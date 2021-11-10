Party of five! Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed baby No. 3, son Radley Knight Roloff, on November 8, 2021, and the parents are so in love.

“It’s a boy!!!” gushed the reality TV mom after announcing Radley’s birth via Instagram. The newborn entered the world at 6:32 a.m. and weighed 9.1 pounds. Audrey revealed their newest addition was born “en caul,” a rare event where a baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac, according to WebMD.

“We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery,” the redheaded beauty continued. “A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Audrey and Jeremy are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, who was born in 2017, and they welcomed son Bode in 2020. The duo are known for giving their kids meaningful names, and their newborn is no exception.

Radley is a moniker of English origin and means “red meadow.” As for his middle name, Knight is a name of English origin that typically means “warrior” but can also refer to a soldier from the middle ages, usually of noble descent, according to Babynames.com.

Bode’s name is actually a nod to Audrey’s maiden name, Botti. Much like her former last name, Bode is pronounced “Bode-y.” His middle name, James, is in honor of Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, who shares the same middle moniker.

As for Ember, their little girl was 2 months old before Audrey revealed the special meaning behind her powerful name.

“Embers are GLOWING — they can light up an entire room, forest or field,” the TLC alum shared via Instagram in November 2017. “Embers are FORERUNNERS — in forest fires, they can blow on ahead of the fire and start fires kilometers away (l loved this one being that she’s our first child).”

Campfires are also very important for the young couple, who would sit outside by the fire and discuss what they wanted their futures to look like.

“We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting — hard to stop, ALWAYS believing in the MORE that is within her — and when stoked/kindled by her Creator — able to burn and glow even MORE than she could on her own,” the proud mom continued. “Our prayer is that she would be MORE on fire for God as He continues to fan her into flame. Always more.”

Now, their family has grown even bigger with the addition of baby No. 3. Keep scrolling to see all of Radley’s baby photos so far!