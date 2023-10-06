This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Anxiety and anxiety disorders can have a real impact on your quality of life. While not a replacement for traditional treatment, research indicates CBD offers a natural way to help manage your anxiety symptoms by calming the body and mind.

CBD gummies offer a discreet and convenient way to get a consistent dose of CBD whenever and wherever you feel stress taking hold. They are available in a wide range of potencies and almost any flavor you can imagine.

With so many options to choose from, how do you know which CBD gummies are quality and which are best left on the shelf? We’ve investigated dozens of CBD supplement brands to find the best CBD gummies for anxiety that will help you work toward a stress-free 2023.

How Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

Within our body is a cell-signaling system called the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining homeostasis (balance) in several bodily functions.

Recent research has suggested that CBD can interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are some of the millions of receptors that make up the endocannabinoid system. By interacting with these receptors within the brain and the peripheral nervous system, it’s theorized that CBD may boost serotonin signaling.

A key neurotransmitter in supporting mental health, low levels of serotonin are associated with anxiety and depression. By increasing serotonin levels, CBD could help manage the symptoms of anxiety and anxiety disorders, such as panic attacks and generalized anxiety disorder.

While research into the benefits of CBD on mental health is still in its infancy, there is supporting evidence showing the effectiveness of the natural extract in reducing overall anxiety symptoms, including in those with PTSD and social anxiety disorder. Plus, studies show that even low doses of CBD (25-75mg) are sufficient to ease anxiety and improve sleep quality.

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety in 2023

Best Overall CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Soul CBD Gummies

Soul

Combat anxiety and stress on the go with the CBD Gummies from Soul CBD. Not only will your cluttered mind thank you, but your tastebuds will too, due to the huge variety of sweet and fruity flavors.

Each gummy is infused with a precise dose of either 10mg or 25mg of CBD. The smaller 10mg dose has just enough CBD to help you cope with everyday stressors, while the stronger 25mg dose is more suitable for lingering and acute anxiety.

The formulation is completely organic and natural, plus the use of CBD isolate guarantees a gummy that is 100% THC-free. Each batch of gummies is sent for third-party lab testing to check the potency of CBD as advertised and that they are free of contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals and microbes.

Pros:

Certified organic hemp and THC-free

100% natural

Gluten-free and vegan

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 count

Strength: 10 or 25mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Seriously sour, pineapple and mango, strawberry, raspberry, orange cream, pina colada, passion fruit and mystery

Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Diamond CBD Yum Yum Gummies

Diamond CBD

As the name suggests, the Yum Yum CBD Gummies from Diamond CBD are sweet and delicious. Available in watermelon, apple and sour variations and looking just like candy, these gummies offer a discreet and tasty way to get a calming dose of CBD whenever you need it.

Each gummy is infused with 10mg of CBD isolate, to help boost your mood and promote relaxation, without any THC. The benefit of a low-potency CBD gummy is that it can be taken several times a day to help you feel balanced all day long.

The results of third-party lab testing show that the potency of the gummies is as advertised and that they are free of contaminants and impurities.

Pros:

Zero THC

Vegan

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD isolate

Size: 60 or 150 count

Strength: 10mg per gummy

Flavor: Sour, watermelon and apple

Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Feals The Gummies

Feals

Calm your mind whilst retaining focus with the Hemp Extract Gummies from Feals. Each gummy features a microdose of 20mg of CBD and an overall total of 32mg of cannabinoids and terpenes — including 1.5mg of THC — to give an uplifting effect without the “psychoactive elements.”

These vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO gummies are naturally flavored with a sharp and citrusy tangerine, balanced with a sweet sugary coating. If you enjoy the taste and how the gummies make you feel, you can save 30% by signing up for a subscription.

Find more information on the potency and purity of the gummies in the results of independent lab testing. They verify the concentration of CBD is as it should be and that the gummies are free of impurities, toxins and microbes.

Pros:

Natural formulation

Vegan and gluten-free

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 20mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Tangerine

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Redeem Therapeutics CBD + CBN Gummies for Sleep

Redeem Therapeutics

Living with anxiety can seriously impact your quality of sleep. Each serving of the CBD + CBN Gummies from Redeem Therapeutics contains 25mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN, which is known to have a calming and sedative effect.

The gummies also contain 10mg of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate your circadian rhythm to help you fall asleep faster and for longer. The sleep-boosting ingredients of these gummies don’t end there. They also contain relaxing lemon balm, passionflower and chamomile extracts that can help relieve anxiety and improve sleep quality. Plus, griffonia seed extract — as a source of 5-HTP — can help boost serotonin production to improve mood.

A third-party lab analyzes both the brand’s hemp extract and their finished products for potency, terpene profile and the presence of unsafe contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides and microbes. A link to the results is available via the website.

Pros:

Natural and organic ingredients

Packed with sleep-boosting botanicals

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 10-count or 60 count

Strength: 25mg of CBD per serving

Flavor: Honey lemon, orange cream and watermelon mint

Best CBD Gummies for Relaxation: FOCL Chill Out Gummies

FOCL

When your anxiety makes it difficult to wind down in the evening, reach for the Chill Out Gummies from FOCL. Let the day melt away with a single gummy that contains the perfect blend of 25mg of CBD and 3mg of THC to calm the mind and body.

Each gummy also contains 100mg of L-theanine, which has been shown to relieve stress disorders, improve mood, promote normal sleep patterns and maintain mental clarity. The formulation is completely natural, including the juicy sour raspberry flavor.

The Chill Out Gummies are third-party lab tested to ensure they meet strict standards for potency and purity, Plus, the brand’s hemp is organically grown in the USA, meaning it’s free from herbicides, pesticides and heavy metals.

Pros:

100% natural

Calming formulation

Vegan, non-GMO and cruelty-free

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Sour raspberry

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Production Process

How a CBD gummy is produced can have an impact on its overall quality. We only chose supplements from brands that manufacture their products in facilities compliant with cGMP (current good manufacturing practice).

Following cGMP guidelines assures proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. This helps to guarantee the safety, quality, purity and potency of CBD supplements.

Also, we looked at what CBD extraction method a brand uses. There are two main methods – CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. We preferred brands to use CO2 extraction as by extracting CBD from plant material in a high-pressure chamber, you get a clean and pure extract with a high yield of CBD.

As the name suggests, in solvent extraction, solvents like ethanol are used to extract CBD which can result in solvent residues. Therefore, if a brand is known to use solvent extraction, they must have test results showing non-detectable levels of solvents in their CBD supplements.

Reviews

Legitimate customer reviews provide a valuable source of information on the effectiveness of a CBD gummy, providing real insights into how well it works on anxiety symptoms, how long it takes to feel the benefits and thoughts on flavor and texture.

Testing

The FDA does not currently regulate CBD supplements, making it inevitable that some CBD gummies on the market will be of poor quality. However, trustworthy brands will send all of their CBD supplements for third-party lab testing to check for potency and purity.

We checked that the results of third-party testing were made readily available in the form of a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) which confirms:

The potency of CBD is as advertised

The terpene profile

The concentration of THC and other additional cannabinoids where appropriate

That the supplement contains non-detectable levels of contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and microbes

Quality ingredients

The best CBD gummies are made with the finest quality hemp extract. The best hemp extracts come from top-quality hemp plants. Therefore, we selected CBD gummies from brands that source their hemp from domestic farms that preferably use organic farming practices.

Furthermore, we only selected supplements that contain evidence-backed ingredients and no unnecessary fillers and additives.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Gummies

Here are a few things to keep in mind when purchasing CBD gummies.

Potency

When it comes to potency – one size does not fit all. If you’re new to CBD look for a gummy with a lower potency (5mg to 10mg of CBD) or for a gummy that can be easily cut in half, to get a lower dose.

Furthermore, the recommended daily dose of CBD is dependent on several factors including body weight, individual tolerance to CBD and severity of anxiety. For extra help choosing the right potency of CBD gummy for you, check out a CBD dosage calculator.

What it helps

There are CBD supplements targeted to different concerns, such as pain relief, sleep issues and skin health. Look for a supplement that is specially formulated to tackle anxiety and promote calm. They may include extra calming ingredients such as B vitamins, lavender, magnesium and zinc amongst others.

Form

Gummies are a convenient and tasty way of getting an exact dose of CBD, but other forms of CBD supplements are worth considering. For example, if you want a CBD supplement that takes effect quickly, oils and vape pens are fast-acting as the CBD is absorbed directly into the bloodstream following application.

Other forms of CBD supplements include topicals, capsules, powders, drinks, chocolates and more.

Flavor

CBD gummies are available in a wide range of flavors, from simple to exotic, from sweet to sour. Therefore, you don’t need to settle for the first CBD gummy you find. Explore your flavor options and choose a gummy that has a flavor you love. This will make it so much easier to take when your anxiety affects your appetite.

Price

While it can be tempting to always go for the cheapest option, we advise caution when the price of a CBD gummy seems too good to be true. Without FDA regulation while not always the case, cheap CBD supplements could contain low-quality CBD and artificial ingredients.

Therefore, we recommend checking the ingredient list before deciding to buy. If the formulation is simple i.e. a short list of ingredients and is made with natural and organic ingredients, you can be confident you’re paying for a quality CBD gummy.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in the hemp plant that has been linked to several health and wellness benefits including pain relief, boosting sleep quality and easing anxiety.

CBD is increasing in popularity in the supplement market as it offers a natural alternative to prescription and over-the-counter medications, which can have harsh side effects. Plus, CBD does in non-intoxicating i.e. no high and research indicates it shows no dependence potential.

Benefits of CBD

As well as easing the symptoms of anxiety, research shows that CBD has potential additional benefits, including:

Reducing PTSD symptoms, including reliving past trauma and nightmares

Relieving several types of pain, including post-recovery pain, neuropathic pain, localized pain and arthritic pain

Protecting against neurological diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.

Improving sleep quality and quantity

Treating withdrawal from opioid addiction

Plus in 2018, the first FDA-approved CBD drug hit the market. Epidiolex is used to treat seizures from two rare forms of epilepsy – Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Clinical trials showed that Epidiolex reduces the frequency of seizures in participants when compared to those taking a placebo.

Types of CBD

CBD supplements contain one of three types of CBD:

CBD isolate: The pure form of CBD i.e. no other compounds other than CBD.

Broad-spectrum CBD: Comprises CBD and all other cannabinoids of the hemp plant, such as CBG, which is known for its brain-boosting properties. Broad-spectrum CBD also contains aromatic compounds known as terpenes, which have also been associated with therapeutic benefits, such as promoting relaxation and acting as an anti-inflammatory.

Full-spectrum CBD: Consists of all the same compounds of broad-spectrum CBD as well as up to 0.3% THC. Although THC is the compound associated with causing psychoactive effects, at such a low concentration, it’s not enough to be intoxicating. However, it is enough to trigger a phenomenon known as the “entourage effect” whereby cannabinoids work synergistically to amplify their overall effects.

Forms of CBD

CBD gummies are a good option if you don’t like the natural earthy taste of CBD or find it difficult to swallow capsules. They provide an easy way to get a consistent dose of CBD and are available in a wide variety of sweet flavors. However, CBD supplements come in a variety of forms, so let’s take a look at some other options:

CBD Topicals

CBD Lotions and balms are typically targeted toward providing localized pain relief for the likes of sore joints or improving skin health. However, some CBD topicals are infused with essential oils, such as lavender or chamomile, to provide a relaxing aromatherapy experience, which can help with anxiety symptoms.

CBD Capsules

Convenient and discreet, capsules offer a precise dose of CBD – either in a powder or liquid – contained in a shell. This form takes slightly longer than oils or vape pens as before the CBD can be absorbed into the bloodstream, the capsule must be broken down in the digestive system first.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

This liquid supplement typically consists of a carrier oil infused with CBD. OIls and tinctures tend to be fast acting as the CBD is absorbed directly into the blood vessels under the tongue upon administration.

If you don’t like the natural earthy taste of CBD, you’ll find numerous flavor options, which taste good when taken on their own or when added to your favorite desserts or hot drinks.

CBD Vape Pens

The quickest way to experience the anti-anxiety benefits of CBD. When you inhale from a vape pen the CBD is vaporized so it can be easily absorbed via the network of blood vessels in the lungs. However, the effects of vape pens don’t persist as long as some other supplement forms, lasting 1 to 2 hours.

While it’s not easy to get an exact dose with CBD vape pens, you do have control over the potency of vape liquid with many options available.

Side Effects of CBD

Current research shows that CBD is well-tolerated by most people. However, some people – particularly those new to cannabinoids – may experience mild side effects, which include:

Dry mouth

Appetite changes

Red eyes

Nausea and diarrhea

Lethargy and drowsiness

Seizures and cognitive impairment, in rare cases

These side effects are often indicative of taking a too-high dose and are usually temporary. You can minimize your risk of experiencing side effects by starting with the lowest recommended potency and increasing gradually if needed.

However, as CBD is not suitable for some pre-existing medical conditions and is known to interact with some medications – including certain blood thinners and antidepressants – you should speak to a doctor before you start taking a CBD supplement.

Furthermore, the FDA advises avoiding CBD if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or using certain contraceptive medications or implants. This is because CBD can affect the regulation of key reproductive hormones, particularly estrogen.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

Hemp was removed from the legal definition of cannabis with the 2018 Farm Act which made it legal to sell CBD products derived from hemp plants with less than 0.3% THC by weight.

However, while federally legal, CBD laws can vary by state, so it’s worth checking individual state laws before buying or traveling.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

CBD may be able to help you manage the symptoms of anxiety by promoting a feeling of calm and boosting your mood. However, without getting to the root cause of your anxiety, it’s likely to be a recurring problem.

Talking therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, can help you address the root causes of your anxiety as well as teach you strategies – such as breathing techniques – to manage your anxiety.

Will CBD cause psychoactive effects?

It’s a common misconception that CBD can make you high because it is found in the hemp plant. In fact, unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning that it does not produce psychoactive effects.

THC is limited to 0.3% by weight in CBD products, which is too low a dose to be intoxicating, but enough to potentially trigger a phenomenon known as the “entourage effect”, whereby cannabinoids work together to boost beneficial effects.

Final Thoughts

Recent studies have shown that CBD has the potential to manage the symptoms of anxiety by promoting relaxation and calming the mind. However, not all CBD gummies are created equally. Therefore, we researched each product carefully to ensure we’re only recommending the best CBD supplements.

While not as fast-acting as some other forms of CBD – like vapes and oils- there are several benefits to using gummies as your CBD supplement of choice. They are convenient, discreet and offer a tasty way of getting a precise dose of CBD. However, if you want to try alternative ways of getting your daily dose of CBD, supplements come in a wide range of forms including oils, vape liquids, topicals, capsules and drinks.

CBD supplements typically don’t have the same harsh side effects some people can experience with prescription anxiety medication. Most people tolerate CBD well and if side effects are experienced, they are typically mild and temporary.

We still recommend that you talk to your doctor before you start taking a CBD supplement as it may interact with certain prescription medications. Furthermore, CBD is best avoided if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.