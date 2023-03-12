Elvis has officially left the building. Austin Butler made his last red carpet appearance of his Elvis era at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. The California native is nominated in the Best Actor category at this year’s Academy Awards for his portrayal of the late singer, Elvis Presley.

The former Disney Channel star rocked a classic Saint Laurent tuxedo while walking the red carpet and posing for photos. Austin served up a big smile and blew kisses at photographers as he prepared for the big show.

As fans know, Austin, 31, has been making headlines about his voice since press for the film started in June 2022. Now, the actor is officially ready to focus on other roles.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot,” Austin told members of the press during the 2023 Golden Globes in January after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. “I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life. I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Further explaining the origin of the now infamous voice, it has become a coping mechanism for Austin’s “social anxiety,” he told The Wrap in March 2023.

“Something like being onstage was a terrifying thing to me as Austin,” he said. “But when I was able to live within Elvis, it gave me a way to channel that fear,” the Zoey 101 actor explained. “Being in large groups is not my most comfortable place. So, having a way of tapping into his energy helps, and that might be the reason it gets brought up again and again. I’m usually in an environment where I’m having to tap into him. It’s almost like tools on a tool belt — I’ve got bits of Elvis that unconsciously make me feel comfortable. He’s always with me.”

