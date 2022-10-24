It’s Halloween. The first holiday in a long string of important ones – it’s the junk food fans fantasy; a drama queens’ most epic stage and the beauty guru’s ultimate showdown.

The only problem with Halloween is figuring out what to wear. We get it. Here are some ideas that seem designed for your beauty prowess. Bookmark this and thank us later.

The Look: The Galactic Space Buns Alien

AP/Shutterstock

With aliens being “so trendy”, avoid being another witch or sexy nurse and give them an actual conversation starter. Is there life on Mars? Who knows. But this Galactic creature will have many counting their stars.

Get the Look With These Products:

Splat Lusty Lavender ($12.99)

Splat Neon Green ($8.99)

The Look: Starlett Tie Dye Clown

Who knew that dressing up as a clown – when done with a strong dose of originality – would have such a nice wow factor.

Get the Look With These Products:

Splat Blue Envy ($12.99)

Splat Lemon Drop ($12.99)

Splat Naturals: Teal ($14.99)

The Look: Zombie Pink Curse

Just when you thought Zombies couldn’t be cute, this one breaks the mold. A bit playful, and a good degree “livelier” – this pink-cursed zombie, definitely an original, won’t be the costume you see “on repeat” on all those the bathroom lines.

Get the Look With This Product:

Splat Midnight Pink Sapphire ($12.99)