Bachelor Nation Stars Mugshots After Arrests Through the Years — Victoria Fuller, Chris Soules and More

Will you accept this … bail? Bachelor Nation stars Victoria Fuller, Chris Soules, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more have been arrested through the years, and their mugshots circulated around the internet as they found fame in the reality franchise.

While most former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants had their run-ins with the law prior to appearing on the franchise, Chris was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017, two years after he starred as the leading man during season 19.

Chris rear-ended a tractor in Iowa while driving his Chevy pickup truck, which sent the vehicle into a ditch. The driver, Kenny Mosher, 66, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The Bachelor alum called 911, administer CPR and remained on the scene until paramedics arrived, but he reportedly left before the police arrived.

In August 2019, a judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term,” a local Des Moines news outlet reported.

“There was a period after the accident that I didn’t want to get out of bed. There was no hope left in life for me. I was severely, severely depressed and scared. There was nothing left to live for,” the former contestant from Andi Dorfman’s season said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in December 2019. “Luckily, I have a family that is super supportive and friends that gave everything they could to keep my head in a relatively good space. I’m not going to lie, there was moments you didn’t think it was worth waking up.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only show alum with a serious arrest after their stint in the franchise. Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence in September 2018 during a trip to Las Vegas with ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs. The charges were dropped in December 2018.

“Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred,” a rep for the former contestant from Ben Higgins’ season said at the time. “She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.” Amanda and Bobby split in April 2019.

