Are Wellution Premium Hemp “CBD” Gummy Bears Legit?

A Real Tested CBD Brand Review

This article was originally posted on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article about Wellution Hemp “Gummy” Bears, click here.

When it comes to buying CBD online, knowing at least a little about what you are looking for ahead of time is a major key to success in finding a legit CBD product. For many online shoppers Amazon is a first stop. Unfortunately for the CBD newbie, buying CBD gummies on Amazon might not turn out how they anticipate. There are an abundance of hemp gummies on Amazon, but the label claims may not always match the product inside as well as your average order on the one-stop-shop site.

Today we are taking a closer look at one of the many Amazon CBD gummies available on the market today – Wellution Premium Hemp Gummy Bears. How legit is buying CBD on Amazon really? Let’s find out.

CBD On Amazon, It’s More Than The Reviews

Usually one of the best ways to know you’re getting a reliable product on Amazon is to check product reviews. When it comes to shopping for CBD online, it’s a bit of a different story. These Wellution gummies claim to be “high potency” with 300,000mg per package. Not only is this claim a bit outlandish to begin with, the product actually tested with 0mg of CBD and similarly no other cannabinoids present. Nonetheless, this product has a few thousand reviews on Amazon that air on the side of favorable. These gummies are not at CBD gummies, they are simply over-priced and falsely advertised gummy bears.

These Wellution “Premium Hemp Gummy Bears” are cleverly labeled to fool an uninformed and trusting CBD buyer. Passing a pesticide test does little to move these gummies in the direction of a quality product. By adding the word “hemp” to their label, Wellution is giving the impression these gummies contain cannabinoids when they in fact do not. Hemp oil and CBD oil are two very different things, and though both have health benefits, CBD oil is derived for specific therapeutic properties not found in hemp oil. This difference is reflected in both price and in the interaction between active ingredients and the endocannabinoid system. Although these gummies may contain some vitamins as stated on the label (which we’ve already found to be false in other areas…), you are not getting your money’s worth when buying these CBD gummies on Amazon. Reviewers have mentioned a “great taste” to the gummies, but a sweet gummy treat does not warrant a $29.95 price tag and a misleading label that does little more than satisfy your tastebuds – if that’s the route you wish to go, might we recommend Haribo Gold-Bears from your nearest gas station instead? When buying CBD, there is a better way to do it.

Always Double Check Label Claims

Buying CBD online can be a breeze when you know where to look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we do the vetting process for you and keep things transparent in the CBD industry. Wellution “Premium Hemp Gummy Bears” are among many falsely labeled CBD products on Amazon. They received a sad score of 1 on our Expert Scale, only gaining a point for passing a solvent and pesticide screening, but are nonetheless our lowest scoring product in our list of Best CBD Gummies. Relying on label claims and customer reviews is a tricky way to shop for reliable CBD online, so turn to independent lab sources that test products out so you don’t have to.

Third-party lab test results are one of the best ways to ensure you are getting a legitimate CBD product catered to your specific needs. Whether you are looking for a CBD product that is THC-free or something containing all the rare cannabinoids, Real Tested CBD has you covered when it comes to quality, potency and purity. To compare all of our reliable and trusted, already tested for your convenience CBD brands, visit here.

Related: Curious about how the CBD industry has evolved recently and why transparency among brands is so important? Click here.