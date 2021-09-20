Bella Thorne and Fiance Benjamin Mascolo Enjoy Set From The Chainsmokers at Wynn Las Vegas

Having a night out! Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, were spotted enjoying a set from The Chainsmokers at Wynn Las Vegas inside XS Nightclub along with five other friends on Saturday, September 18.

Sipping on drinks inside the VIP section, the friend group danced away until leaving the club around 4:30 a.m.

But Bella and The Chainsmokers weren’t the only celebrities seen at the resort that day. The Bachelorette cohost Tayshia Adams was seen enjoying dinner at Casa Playa inside Encore at Wynn, dining with a friend.

Like Bella, Tayshia, who turned 31 on September 4, arrived at XS Nightclub and took celebratory shots with The Chainsmokers.

Also spotted at the hotel and casino on Saturday were Wynn resident headliner Alesso, DJ Martin Garrix and songwriter Lewis Capaldi. And at Wynn’s Encore Beach Club, J Balvin joined Jhay Cortez for a Mexican Independence Weekend celebration.

