Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Has the Cutest Baby Bump! See All of Her Bumpdates So Far

It’s almost time! Ashlee Simpson is glowing as she continues her pregnancy with baby No. 3. The sister to Jessica Simpson shared the first photos of her growing belly to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 21, and she’s been updating fans on her journey ever since.

“Excited for this baby boy,” the 7th Heaven alum, 35, wrote in blue font with a few blue heart emojis. In the background, it was only fitting for her to play her song “Boys.” She displayed her tummy in a form-fitting black dress as she danced to her own tune.

While the former reality star is clearly thrilled to be having a boy, her daughter, Jagger, wasn’t too pleased by the news. During Ashlee’s gender reveal, the 4-year-old was hoping to see shades of pink instead of blue. Once the expecting mother cut into her gender reveal cake to expose a blue filling, Jagger got a little emotional and reached for her mama while the rest of the family cheered. The songstress shared the footage from the event on Instagram, where fans inquired if Jagger had her fingers crossed for a little sister. “HAHA Jagger had us laughing. She thought for sure it was a baby sister but she’s excited now!” Ashlee wrote to her followers.

Although this is the “Pieces of Me” singer’s third pregnancy, this will be her second child with husband Evan Ross. The two welcomed Jagger in 2015 after getting married in 2014. The blonde beauty shares her 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz. After four years of marriage, Ashlee and Pete divorced in 2011, but it appears they maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their son.

“Ashlee and Pete’s coparenting routine is pretty solid,” a source exclusively told In Touch on May 3, revealing the rocker even called his ex “to offer his congratulations” following her pregnancy news. “They have an amazing blended family.”

The expecting parents even socialize with Ashlee’s ex and his girlfriend Meagan Camper, who share two kids together. “Everyone gets along, Pete and Evan and Ashlee and Meagan actually like each other,” the source explained. “All the kids get along pretty great. All the kids genuinely like each other. Now they’ll have a new kid to join in on all the fun.”

