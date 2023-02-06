While Jennifer Lopez looked like she was having a blast at the 2023 Grammys ceremony, her husband, Ben Affleck, appeared pretty apathetic to be in the audience at music’s biggest night. The actor began trending on Twitter with fans claiming he looked so “bored” during the telecast’s numerous cutaways of the power couple.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife.” A user praised the show’s director for the numerous audience shots of Ben and Jen, writing, “Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you.”

During the epic “Back to Motown” medley, Jennifer was shown happily dancing along as the pair stood at their table,while the Argo actor appeared stoned faced. “Ben Affleck would ratherbe anywhere else than front row at the Grammys 2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush ‘Higher Ground.’”

An intrepid Twitter user set the video — including Ben’s dreary look on his face — to Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence,” which became infamous in his “Sad Affleck” viral video while promoting Batman Versus Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At one point in the evening, host Trevor Noah did a skit where he talked to his mom onthe phone while sitting next to the couple at their table. Jennifer appeared to give Ben a playful nudge to get him to look livelier as she realized they were on camera, and the stunner put on a big smile.

The couple didn’t walk the red carpet and Jennifer didn’t perform at the Grammys. Instead, she strolled onstage to present the first award of the evening, Best Pop Vocal Album. The Shotgun Wedding star looked stunning in a navy gown with a sheer skirt and long crystal tassels for sleeves.

Jennifer gleefully announced Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House won the category, and her duties for the evening appeared done within the first 15 minutes of the telecast. But it seemed the “On the Floor” singer wanted to stay and watch the amazing performances that were yet to come during the show.

Ben has been letting Jennifer shine at events while remaining in the background lately. She worked the red carpet at the Shotgun Wedding premiere on January 19, 2023, doing plenty of interviews and posing for photographers in a gorgeous flesh-toned sparkling sheer gown with a bright yellow belt.