This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

It’s no surprise CBD is one of the most popular natural supplements on the wellness market right now. It is associated with a wide range of health and wellness benefits including promoting relaxation, improving mood, easing stress and relieving pain.

CBD is a versatile supplement that is available in a variety of forms including oil and tinctures, capsules and pills, teas, powder and gummies.

Offering a precise dose of CBD in a tasty, candy-like coating, CBD gummies are a great way to get pain relief on the go. Not only do they taste delicious, but CBD gummies may alleviate various types of pain including muscle pain, inflamed joints and migraines.

However, with such a saturated market, how do you know a CBD gummy is up to par? We’ve checked out dozens of premium CBD brands to find the best CBD gummies for pain the market has to offer.

How Does CBD Help Relieve Pain?

There is a cell-signaling system within the body called the endocannabinoid system. Some research indicates that CBD interacts with endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system.

By engaging with these receptors, CBD can help the cells to respond to certain stimuli, such as pain and inflammation. This response can be in the form of anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving actions that help with pain management.

Studies show that CBD has been effective in overall pain management for various types of pain, including cancer pain, fibromyalgia, migraine pain and neuropathic pain, without any negative side effects. Furthermore, animal studies indicate that CBD can reduce inflammation and overall pain in rats with arthritis.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2024

Best Overall CBD Gummies for Pain: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

CBDfx

Pros:

All-natural formulation

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

60-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 60 count

Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

Offering pain relief with a tasty twist, the Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies from CBDfx feature a potent dose of broad-spectrum CBD wrapped in a tasty mixed berry chew. Each gummy contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD, providing all the pain-relieving and wellness benefits of the hemp extract without any detectable THC (the intoxicating compound of the hemp plant).



The formulation is completely natural, as well as vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. Furthermore, every product from CBDfx is made with organically-grown hemp, with CBD extracted using clean CO2. This means you get a CBD gummy that’s free of pesticides, herbicides, solvents, heavy metals, GMOs and other potential contaminants.

You don’t have to take our word for it. Each batch of gummies is sent for third-party testing to verify potency and purity. Plus, in the unlikely event that you’re not happy with the CBD gummies, CBDfx offers a 60-day guarantee.

Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Pain: Cornbread Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cornbread

Pros:

USDA organic

Vegan and gluten-free

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 count

Flavor(s): Watermelon, Berry, or Peach

Ease discomfort and tantalize your taste buds at the same time with the tasty Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies from Cornbread. They come in three fruity flavors — watermelon, berry and peach — all-natural and certified organic. Plus, you won’t find any high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or gelatin in these gummies — just domestically-grown hemp extract and other clean, natural ingredients.



The gummies are available in three potencies — 20mg, 25mg, or 50mg of CBD per serving — so you can choose a strength tailored to your level of pain. The CBD is full-spectrum, which means you also get a full complement of cannabinoids, terpenes and up to 2mg of THC. When cannabinoids and THC are combined, they work in synergy, potentially boosting the overall benefits, in what’s known as the “Entourage Effect”.

All of Cornbread’s products — including the Full-Spectrum Gummies — are sent to independent labs for testing. The results are publicly available and show that the potency of CBD is advertised and that the gummies are free of impurities, such as heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and potentially-harmful microbes.

Best Vegan CBD Gummies for Pain: FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

FOCL

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Vegan and cruelty-free

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 count

Flavor(s): Sour watermelon, Tropical punch and Mandarin orange

Get relief for the body and mind whenever you need it with the Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies from FOCL. Each bite-sized gummy is infused with 25mg of full-spectrum CBD, which can help ease everyday aches and pain, as well as calm the mind, promote relaxation and support focus.



If you’d prefer a CBD gummy without THC, FOCL also offers its great-tasting gummies with broad-spectrum CBD, which has non-detectable levels of THC. Whichever option you choose, you’ll still get all the minor cannabinoids, including CBC, which may act as an anti-inflammatory, potentially helping to ease joint and muscle pain.

The results of third-party lab testing show the full cannabinoid profile of the gummies, as well as verify the potency of CBD and that there are no contaminants present.

Most Potent CBD Gummies for Pain: R&R CBD Gummies

R&R

Pros:

Eight cannabinoids and 11 terpenes

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Third-party lab-tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 count

Flavor(s): Assorted variety of Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple, Alpine Strawberry

With a potent dose of 30mg or 60mg of CBD per gummy, the CBD Gummies from R&R may help ease all sorts of pain — from post-exercise muscle pain to tight, painful joints. The full-spectrum CBD also contains minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes to ensure you’re getting the maximum benefits of the hemp plant.



R&R partnered with a candy manufacturer to create their sugar-coated gummies, which means they are not only effective but delicious too. Each container includes a mix of three innovative flavors — Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple and Alpine Strawberry — which are derived from completely natural flavors. The gummies look just like candy too, offering you a discreet way to get your daily dose of CBD.

The formulation is all-natural, vegan and gluten-free, making the gummies suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements. However, if the CBD gummies from R&R don’t meet your expectations, you’re protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Most Affordable CBD Gummies for Pain: MONTKUSH CBDA Rosin Gummies

MONTKUSH

Pros:

100% Natural

Vegan

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 20, 40, or 60 count

Flavor(s): Strawberry

If you’re looking for a CBD gummy to take regularly, you can save 30% on a subscription to the CBDA Rosin Gummies from MONTKUSH. Each gummy contains 15mg of organic CBD, minor cannabinoids and terpenes to ease the discomfort of both body and mind.



The plant-based gummies are strawberry-flavored, as well as being gluten-free, non-GMO and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

MONTKUSH sends each batch of CBD gummies for third-party lab testing to ensure the potency of CBD is correct, analyze the terpene content and check that they are free of contaminants and impurities.

How We Picked the Best CBD for Pain

Not all CBD gummies are created equal. Therefore, we extensively researched dozens of CBD brands to ensure we’re only recommending the best CBD gummies.

Production Process

How a CBD gummy is produced can impact its overall quality. We only choose gummies from brands that manufacture their CBD products in cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) compliant facilities.

The cGMP regulations contain minimum requirements for the methods and facilities used in manufacturing, helping to guarantee the safety, potency and quality of CBD gummies and other products.

The method of CBD extraction also plays a role in the overall quality of a CBD supplement. There are two main methods. The first – CO2 extraction – is our preferred method, as it cleans and produces a high yield of contaminate-free CBD. The second method is solvent extraction which comes with a risk of residual solvents contaminating the CBD.

Therefore, if a brand uses solvent extraction, they are required to have third-party test results that show the gummies are free of all traces of solvents.

Customer Reviews

For extra insights into the quality and effectiveness of CBD gummies, we read through reviews from verified customers to ensure the vast majority were happy with the effects, flavor, texture and customer service.

Quality ingredients

As the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD supplements, it is extra important to check the quality of ingredients. We start by checking where a brand sources its hemp from, favoring brands that get their plants from domestic farms that use organic growing practices. This guarantees that the CBD extract is non-GMO and pesticide and herbicide free.

In addition, we only recommend CBD gummies that have completely natural formulations. Artificial colors, flavor and fillers can not only impact the flavor of a CBD gummy but also increase the risk of allergic or other adverse reactions.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Products

There are a few things to keep in mind when buying CBD products so you know you’re getting one that is right for you.

Potency

If you’re new to CBD, it’s advised that you start with a lower potency CBD gummy, something in the region of 5mg to 15mg of CBD. This will reduce your risk of experiencing side effects, while also helping you evaluate the dose’s impact on your pain level. You can gradually increase to a higher potency CBD gummy if needed.

More seasoned CBD users and those who are experiencing a more significant level of discomfort can consider a gummy with a higher dose of 25mg of CBD and above.

Form

While CBD gummies offer a convenient and discreet way to get a precise dose of CBD, there are other options worth considering. For example, CBD balms and other topical treatments can offer targeted pain relief right where you need it, making them a good option for isolated muscle and joint pain. Other forms of CBD include oils and tinctures, capsules and pills, vape liquids and drinks.

Price

It’s not easy to determine if a CBD gummy offers good value for money, particularly when there is so much variety. However, if the price of a gummy seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Cheap CBD gummies are more likely to be made from poor-quality CBD, artificial colors and flavors and unnecessary fillers. Therefore, it’s worth looking at the ingredient list as opposed to focusing solely on the price. If the formulation is simple and contains all-natural and organic, you can be confident that you’re paying for quality.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the most abundant of the 100+ cannabinoids of the hemp plant. It is non-intoxicating or psychoactive, meaning that, unlike THC, it does not produce a high. Over the last decade, the popularity of CBD supplements has sky-rocketed as they are associated with several health and wellness benefits without the side effects of prescription medications.

Types of CBD

A CBD supplement can be :

CBD isolate: The pure form of CBD i.e. just CBD and no other compounds from the hemp plant.

Broad-spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, as well as all minor cannabinoids and terpenes, which are also associated with a wide range of benefits including boosting sleep, reducing inflammation and promoting calm. Broad-spectrum CBD contains non-detectable levels of THC.

Full-spectrum CBD: Contains all the compounds of broad-spectrum CBD, as well as up to 0.3% of THC. CBD, cannabinoids and THC work synergistically to enhance their effects i.e. achieve an effect that would be impossible for individual cannabinoids.

Forms of CBD

If you don’t like the natural earthy taste of CBD, gummies are a great option as they are typically sweetly flavored and easy on the palate. Also, you get the added benefit of getting an exact and consistent dosage of CBD with each gummy.

Other forms of CBD supplements can also help with pain relief including capsules and pills, oils and tinctures, topical formulations, nasal sprays and vape liquids.

Topical CBD: With a CBD topical, the CBD is absorbed directly through the skin, creating greater local bioavailability. CBD creams and balms typically only take 10 to 20 minutes to take effect. This makes them a great option for providing targeted pain relief on the go right where you need it most.

CBD oils and tinctures: For more fast-acting pain relief, the CBD from oils and tinctures enters the bloodstream via the vessels under the tongue so the effects kick in quickly. If you don’t like the slightly bitter taste of natural CBD, oils and tinctures are also available in a wide variety of flavors.

CBD vape liquids: Coming in a wide range of flavors and potencies, CBD vape pens offer a discreet and easy way to get a potent hit of CBD. The vaporized CBD enters the bloodstream via the lung for fast-acting effects that last for a few hours. However, it’s not easy to get a precise dose with CBD vape pens.

Other Benefits of CBD

The body’s endocannabinoid system is responsible for maintaining balance in many key biological processes. Therefore, by interacting with receptors in the cannabinoid system within the nervous system, CBD may benefit the body and mind in several ways, including:

Easing the symptoms of anxiety and depression

Boosting the quality and quantity of sleep

Protecting against cognitive decline and neurological disease

Promoting calm and relaxation

Reducing the severity of PTSD symptoms

Treating withdrawal symptoms

The first FDA-approved drug – Epidolex – hit the market in 2018. It’s used to treat seizures in two rare forms of epilepsy – Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome – with clinical trials showing Epidolex decreases the frequency of seizures.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD is normally well tolerated by most people, however, some individuals may experience mild forms of:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness and lethargy

Appetite changes

Gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea and nausea

In rarer cases, seizures and impaired cognitive function

Usually, these side effects are the result of taking a too-high dose of CBD and are thankfully temporary. Increase your chances of avoiding side effects altogether by starting with a low dose of CBD and by sticking to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Even though the side effects of CBD are mild, you should speak to your doctor before you start taking a CBD gummy for pain. This is because CBD may not be suitable if you have a certain pre-existing condition and it can interact with some prescription medications.

Furthermore, The FDA advises against taking CBD if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking contraceptive medications. This is because CBD can affect the regulation of key reproductive hormones.

FAQs:

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD won’t typically make you high. CBD is non-psychoactive for most people, which means it doesn’t cause intoxication or a “high”. THC is the compound of the hemp plant responsible for the “high” and it’s only present in full-spectrum CBD products. However, the legal limit of THC is 0.3% by weight. While not enough to make you feel “high”, it is enough to trigger the “Entourage Effect”, which may amplify the benefits of cannabinoids as a whole.

Is CBD legal?

CBD exists in a somewhat legal gray area. The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the legal definition of cannabis. This means that hemp-derived CBD products are federally legal as long as the CBD has been extracted from plants with less than 0.3% of THC by weight.

However, although legal at the federal level, state laws on CBD can vary. Therefore, you should check individual state laws before buying and traveling.

How much CBD should I take?

The recommended dosage of CBD depends on several factors, such as individual tolerance, body weight and level of pain. However, as a general rule, we recommend starting with the manufacturer’s lowest suggested dosage and increasing gradually if needed.

If you need a little bit more guidance on how much CBD to take, there are many CBD dosage calculators online that can help you.

Can I take CBD every day?

Yes, you can. CBD is an all-natural ingredient that is typically well tolerated and is non-habit forming. Therefore, it’s safe to take CBD every day, provided you follow the manufacturer’s dosage guidance.

If you’re intending to take a CBD gummy daily, many CBD brands offer significant savings when you sign up for a subscription.

Summary

CBD gummies offer a tasty and convenient way to help ease aches and pains, including the likes of post-workout pains and stiff, sore joints.

They are available in a variety of flavors and potencies, so you’re sure to find a CBD gummy that suits your personal taste and individual needs. Just look for a gummy with an all-natural formulation from a brand that third-party tests its gummies for potency and purity.

Before you start taking CBD gummies, we advise speaking to your healthcare provider, particularly if you’re taking any prescription medications or are living with a long-term medical condition.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.