CBD gummies are the ultimate treat to supplement your way to better wellness. They’re tasty, they’re convenient– simply lump them in with your other vitamins and meds– and they’re packed with CBD for body and mind.

We scoured the CBD market in order to find the very best CBD gummies out there. We made sure we only picked products with the highest quality ingredients and the greatest health benefits for senior women.

In the end, we found the four best CBD gummies around, so read on to learn more about which ones are right for you:

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies for Senior Women

Benefits of CBD Gummies for Senior Women

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has a variety of therapeutic applications backed by scientific study. For seniors in particular, CBD gummies offers promising advantages for improving quality of life. Here are just a handful of the benefits of taking CBD gummies as senior:

Promotes anti-inflammation

Soothes joint pain, arthritis, mobility

Boosts brain health

Improves heart health

Regulates sleep

Manages stress and anxiety

Supports immune function

Best CBD Gummies for Senior Women in 2023

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies for Senior Women: Feals The Gummies

Feals

What we love

Feals has created some of the best CBD Gummies to help alleviate pain, reduce anxiety and improve sleep. We love the citrusy, tropical tangerine taste and well-rounded effects. You can take one or two gummies in the morning for consistent pain relief throughout your day, or take them to unwind in the afternoon or to sleep at night.

Feals uses full spectrum CBD in these gummies, meaning you get multiple cannabinoids and terpenes. This creates an Entourage (synergistic) Effect that many users claim is more effective at fighting inflammation and pain versus other types of CBD.

Feals exclusively uses hemp cleanly extracted from organic farms in Colorado to procure their CBD. In every gummy, you’ll find high quality ingredients, great taste and powerful relief from pain and anxiety – and they provide 3rd party lab tests to prove it.

What customers say

These CBD gummies currently sit at an almost-perfect score online of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Verified customers have said:



“I find Feals to be exactly what I wanted. In smaller doses, it’s calming. In larger doses, it helps with sleep. At my age of 73, I have a problem staying asleep but this helps tremendously.” – Anne H.



“Feals has given me relief from neck pain and other pain issues. At 76 those who are my age or older knows the aches and pains of old age. I highly recommend this product to all.” Deedee C.

Pros:

Can microdose

Taste is amazing

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Low in sugar

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 CBD gummies per container

Strength: 20 mg of CBD + 1.5mg of THC per gummy

Flavor: Tranquil Tangerine

2. Best Tasting CBD Gummies: Verma Farms Peachy Pau Hana

Verma Farms

What we love

We’ve tried a lot of CBD edibles in our day, but the Verma Farms Peachy Pau Hana gummies are one of the best CBD gummies to hit the palette.

If you don’t like the taste of CBD oil, you’re in luck! These tasty CBD gummies by Verma Farms have the same sweet citrus flavor that you get from peach ring candies at the drugstore. Plus, they’re inspired by Hawaiian wellness practices and aim to help you relax and unwind.

What customers say

Customers love that there’s no hempy aftertaste. These CBD gummies are also really well-reviewed for stress and pain relief and users frequently mention that just one CBD gummy is often potent enough to do the trick.

Pros:

Made with high-quality hemp

Delicious, chef-inspired flavor

Manufactured with CO2 extraction

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 20 CBD gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Peach

3. Best CBD Gummies for Inflammation: Soul Harmoni Gummies

Soul

What we love

For a strong dose of anti-inflammatory action in every bite, we recommend the Harmoni CBD gummies. Each CBD gummy has a potent dosage of CBD isolate, making them a great option for those who want to avoid even trace amounts of THC.

These are some of the best CBD gummies for inflammation management because they contain turmeric, which is known for its powerful anti-inflammation properties . There’s also magnesium to help calm anxiety and regulate your sleep cycle. These CBD gummies also contain other natural ingredients that provide a whole bunch of health benefits.

Dealing with pain can make you moody and unable to sleep. When it happens to you, just grab a CBD gummy or two for awesome anti-inflammatory relief.

What customers say

These CBD gummies were developed to treat symptoms of PMS, so many users speak to a decrease in bloating, moodiness and pain.

Pros:

Organically farmed

THC-free

Contains anti-inflammatory ingredients

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 CBD gummies per container

Strength: 30 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor: Raspberry Lemonade

4. Best Gummies for Sleep – Evn CBD Strawberry Melatonin Gummies

evn

What we love

If it’s more sleep you’re after, it doesn’t get much better than these gummies that pack a relaxing punch. Evn CBD’s strawberry melatonin gummies taste great and deliver serious shut-eye to even the most sleep-challenged women.

The secret lies in the pure ingredients. Evn CBD uses L-theanine, a natural chemical produced by the body that helps calm your body and mind. They also contain melatonin, one of the world’s most popular and effective natural sleep aids. They’re even formulated with passionflower extract for a soothing effect that helps lull you to sleep, without any fogginess the morning after.

We love that Evn CBD uses organic ingredients and makes all their supplements in small batches. We also recommend doing the subscribe and save to get 20% off and free shipping on all your favorite CBD products.

What customers say

Across the board, verified users give these gummies a perfect rating for sleep, specifically in regards to falling asleep faster and staying asleep throughout the night.

Pros:

Delicious strawberry flavor

Third party lab tested

30-day money back guarantee

Specs:

CBD type: N/A

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 100 mg of L-theanine per gummy, 25 mg of passionflower per gummy, 3 mg of melatonin per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies

Not all CBD gummies meet our standards for quality, safety and efficiency. We vetted dozens of brands to figure out who offers the top choices. Here’s how we selected the best CBD gummies for our list:

CBD hemp cultivation and processing

Do you know where your CBD comes from? Before you purchase CBD gummies, it’s a good idea to know where the hemp has been sourced. That’s because inferior imports and hemp grown with dangerous pesticides don’t represent the best choices out there. For our list, we only selected CBD gummies that are sourced from hemp grown in the USA. Furthermore, we required clean cultivation and processing. This includes using sustainable or organic methods, as well as employing a clean extraction method to make their CBD gummies.

What users say

You never know if CBD gummies will work for you until you try them, which is why it can be dicey purchasing something new. A great method to see how the CBD gummies really work is to check out verified reviews online. Although CBD gummies affect people differently, it’s a good sign if the majority of verified users are experiencing relief after taking them. That’s why we combed through testimonials on each of the CBD gummies we looked at and favored ones with positive reviews.

Testing

CBD gummies, though federally legal and widely available, are not regulated by the FDA. In the absence of official requirements, it’s really important to make sure the CBD gummies you’re taking have been adequately tested. To qualify for our list, this is what we required:

Third party lab testing

Readily available lab test results

Regular testing schedule

Potency profile available on lab results

Contaminants panels during testing

Luckily, CBD gummies have become more mainstream in recent years and consumers have demanded this level of safety. Today, the majority of reputable CBD gummy brands provide this information right on their websites. If you can’t find the test results, reach out to the company to find out if you can verify what’s in their CBD gummies.

Quality ingredients

What you put in your body affects how you feel. We made sure that the CBD gummies on our list contain all-natural ingredients. We also looked for indicators that these CBD gummies are high quality, like if they contained organic ingredients, superfoods, vitamins and other healthy botanicals.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Gummies

These days, there are many CBD brands and even more CBD gummies available online. It can be overwhelming to new users who don’t know what to look for. Now that you’ve seen how we made picked our top products, here’s what to keep in mind when you’re buying CBD gummies for you or a loved one:

Potency

You can figure out your ideal dosage of CBD gummies by starting off small and slowly increasing your intake if needed. The more you need, the higher potency you’ll want for your CBD gummies. Overall potency will show how many milligrams of CBD are included in the entire product. Higher potency CBD gummies are usually cheaper per milligram and offer more value for families and power users.

Intended benefits

Some CBD gummies are targeted for specific issues. For example, a CBD product formulated for anxiety relief may have added botanicals that promote relaxation. If you’re taking CBD gummies to address a particular wellness issue like anxiety or sleep, it’s a good idea to find CBD products that are formulated just for that. Checking out verified user reviews can also give you a big clue into what kind of effects you can expect.

Form

CBD gummies are great, but there are a plethora of types of other CBD products. Here are the most popular forms:

CBD oil tinctures : These are mixed with a carrier oil and known to be fast-acting.

CBD capsules : CBD capsules are very convenient, since you can lump them in with your other vitamins and medications and never miss a dose.

CBD gummies and other edibles : CBD can be taken in the form of gummies, candies, chocolates, baked goods and other delicious treats.

CBD drinks : You can also find CBD energy shots, CBD bottled water and even CBD beer and wine.

CBD topicals : CBD topicals are great for aches and pains. Simply rub gently on the affected area for relief.

CBD skincare : Because CBD has positive effects on skin health, there are many great CBD skincare products for acne, anti-ageing and everything in-between.

CBD for pets : CBD isn’t just good for humans; it’s good for pets, too! You can get CBD tinctures, treats, creams and more that are made just for furry friends.

Flavor

Flavoring is often added to CBD gummies to improve their naturally hempy taste. Luckily, there are all-natural ingredients that can be used to give CBD gummies a genuinely tasty flavor. You can choose between everything you can think of, from mint and citrus to cookies-and-cream. And if you don’t mind the piney, earthy taste of hemp, you can get a natural flavor with no additives.

Price

Taking CBD gummies daily can get expensive, but there are tried-and-true ways to save. For example, most awesome CBD companies will offer a subscribe and save option that will give you up to 30% off the price plus free shipping. You can also take advantage of rewards programs with certain CBD companies that will give you points with every purchase. Finally, check out if the CBD brand offers any special discounts. Many will offer discounts for veterans and people with chronic conditions, so be sure to look into this.

What is CBD?

CBD is a natural, anti-inflammatory phytochemical, known as a cannabinoid, found in the hemp plant. Unlike marijuana, CBD does not have psychotropic effects, meaning it will not get you high. The World Health Organization officially recognizes CBD as a safe supplement with no risk of intoxication or addiction.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

As we mentioned earlier, CBD gummies have been shown in scientific studies and user testimonials to be an effective, natural remedy for the following:

Acne

Anxiety

Depression

Inflammation

Pain

Arthritis and mobility issues

Sleep

Cognition

Immune function

Seizures

Types of CBD Gummies

To make CBD gummies, the CBD oil must be extracted from the hemp plant. How that process occurs will determine which type of CBD you end up with. Here are the three types of CBD:

Full spectrum CBD gummies

Full spectrum CBD gummies contain the most unadulterated form of the extract. Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes naturally present in the hemp plant. These are purposely not filtered out and the extract is minimally processed. Full spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC at 0.3% or less.

Broad spectrum CBD gummies

Broad spectrum CBD gummies contain the second-least processed of the CBD types. Broad spectrum CBD contains other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, except for THC.

CBD isolate gummies

CBD isolate does not have additional hemp cannabinoids or terpenes. It is pure CBD and contains 0% THC.

Side Effects of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies do not usually produce any noticeable negative effects. However, in some cases the following side effects have been reported after taking CBD gummies:

Drowsiness

Lightheadedness

Diarrhea

Nausea

Dry mouth

FAQs:

Are CBD gummies legal?

CBD is federally legal, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This piece of legislation dictates that any hemp products with 0.3% or less THC by dry weight are legal for purchase, sale and consumption. However, certain CBD products like CBD flower and CBD vapes are often banned at the state level.

Can CBD gummies alone help with anxiety?

Anxiety is a serious condition that can disrupt daily functioning. While CBD gummies have shown tremendous promise to help anxiety, both in controlled studies and in anecdotal evidence from users, it may not be enough to alleviate severe anxiety conditions on its own. As always, speak with your doctor before starting a new health regimen.

Will CBD gummies make me high?

No, CBD gummies will not make you high, even if taken in large amounts. Unlike the cannabinoid THC, CBD is a non-psychotropic substance.

Conclusion

There are a lot of ways you can take CBD, but one of the easiest and tastiest is with CBD gummies. Whether it’s better sleep, pain relief, or simply overall wellness that you’re after, there’s something for everyone on our list of quality CBD supplements. Enjoy your path to a healthier lifestyle with these tasty treats.

