On or off? Return to Amish’s Jeremiah Raber and Carmela Raber’s (née Mendez) relationship has been through countless ups and downs, but are they still together in 2022?

After the TLC stars sparked split rumors following several cryptic posts in March 2022, Jeremiah confirmed their breakup in an Instagram Live video on March 25.

Keep reading to learn more about what happened between Jeremiah and Carmela.

Jeremiah and Carmela Married in 2016

The couple met on Facebook and messaged one another for three months until they decided to meet each other face to face. They officially tied the knot in 2016.

Previously, Jeremiah was married to ex-wife Naomi Stutzman from 2005 until 2011. The exes share three kids together, while Carmela also shares four children from a past relationship as well.

Jeremiah and Carmela Had a Brief Split in 2017

The reality stars experienced a dramatic estrangement that played out on social media in October 2017 but reconciled despite their disagreements.

Jeremiah Has Not Featured Carmela on Instagram



Though Jeremiah mainly featured his wife on Instagram in the past, his unverified account only includes photos and videos of himself.

For Carmela’s part, her unverified Instagram is set to private mode, but she continues to update her unverified Facebook page, mostly with photos of herself and not with additional ones of Jeremiah as of March 2022.

Carmela Filed a Restraining Order Against Jeremiah

In Touch confirmed that Carmela had filed a restraining order against Jeremiah on March 10, 2022.

Carmela Seemingly Confirmed Her Split From Jeremiah

On March 22, 2022, Carmela changed her Facebook cover photo to a picture of herself standing in front of the ocean. A follower then commented on it, offering her some advice regarding her relationship with Jeremiah.

“Always do and feel what’s best for you and your children,” the person commented. “Jeremiah should do the same. If that brings you back together, so be it. If not, go your separate ways and be happy without the other. Life is too short for lots of [fussing] and fighting, and all the stress does to both of you … Only the two of you can decide what the best really is and will be.”

“This is true,” Carmela replied, seemingly confirming that she isn’t currently with Jeremiah.

Two days later, Jeremiah mentioned he was taking time for himself during a solo road trip, as he informed fans of his “new life” in his March 24 Instagram post.

Jeremiah Hints at Carmela Split

On March 24, Jeremiah shared a video to his Instagram about embarking on a “new life” by himself.

“So, here we are,” Jeremiah said in his video. “The journey has started to the East Coast. I’m at a rest stop right now and, yeah, I’m out of Washington. I’m in Oregon and I’m going to keep you guys updated throughout the entire trip … And this is where the new life starts. This is where the new journey starts.”

In response, multiple fans asked him about the Breaking Amish alum’s marriage

“You and Carmela divorced?” one Instagram user commented. “Is Carmela with you?” another asked, whereas several others also wondered if his marriage had ended.

Jeremiah Announces He and Carmela ‘Are Done’

After several days of fan speculation, Jeremiah took to Instagram on March 25, confirming he and Carmela were “no longer together” and their relationship was “officially done.”

“Why did we break up?” he said. “I mean, I’m not going to go into detail, but you know, it just didn’t work out.”