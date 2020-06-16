Our friends at Backstage Creations (the company that produces the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for the Emmys, MTV, Teen Choice and more) donated Comfort Kits to local healthcare workers on the front lines to help them relax a bit when they get to spend time at home. Here are some of the items — all great gift ideas to pamper yourself or loved ones to make a “stay at home” more cozy.

BBGreek.com- Kimono Robe customized with a name, photo or inscription. www.bbgreek.com/comfortrobes

BIOEFFECT- The award-winning EGF SERUM is a revolutionary age-defying serum, that significantly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increases skin thickness and density and restores your skin’s youthful radiance. https://bioeffect.com/products/bioeffect-egf-serum

Boomer Naturals- Boomer Naturals Multi Use Face Covers provide three layers of fabric treated with nano-silver technology, an anti-microbial protection that lasts 30 days, and are hand washable and breathable plus you can use Boomer Naturals CB5 Pain-Relief Roll On to soothe minor aches and pains and muscle stain plus Boomer Naturals hand sanitizer to keep you safe. www.boomernaturals.com

Collagen Laborés – Collagen Peptides by Collagen Laborés is the perfect supplement to enhance the health of your hair, skin, nails, bones and joints and are sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine hides to ensure sustainable and high-quality source . collagenlabores.com

Dash- Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker is a fun, compact-sized cooking appliance that can be used to make waffles or other ingredients including cookie dough, hash browns and keto chaffles. https://bydash.com/products/mini-waffle-maker

Dippin’ Daisy’s- A female-founded, USA-made swimwear brand, Dippin’ Daisy’s is committed to sustainability, eco-consciousness, and celebrating every woman with designs that flatter every shape and size so every girl can feel powerful and confident. www.dippindaisysswimwear.com

JABRA- Jabra Elite 85h is engineered for superior wireless calls and music, featuring revolutionary Smart-Sound technology which automatically analyzes your sound environment and applies your personalized sound settings, giving you the best calls and music experience. https://www.jabra.com/bluetooth-headsets/jabra-elite-85h##100-99030000-02

Kess Co- Kess Ice Hoop’s V-grip technology allows for better grip while hooping, making these colorful hoops perfect for family fun outdoors and working out inside! https://www.kess.co/ice-hoop

RevealU Skincare Inc- RevealU award winning Face & Body gel moisturizers are 99.5% chemical free, a blend of nature and science formulated to assist in the natural balance and flexibility of your skin bringing out the real beauty in you. www.revealUskincare.com

Source Naturals, Inc. – Stay healthy with 20 of Source Naturals Top Selling supplements such as Wellness Formula for Boosting your Immune System, Vitamin D-3 for Bones and Immune Health, Magnesium Serene for a Peaceful Relaxed Body, Theanine Serene for Stress, Allercetin for Allergies, Sleep Science Melatonin for Sleep, Non-GMO Vitamin C, Resveratrol for Heart and Aging Healthy, Pomegranate an Antioxidant and provides DNA Protection, Zea-Tein for Eye Health and Blue Light Protection, Theracurmin for Joints & Inflammation, B-12 Fast Melts for Energy, Biotin for Hair, Skin & Nails, Bilberry for Cardio & Eyes, Huperzine A for Memory & Learning, CoenzymeQ10 Antioxidant for Heart, Brain, Immunity, & Liver and Emerald Green Chlorella for Vegan Nutrition and Metal Detox. https://www.sourcenaturals.com/

Vera Bradley ReActive – This versatile everyday tote bag and hands-free crossbody backpack are from Vera Bradley’s sustainable ReActive collection, with each yard of lightweight, durable, water-repellent fabric made from 16 recycled plastic bottles. www.verabradley.com