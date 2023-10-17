This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

We all know that sleep is important at an instinctual level. We don’t feel as good mentally or physically when we’re in the throes of sleep deprivation.

This instinctive longing for good sleep is also backed up by scientific evidence. We now know that healthy sleep is required to maintain a healthy mood, cognitive function and overall health. It’s also been proven that regular sleep deprivation can put you at higher risk for several diseases like obesity and dementia, just to name a couple.

But while many of us know we need better sleep to get healthier, it can be a difficult road to get there.

You can go the route of prescriptions, but these can have wild side effects. OTC sleep aids aren’t much better and many of them can cause dangerous dependency.

One of the best natural sleep solutions we’ve come across to date is CBD, a natural chemical found in cannabis, that no, will not get you high.

That’s because CBD does not have psychedelic effects, but it has been heavily researched to be a safe, non-habit-forming sleep aid. Fantastic news for insomniacs and night owls everywhere.

Since one of the most popular ways to take CBD is in gummy form, we set out to find the world’s best CBD gummies for sleep.

Whether you have problems falling asleep, staying asleep, or maintaining healthy sleep cycles, there’s a CBD gummy on our list waiting to lull you into a relaxing slumber.

Check out our rigorously vetted list of the best products out there to help you get a naturally restful night with the help of a tasty CBD gummy:

Top 5 CBD Gummies for Sleep Health

Read on to find out our list of criteria and why we selected each of these CBD gummies for their amazing sleep prowess.

How Does CBD Help with Sleep?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a natural anti-inflammatory found in the hemp plant. CBD has shown tremendous promise in a variety of therapeutic applications, from epilepsy treatment to pain relief and a dozen wellness issues in between.

But unlike its psychedelic cousin, THC, CBD does not possess psychotropic properties. Although CBD is non-intoxicating, it’s been proven to act as a highly effective sleep aid.

For example, in this study, sleep scores improved in about 67% of adults using CBD within the first month. There’s also this study that found CBD increased overall sleep duration in rats.

And aside from studies in the medical and scientific communities, there’s a seemingly infinite amount of personal testimonials that speak to CBD’s powers as a natural sleep aid.

Perhaps this is because, unlike melatonin, valerian root and other supplements, the human body has built-in receptors for CBD and other cannabinoids. This network of receptors is called the endocannabinoid system and it’s responsible for regulating major bodily functions.

To take effect, CBD binds with receptors in the endocannabinoid system to get it firing on all cylinders. This results in a litany of positive health benefits, like better sleep, decreased anxiety, better cognitive performance and much more.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2023

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin

CBDfx

Our #1 pick — the best CBD gummies that help people fall asleep fast and STAY asleep — is this bottle of dreams from CBDfx. A combination of high-strength CBD and nature’s best sleep aids does the trick and it does it remarkably fast.

With any CBD edible, you have to wait about 30 minutes to as long as 2 hours to digest the gummies and absorb CBD into the bloodstream. However, verified users concur that these sleep gummies are the fastest around.

In addition to organic broad spectrum CBD, CBDfx adds melatonin in every vegan gummy, along with magnesium and natural terpenes to promote relaxation.

The effect is powerful and you can choose your strengths here between 25mg and 50mg CBD per gummy. The corresponding melatonin dosage is 2.5mg and 5mg per gummy.

We love that the ingredient list is all-natural and the price isn’t bad, especially when you buy 2 bottles or more at the same time. Try these powerful treats today and say hello to a beautiful night’s rest, without the next-day grog.

Pros:

CBD from organically grown hemp

Potent & fast-acting

Available in 2 strengths

Clean CO2 extraction

All-natural ingredients

Vegan & gluten-free

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum 0% THC

Size: 60 gummies

Strength: 25mg CBD or 50mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Herbal taste

User Reviews: CBDfx’s CBD Sleep Gummies currently hold an almost-perfect score: 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on over 600 reviews. These are one of the best-reviewed CBD gummies we’ve come across, specifically for falling asleep and staying asleep through the night.

2. Best for Overall Wellness: Verma Farms CBD Gummies

Verma Farms

If you’re looking for CBD gummies that can help you relax but also work to improve your overall well-being, look no further than these CBD gummies from Verma Farms. All ingredients are certified vegan, for one and we like the pleasant melon flavor that’s just sweet enough to taste like a treat.

Moreover, the verified online reviews we found are perfect. Not one single review below 5 stars.

For relaxing sleep that can change your life for the better, look no further than these gummies. They’re restorative, they’re award-winning and they’re perfect for daily use.

Pros:

Vegan

Daily pick-me-up

Pleasant taste

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 20 gummies

Strength: 25mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Melon

User Reviews: Verma Farms’ CBD gummies earn a perfect score of 5 of 5 from verified users online. AKA– they’re a hit.

Charlotte’s Web

In case you didn’t know, Charlotte’s Web practically invented CBD. Their founders, the Stanley Brothers, cannabis geneticists and overall hemp experts, initially created a CBD-dominant strain by accident. This happened years ago, before the dawn of CBD products online, so people from all over the world came to them for natural relief for themselves and their loved ones. The news spread like wildfire and because of the intense interest, CBD got one foot into the mainstream.

Fast forward to today and Charlotte’s Web is perhaps the most trusted CBD company on the planet. Their hemp genetics are proprietary, meaning you can’t get their brand CBD oil anywhere else.

Following suit, their CBD sleep gummies are trusted by thousands of people with a variety of sleep issues. We love that they’re moderately dosed at 10mg CBD per gummy. Because Charlotte’s Web already uses their potent, award-winning CBD oil, you get more with less.

Add in 5mg of melatonin per gummy and you’re looking at the best night’s sleep of your life.

Pros:

World’s most trusted CBD company

Thousands of 5-star reviews

Affordable

All-natural, vegan ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30-, 60-, or 90-count

Strength: 10mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Tropical fruit

User Reviews: Charlotte’s Web Sleep Gummies currently have over 3.5k verified reviews posted online, for a total score of 4.5 of 5 from users. For many, other common sleep aids just didn’t work– a la melatonin, valerian root, low-quality CBD, etc. Even for the severely sleep-challenged, Charlotte’s Web has provided major relief.

4. Most Potent: Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs

Slumber Sleep Aid

If you’ve been sleep deprived for a while, it may be time to bring in the strong stuff. We’re not talking about heavy-duty prescriptions. Instead, try these delightfully potent CBD gummies from Slumber Sleep Aid. We can’t help but love that this brand is dedicated entirely to sleep health and their products are loaded with CBN.

Like CBD, CBN is a hemp cannabinoid with therapeutic properties. And it’s most well-known for helping people get a better night’s rest.

Deep Zzzs gummies contain full spectrum CBD oil, meaning they also have THC, below the legal level of course.

It’s this cannabinoid combo that sets these gummies apart and puts them at the strongest on our list. Slumber Sleep Aid discloses that this is the strongest legal hemp blend.

Their claims are backed up by an independent sleep study that was conducted on their hemp products. Among the results, 70% of people said that Slumber Sleep Aid worked better than any other natural sleep remedy they’ve tried.

Pros:

For deep, restorative sleep

Contains CBN

Results backed by an independent sleep study

Organic ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 25mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Lemon raspberry

User Reviews: At present, around 90% of verified online users would recommend Deep Zzzs. We saw quite a few reviews where people said they had not had much success taking CBD for sleep and that the combination of CBD and CBN in these gummies is more effective.

5. Best Tasting: Joy Organics CBD Sleep Gummies

Joy Organics

For the best-tasting CBD gummies for sleep that work, our pick is Joy Organics. They’re a family-owned operation and a veteran in the CBD space. They were one of the first companies in the world to receive USDA organic certification.

These gummies are made with full spectrum CBD oil, meaning they contain the most unadulterated form of the extract. All the terpenes and cannabinoids present in the hemp plant are still intact, making for a potent effect.

But despite the potency level, these CBD gummies don’t knock you out. They contain an additional 3mg of melatonin per serving which has a gentle effect. You can look forward to gently falling asleep and feeling refreshed in the morning.

Another thing we love is that Joy Organics is a veritable mission-driven CBD brand. They’re actively involved in charity efforts around the world and they’re obsessed with only using the purest ingredients. They offer compassionate discounts for the military, veterans and more to help get CBD into the hands of people who need it most.

Pros:

Helps you gently fall asleep

Potent CBD oil inside

Organic ingredients

Compassionate discounts available

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Full spectrum Size: 30 gummies

30 gummies Strength: 30mg CBD per gummy

30mg CBD per gummy Flavor: Berry

User Reviews: Of the 174 online reviews we sifted through, users spoke most often about efficiency and taste. We also noticed quite a few testimonials that referenced the value they get with Joy Organics via subscription orders, loyalty points and compassionate discounts.

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Not all CBD supplements are created equal. For every amazing CBD product that works, there are just as many inferior products that don’t offer the value you’d expect.

That’s why we came up with a solid vetting process in our quest for the best CBD gummies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Here’s how we picked the winners:

Production Process

It’s super important to know where the hemp comes from if you’re taking CBD oil. Of equal importance are the cultivation and processing methods at play. To make our list, we required that the CBD gummies in question use hemp CBD grown in the USA. This is both because of higher standards set by US states for hemp cultivation and because it’s less of a carbon footprint than buying imports.

Next, we made sure that each CBD brand disclosed its cultivation process, awarding higher consideration to those who use organic protocols.

Finally, we checked to make sure that the CBD oil used in the gummies was cleanly extracted. We specifically looked for CO2 extraction, ethanol extraction and other environmentally friendly methods.

Reviews

How do you know a CBD gummy will work for you before you try it? The truth is, you don’t. The best way to gauge efficiency is by doing your research.

Luckily, we’ve done this for you by looking at literally hundreds of verified reviews. While reviews aren’t the end-all-be-all, they’re a great way to see if users are satisfied and what kind of results they’re experiencing.

Testing

Any CBD product you buy must be lab tested for safety and potency. All the legit CBD brands test their products regularly and provide this information to their customers. If they don’t, watch out.

To make our list, each CBD brand was required to provide an independent lab report for both contaminants and potency on their CBD gummies. These reports were conducted by a third-party laboratory (not the CBD brand) within the past 6 months or less.

Quality ingredients

We kept a special eye out for high-quality ingredients in CBD gummies, ingredients that are healthy and clean. For example, a few on our list contain melatonin, a natural herb known to promote sleep health.

Another example is organic ingredients. You’ll notice that the CBD gummies on our list often contain these, as well as all-natural colorants like vegetable juice.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural substance known as a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, cannabis sativa. CBD is non-habit-forming and non-intoxicating and is officially recognized as ‘safe’ by the World Health Organization.

Benefits of CBD

Cannabidiol is a natural remedy with a long list of health benefits, including:

Acne treatment

Pain relief

Improved cognition

Better sleep

Mood regulation

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-anxiety

Helps nausea

Helps seizures

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD:

Full spectrum CBD: This is the most raw form of the extract, with various supporting cannabinoids and terpenes present. Full spectrum CBD is most commonly associated with the ‘entourage effect’, or the principle that CBD oil works better when cannabinoids and terpenes work together. Full spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC.

Broad spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD is similar to full spectrum, in that it contains cannabinoids and/or terpenes in addition to CBD. However, broad spectrum extract goes through an additional filtration process to remove all the THC. Broad spectrum CBD contains 0% THC.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate does not contain any additional hemp cannabinoids or terpenes. It is pure CBD, isolated through chromatography or other filtration processes. CBD isolate contains 0% THC.

Forms of CBD

You can take CBD in a variety of forms that are widely available online and at wellness shops, organic food stores, etc. Here are the many ways you can take CBD:

CBD tinctures

CBD edibles (like CBD gummies, chocolates, etc.)

CBD capsules

CBD vapes

CBD topicals

CBD drinks

CBD suppositories

CBD for pets

And more…

Side Effects of CBD

CBD has proved well-tolerated in various human and animal trials over the years. However, a small number of people have reported negative side effects that include nausea, irritability and drowsiness.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD is technically legal at the federal level, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This legislation legalized the purchase, sale and consumption of CBD products with 0.3% or less THC by dry weight.

However, the legality of specific CBD products can vary from state to state. For example, some states have banned CBD vapes.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

CBD has been studied to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and many anxiety sufferers find relief with the cannabinoid. However, anxiety disorders are serious and can severely affect daily life; they therefore should always be treated under the care of a medical professional.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD will not make you high, not even when taken in large amounts. This is why many people give high-quality CBD to their pets and even their children.

Conclusion

Instead of heading to the pharmacy, you can rest easier with CBD gummies in your plant-based medicine cabinet. They’re a great-tasting way to get your CBD and if you have trouble sleeping, you’re in luck.

All the CBD gummies on our list have received rave reviews from verified users and they contain CBD that’s been heavily tested and proven to be safe and potent.

Remember that most CBD gummies need to be taken about 30 minutes to 1 hour before you go to sleep. This is so they have time to digest and absorb into your bloodstream.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.