Written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico®.

Make your friends green with envy. The folks at Avocados From Mexico® partnered with the PANTONE Color Institute to make their brand color official, and it will guac your world! The new hue has arrived just in time for avocado’s most important day of the year — the Big Game, where guacamole is guaranteed to be served!

And, since avocado enthusiasts know there is nothing better than the feeling you get when you cut into a perfectly ripe avocado, the folks at Avocados From Mexico® decided to bring that same energy to your space by launching the Avocado Glow Collection, a curated line of home and kitchen accessories inspired by the new shade.

The collection will give your Big Game viewing party the ultimate glow up and provide your guests something to guac about. We love how the distinctive yellow-green hue resembles a perfectly ripe avocado, adding that vibrant pop to any party and evoking the joyful and energetic spirit of the brand.

Win The Collection!

Be the MVP of your Big Game party. Avocados From Mexico® is offering a big game package ideal for guac lovers complete with a throw pillow, wallpaper, apron, oven mitts, coasters, serving tray and a guacamole bowl. Win yours before the big game at www.avocadosfrommexico.com/brand/pantone.