki and Jionni still together?

Snooki and Jionni’s Relationship Status

In March 2012, Nicole confirmed rumors that she was pregnant and engaged to the father of her child, Jionni, to Us Weekly. At the time, the MTV alum and Jionni had been together for one and a half years.

“I have different priorities now,” Snooki said at the time. “I don’t care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I’m ready and he’s ready.”

“We are not going to screw this up,” Jionni, who hooked up with Snooki in season 3 of the popular reality TV show, added. Jionni and Snooki’s chemistry on the show, not to mention their well-documented drama, made him a staple on the show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple welcomed their first son, Lorenzo Dominic, on August 26, 2012, and their second, daughter Giovanna Marie, on September 26, 2014.

The pair have been happily married since November 29, 2014. They welcomed their second son, Angelo James, on May 30, 2019.

While Snooki told In Touch she’s in no rush to have a fourth child in August 2021, she did joke about tricking her husband into growing their family.

“I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘Hell no,’” she told In Touch. She jokingly added, “So, maybe I’ll just trick them and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Split Rumors

Over the years, there have been a number of speculations that the couple have called it quits. In January 2018, fans worried the pair were headed for a divorce when it was revealed Jionni would no longer be featured on the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, he simply chose not to appear because he did “NOT” like being on TV.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni shared on Instagram at the time. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

“HOWEVER,” he continued. “You will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be. … I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

In November 2021, fans worried that the couple were on the rocks when Nicole was spotted without her wedding ring. She squashed those rumors when she posted a picture on Instagram wearing her rings and shared more photos alongside her husband.

On November 29, 2021, Snooki shared a throwback photo of their enchanting wedding and wished her husband a happy anniversary. Jionni shared the same picture, writing, “Happy Anniversary to the best wife and mother I could ask for.”