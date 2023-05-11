Is “Sadfleck” back or “Angryfleck”? Ben Affleck is being accused by fans of “slamming” a car door on his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a new viral video.

In the TikTok clip that surfaced on Thursday, May 11, the Argo director, 50, is seen walking in front of the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, as the pair made their way to a car. As Ben held the passenger seat door open for his wife, she climbed in, and Ben shut the door while swinging his right arm in the air. He then walked over to the driver’s side and appeared annoyed after catching sight of the person filming them.

The now-viral moment was captioned, “Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn’t dead.”

In response to the video, countless fans weighed in on the moment via Twitter.

“Ohh s—t! That’s Ben Affleck visibly irritated slamming that door on Jennifer Lopez,” one social media user claimed. “He purposefully looks away from her while she’s getting in the car. They definitely fighting lol,” another chimed in, whereas a third wrote, “You can ‘have it all’ and still be miserable.”

Despite the negative commentary over Ben’s alleged behavior, several fans came to his defense, pointing out that the Tender Bar actor was likely annoyed at the fact that they were being filmed after going on a simple coffee run.

“He’s right there. Jen kept her head down, and Ben is naturally irritated, as he motions to the cameraman at the end,” one Twitter user wrote, adding, “Not a minute of privacy when you’re famous, should be the headline.”

A separate person also defended Ben, tweeting, “Dude, he’s pissed off he’s being filmed. Again.”

Whether or not Ben and Jennifer were having a bad day, this isn’t the first time the Good Will Hunting cowriter has come under fire for his behavior.

At the February 5 Grammy Awards, Twitter users dragged Ben for appearing “bored” and “miserable” when the camera panned over to him and the “On the Floor” artist.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one person tweeted that evening. “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife,” another weighed in.

One month later, though, the Air star broke his silence on what went down at the Grammys during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had a good time at the Grammys,” Ben insisted, adding that he assumed there would be “good music” at the show.

When recalling how the camera kept cutting back to film him and J. Lo, Ben explained that he “didn’t know they were rolling.”

“I leaned into [Jen] and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor [Noah].’ She goes, ‘You better f–king not leave,’” the Berkeley, California, native explained. “I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk [those times]. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’”