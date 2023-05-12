Ben Affleck has found himself on the front page of many headlines for what social media users dubbed his “Sadfleck” mood. Fans have jokingly called out the actor, director, screenwriter and producer for appearing “miserable” in several moments, whether it was at a public venue or running a simple errand with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

One of the most viral incidents, however, was when the Air star was seen looking glum at the February 2023 Grammy Awards. In his defense, Ben’s face was captured on camera more than once while sitting next to the Monster in Law actress in the crowd.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one Twitter user wrote that day. “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife,” another weighed in.

At the time, an insider exclusively told In Touch that “only reason” the Argo director attended was to be “Jen’s date.”

“But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him,” the source added at the time.

Despite the buzz he received over his exasperated facial expressions, Ben explained that he “had a good time at the Grammys” during a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun,” he said, adding that he assumed there would “be good music” at the show.

As for his on-camera demeanor, the Good Will Hunting cowriter defended himself by referring to the multiple times the cameras zoomed in on him while host Trevor Noah even appeared next to him and J. Lo at one point.

“They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” Ben noted. “I leaned into [Jen] and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ “She goes, ‘You better f–king not leave.’”

Ben then opened up about other accusations he saw from fans who accused him of appearing drunk.

“I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch,” the Tender Bar star told the outlet, adding, “Nobody ever once said I’m drunk [those times]. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ … [People assuming I was drunk] raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.”

Living in the spotlight comes with difficulty, though, and many fans don’t blame Ben for having a few dull moments.

Scroll down to see photos of every “Sadfleck” moment captured on camera.