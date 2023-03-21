Article written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico.

Did you know that March is National Nutrition Month and March 21 is Healthy Fats Day? When it comes to our nutrition it can be confusing to know what is needed for a balanced diet, especially when it comes to your body needs. It’s even more confusing when it comes to what fats are needed. In a recent survey conducted by Avocados From Mexico1, over 75% of people believe that fat is an essential component of a healthy diet, but only one in three people are confident they now why it’s important to have good fats.

Good Fats are closely associated with heart health and weight management. For those in the know, avocados are often classified as being part of a “super food” category or simply referred to as a “super fruit”. Avocados are also essentially the only fruit that has good fat.

Which is why for any health-conscious consumer, Avocados From Mexico are a great addition to your diet. Avocados are the super food that is super good for you because of their good fat plus multiple additional health benefits including nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

So, in honor of Healthy Fats Day, here’s an easy and delicious way to jam pack some good fats into your life.

Harvest Bowl Salad With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico, diced

2 ea. Sweet potatoes, roasted and diced

2 c. Quinoa cooked

2 c. Arugula

2 c. Kale

1 c. Brussel sprout pedals, roasted

2 Honey Crisp Apples, diced

2 T. Roasted pecans, unsalted

2 T. Roasted pepitas, unsalted

2 T. Dried cranberries

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 Avocado From Mexico, diced

1 T. Avocado oil

2 T. Shallots, minced

1 T. Dijon mustard

3 T. White balsamic vinegar

1 T. Honey

3 T. Water

Instructions

Salad instructions:

Place all salad ingredients into a large bowl and pour the Avo Balsamic Vinaigrette over the Harvest Salad mixture.

Toss the Harvest Salad to coat. Keep refrigerated until serving.

Dressing instructions:

Place all salad dressing components into a food processor and process to a smooth consistency.

Use the remaining dressing for future use.

1. The survey was conducted by Avocados From Mexico of 1001 participants. The survey was conducted starting on March 1 of this year.