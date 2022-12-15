Perks of polygamy? Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has made it clear that she only wants to be in a plural marriage with Kody Brown. But now that Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have left the family patriarch, and he ended his marriage to Meri Brown, fans are wondering about if Kody and Robyn are still together. Keep scrolling below to find out the status of their marriage following his recent splits.

Are Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Still Together?

Fans watched as the polygamous Brown family struggled to navigate the coronavirus pandemic on season 16 of their reality show. Since patriarch Kody wanted to do everything he could to prevent his family of 23 from spreading COVID-19 amongst themselves, he enacted very strict safety rules to follow. Robyn and Meri agreed to follow Kody’s guidelines, but Christine and Janelle rebelled against them which caused a major divide in their family.

Before the pandemic, Kody used to divide his time spent evenly among his four wives. Since Christine and Janelle refused to follow his pandemic rules full-time, Kody limited his time with them. Even though Meri was keeping all of his rules, Kody didn’t spend time with her because of the issues they have been facing and continue to face in their marriage. So that meant Kody spent the majority of his time since the lockdowns in March 2020 with Robyn.

Courtesy of Robyn Brown/Instagram

In an episode that aired on January 2, 2022, Robyn admitted she was “worried” that Kody wasn’t seeing his other wives.

While discussing the perks of plural marriage with Janelle in a separate scene, like the amount of freedom and independence a wife in a monogamous marriage may not have, Robyn hinted that she’s had enough of their current arrangement.

“Yeah, could you please figure this out so I can be in a plural family again,” Robyn told Janelle with a laugh. “Oh my gosh, you guys, I’m like, ‘This is what it would be like to be …’ I never signed up for monogamy! I never did.”

Robyn continued to explain their family’s dynamic in her confessional. “So, Kody and I have been married for about 10 and a half years, and throughout those 10 and a half years, I’ve had Kody at my house like, once or twice a week. Lately, it’s been constantly, and you know, I’m sure every plural wife is like, ‘Woo, that’s the way you want it!’ And I’m like, ‘But that’s not what I signed up for,’ I guess you would say,” she said. “And then, on top of that, he’s been really unhappy. He’s been a very unhappy person. And so, it’s been a lot. It’s been a challenge for our relationship.”

“I have been really like, surprised and kind of horrified in ways, because I’ve been like, ‘Wait, I thought we were this cohesive unit,’ and we haven’t been,” Robyn added. “And it’s been a huge disappointment for me. I guess it is what it is, I just have to respect where she’s at.”

Despite some disagreements, Kody and Robyn appear to still be going strong today despite his other failed marriages.

Are the Other Sister Wives Still With Kody?

While Janelle also admitted that the pandemic had added some strain to her marriage with Kody, the tension that the pandemic caused between Kody and Christine seemed to be far greater — and it ended up being one of the last straws. Kody and Christine announced their split in November 2021 and on Sister Wives season 16 finale that aired on Sunday, January 23, she shared that Kody’s decision about no longer having an intimate relationship with her because of how she’s been “behaving” amid the pandemic is what ultimately led to their breakup.

“Wait, so he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me?” she said in her confessional.

Just over one year after Christine left Kody, In Touch confirmed Janelle and Kody had called it quits in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider claimed, adding that she “outgrew him.”

Meri confirmed in the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that her 32-year marriage to Kody is over in a preview clip released on December 15, 2022, revealing he was the one who pulled the plug.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri said in a sneak peek of the Sunday, December 18, episode, obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

In a scene with host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri viewed a clip of Kody admitting that he no longer considered himself to be Meri’s husband. The two legally wed in April 1990 but divorced in September 2014 in order for Kody to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous marriage. However, the pair remained spiritually married.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” Kody revealed.

Are Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Going to Break Up?

In January 2022, an insider gave an update on the status of Kody’s marriage with Robyn since his split with Christine and his tension with Janelle and Meri. “He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives.”

“He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids,” the source added. “He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”

Before Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation, a source told In Touch that Robyn and Kody’s relationship was “solid” in October 2022.

“Robyn and Kody are soulmates, and she will always be submissive to Kody,” the insider said. “There are no problems. They’re very much together, all the time. It’s the Kody and Robyn show.”

However, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that Robyn and Kody might be on different pages when it comes to their marriage following his split from Janelle.

“Kody is happy with Robyn and that’s what he’s concentrating on, but who knows how long that will ultimately last?” the insider revealed in December 2022. “Robyn seems to be happy with him. I know she’s fine with the wives exiting, but there’s no way that she’s not questioning her relationship with Kody.”