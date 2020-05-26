Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Got Cozy Over MDW After Her Split From Cara Delevingne

Summer fling? Ashley Benson celebrated Memorial Day weekend with her rumored boyfriend G-Eazy. The Pretty Little Liars alum’s day with the rapper, 31, comes shortly after her split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

The pair were seen loading up the “No Limit” singer’s black Ferrari after a fun weekend by the beach in Malibu. The actress, 30, was clearly loving the warm weather as she sported a bikini top and jean shorts. The musician made sure Ashley had all her things and was seated before driving off together.

This isn’t the first time the Spring Breakers actress was seen with her rumored beau. On May 21, Ashley was spotted entering G’s estate using his security code. Just one week prior, they were caught kissing in a video on May 14.

Although the duo has been “hanging out” following Ashley and Cara’s split, their relationship is “not serious,” a source told Us Weekly on May 15.

On May 6, In Touch confirmed Ashley and the model, 27, broke up after more than two years together. “No one wanted it to be true,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

Fans speculated the two split because Ash had cheated on Cara with G after collaborating with him on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on April 22. Cara came to Ashley’s defense, stating the speculation was false.

“To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the U.K. native wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Ashley’s sister, Shaylene, also seemingly spoke out about her sister’s rumored infidelity following her music collaboration. “It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on May 15. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Scroll below to see how Ashley and G-Eazy celebrated the first weekend of summer.