The Body of an Angel! See Behati Prinsloo’s Most Incredible Bikini Pictures Over the Years

Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo has walked some of the biggest runways in the fashion world and graced the cover of countless magazines. The Namibian beauty enjoys days where she can relax by the pool with her husband, Adam Levine, and their two kids, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Her swimsuit photos are absolutely stunning!

Behati was discovered by a modeling scout when she was just a teen. She officially became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009 and has also modeled for brands like Vera Wang, Versace and Alexander Wang throughout her career. The activist met her hubby through a mutual friend in what she described as “love at first sight” during an interview with Net-A-Porter in January 2019.

The pair got married in 2014 and welcomed their eldest daughter, Dusty, two years later. Their youngest daughter, Gio, arrived in 2018. Behati made her big return to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk after a three-year hiatus that same year. The Calirosa founder shared how much her style evolved since becoming a mom.

“I’m finally enjoying getting dressed again,” Behati said. “I was pregnant and then breast-feeding for so long that I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago, I put them on and was like, ‘No, it’s time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.’ I love jeans and a T-shirt. Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens.”

When it comes to her beauty routine, Behati opts for the less is more approach with makeup.

“Usually, I don’t wear much but every now and then I’ll try something edgy,” she told Hello! Magazine in August 2016. “If I’m going for a natural look, I use a dash of blush or bronzer like Kevyn Aucoin’s Tropical Days bronzer, but for a night out I love a smoky eye with a nude gloss.”

After more than 15 years in the modeling industry, the fashionista had some words of advice to share when it comes to taking time to focus on wellness and self-care.

“Try to be as confident as possible,” she explained in a September 2017 interview with The Cut. “Confidence is a beautiful thing. It’s not just about how you look but also how you feel. Confidence gives you radiance. That’s a huge part of women’s wellness.”

