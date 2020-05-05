Let’s face it, we’re all trying to figure out how to keep our strands looking fab as we’re all adjusting to the new normal at home. But don’t you worry, Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is dishing out her favorite DIY hair products to snag.

Caitlin’s loving Satin Hair Color to maintain your color or Splat’s array of colorful hair dyes for the brave beauty lovers out there to try. Watch why she loves the must-haves!

Here are the products Caitlin recommends for those attempting to color their hair at home like the pros:

Satin Hair Color 4N in Brown Castaño. Available at Amazon

Satin Hair Color 6N in Blonde. Available at Amazon

Splat Midnight Azure. Available at Walmart