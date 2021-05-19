Rumors that Ariana Grande is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Dalton Gomez surfaced online shortly after the couple tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony last weekend — but In Touch has learned there is no truth to the pregnancy rumors.

The speculation began when a Spanish celebrity gossip influencer claimed via Instagram that the duo decided to walk down the aisle because the songstress was pregnant with a baby boy.

The happy couple got engaged in December 2020 after less than a year of dating and the real estate agent, 25, gave the pop star, 27, an impressive diamond to commemorate their deep love.

“Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5 to 7-carat oval diamond offset next to 5 to 6-millimeter pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style the same month. Money also estimated that the Florida native’s engagement ring is worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000.”

Fans were thrilled when news broke that the pair had tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony in May 2021. Days later, an insider revealed to Life & Style that Ariana and Dalton “can’t wait to start a family” and “love kids.”

The singer is “checking off her bucket list items one by one,” which includes her plans to become a mother. The former Broadway star “just married the man of her dreams” and the next thing “on her list” is starting a family with her man, the source gushed. “Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”

As a result, the insider added that Ariana and her husband “want to start having babies right away.” The source explained, “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”

It seems the A-lister and the luxury real estate guru were destined to be together from the beginning. They met when the “God Is a Woman” singer was looking for a second home outside of the Los Angeles area and her team suggested him as a potential realtor. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” Us Weekly reported in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”