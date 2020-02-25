The keto diet is the latest health craze in Hollywood with many A-listers swearing by the plan. Wellness expert Naomi Whittel is redefining the way we look at the keto lifestyle and debunking its biggest misconceptions with her new book, High Fiber Keto.

“The conception is that it’s hard, it’s difficult. It’s not. You just need someone to hold your hand and walk you through the steps. And that’s why I wrote High Fiber Keto,” Naomi explained to Life & Style. She went on to discuss the science behind the diet and how it is proven to be effective.

“It’s very, very simple, where you take your body, where you’re normally burning sugar as your main fuel source and you switch it to burning your own body fat,” she said, adding how incorporating fiber into the meal plan can really improve your results. “I did a clinical study with this book and I combined fiber, which 90 percent of us are deficient in, with keto. And together they have a 10X effect. People in 22 days lost over nine pounds of body fat.”

While on the keto diet, many people are at risk for fiber deficiency since many foods high in fiber are not keto-approved. “The thing about fiber, the secret message around fiber, is fiber is filled with magnesium. And magnesium is the most important thing that we need in our bodies to make everything work,” she elaborated. Luckily, Naomi points out the foods that are high in fiber but still low-carb.

Naomi went on share why she decided to go keto and how it helped her. “I was such a sugar addict that my day … I would go up and down all day and my insulin would spike and I was experiencing just all sorts of blood sugar ups and downs. And I wanted to get off of that hamster wheel and I also wanted to stop obsessing on food,” she said. “And so going keto for me got rid of my cravings. It made my brain function so much better. It reduced all sorts of inflammation that ages us in my body. And I thought, ‘I want to share this.’ Because most people are confused about it.”

High Fiber Keto: A 22-Day Science-Based Plan to Fix Your Metabolism, Lose Weight & Balance Your Hormones comes out February 25.