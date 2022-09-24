Written in partnership with Next Level Fitness Water

Whether you volunteer, donate, or perform random acts of kindness – it’s easy to see that change starts when we all do our part.

Meet Dr. Sean Levchuck, who makes a difference in a NEXT LEVEL way – changing the lives of children by donating life-saving surgeries.

Dr. Levchuck believes in paying it forward in whatever way he can. After seeing the sacrifices that others made for him over the years, it was only natural that he too would give back – it just so happens that his career as a pediatric cardiologist gives him the ultimate way to make a difference. Helping children and their families through difficult times is at the heart of everything he does.

“Since 1996, I have been involved with the amazing Gift of Life organization. With their help, I have been able to donate hundreds of surgeries at St. Francis Hospital to children in need without cost to their families. So, what began as a FaceTime call with a doctor in the Ukraine, ended up being another very special story.”

Meet 9 Year-Old Polina

Dr. Levchuck and his team stepped in to help Polina and her family when the Ukrainian Children’s Hospital was no longer operational due to the invasion. The Gift of Life stepped in to provide safe passage to the United States through Poland. Polina is recovered and now has the opportunity to live a long and healthy life.

Dr. Levchuck, St. Francis, the Gift of Life and other organizations work together for Polina and children from all over the world. They work to start programs in many underserved and disadvantaged countries to expand access to healthcare.

“In the end, it’s all about giving back. It’s a great feeling to know I can make a difference in the life of a child” says Levchuck.

