Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Adding CBD to your daily health regimen can be a small change that leads to a big difference. CBD is a live phytochemical from hemp that targets what your body and mind need to stay balanced. CBD promotes a natural anti-inflammatory response when it binds with receptors already present in your system.

In other words, it’s a plant-based remedy that’s safe and good for you.

CBD gummies are one of the most popular ways to take CBD because they’re delicious, making it easy to remember to take them.

We surveyed the market and created a list of criteria to rank the best CBD gummies for daily wellness. Here’s what we came up with:

2024 Best CBD Gummies for Daily Wellness

What makes CBD a great supplement to take every day?

CBD has shown tremendous therapeutic promise in scientific studies to help alleviate a long list of wellness issues.

Here are just a few ways CBD can benefit your daily health regimen:

CBD is a natural anti-inflammatory.

The scientific-medical community now agrees that inflammation is at the root of all diseases. That’s why lifestyle changes like adding more anti-inflammatory foods and supplements like CBD oil may greatly improve your health.

CBD has demonstrated powerful pain-relieving properties.

Chronic pain can be debilitating, but many prescription and OTC pain relievers can result in undesirable side effects. This makes CBD an appealing, natural alternative that won’t make you feel loopy.

CBD may help with anxiety.

Multiple studies have shown CBD to provide natural relief for symptoms of anxiety. We’ve also read through literally thousands of testimonials from verified CBD users who say their anxiety has greatly improved because of the powerful cannabinoid.

CBD is a neuroprotectant, meaning it’s good for your brain cells.

CBD is also thought to improve cognition and mental focus. It benefits brain health all around.

CBD is good for your skin.

CBD has proven to be an effective treatment for acne and skin irritations. There are also now plenty of anti-aging CBD skincare products many aficionados swear by.

CBD helps you sleep better.

This hemp cannabinoid is associated with improvements in overall sleep quality. It’s also sometimes used as a non-intoxicating, non-addictive sleep aid for full-blown insomniacs.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Other research has been conducted providing evidence that CBD treats seizures, cancer, depression and more.

Best CBD Gummies in 2024

CBD is one of those little lifestyle changes you can make that can pay dividends over time. Simply adding this anti-inflammatory to your daily life can promote other positive choices because if you feel good, you’ll want to continue down the healthy path.

In that vein, these are the best CBD gummies because they work, they’re healthy and they’re made with potent US hemp.

They’re tasty, too.

Best Overall for Daily Wellness: CBDistillery Relax CBD Gummies

CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies win the #1 spot for their effectiveness and potency. We also love that they’re made with broad spectrum CBD. That means they have supporting cannabinoids to help you feel even more amazing, minus the THC.

These are dosed at 30mg per gummy, which is on the stronger side compared to most CBD gummies.

This potent dosage may explain why daily users currently rate them at 5/5. This makes them the highest-rated CBD gummies on our list.

CBDistillery is a respected, old-school CBD company out of Colorado. They offer military discounts as well as a lucrative subscription program that make their products an excellent value for regular users.

Pros:

0% THC

Potent

Great to take anytime

Calming effect

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 30mg per gummy

Flavor: Tropical fruit

What customers love: Verified reviews for these CBD gummies currently stand at a perfect 5 of 5, something we don’t see every day. Users speak in detail about relief from everything from pain to anxiety and every single review alludes to increased well-being.

Best for Anxiety and Stress: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Sunday Scaries

These are the CBD gummies that started it all. One of the first leaders in this CBD category, the founders of Sunday Scaries set out to create fun CBD products for one specific reason– to help anxiety.

Sunday Scaries came out with their CBD gummies, people went crazy over them and the rest is history.

Their award-winning CBD gummies are made with full spectrum hemp. We verified this claim with their most recent lab reports. These results indeed show a nice array of supporting cannabinoids indicative of robust hemp genetics.

Even better, Sunday Scaries puts vitamins B12 and D3 in the mix. These nutrients help support recovery, overall wellness and they contribute to the relaxing effect.

Pros:

Created for natural anxiety relief

Vitamins added

Award-winning

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 20 gummies

Strength: 10mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Assortment of orange, cherry, apple and lemon

What customers love: Most verified users talk about the calming effect of Sunday Scaries, with the majority of them taking these CBD gummies in the evening and nighttime hours.

Best Sugar-Free CBD Gummies: CBD American Shaman Sugar Free CBD Artisan Gummies

CBD American Shaman

Watching your sugar intake? The best CBD gummies with no sugar and no artificial sweeteners are these artisanal treats from CBD American Shaman.

The brand uses xylitol, an all-natural sweetener found in plants, along with full spectrum hemp for a delightfully sugar-free experience.

And even though there’s no sugar, these CBD gummies still taste great (especially the blue raspberry flavor).

We also love that CBD American Shaman is one of the oldest CBD companies in the US and they’re known for their mission-driven practices.

For one, they help get CBD into the hands of people who need it most. CBD American Shaman offers discounts for chronic illness, disability, low income and veterans who want to experience the benefits of CBD.

Pros:

Mental calm

No artificial sweetener

Compassionate discounts available

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 10 gummies

Strength: 25mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Orange, blue raspberry, watermelon

What customers love: While admittedly, there aren’t as many reviews for these CBD gummies as the others on our list, we see that verified users love the great taste and calming sensation they bring.

Best Tasting: Diet Smoke Watermelon Gummies

Diet Smoke

Diet Smoke is known for creating great flavor profiles and they’ve done it again with their watermelon CBD gummies. If you don’t like that cannabis-like taste of CBD oil, this is the sweet treat for you.

Diet Smoke’s CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate, so there are 0% traces of THC. This also helps keep the hempy flavor out of the taste.

We also like that these gummies are moderately dosed at just 10mg per gummy. This makes them a great option for beginners.

You can take these CBD gummies anytime to support daily wellness, pain relief and more. They’re a nice post-workout or post-work treat to alleviate those achy muscles. There’s also a distinct feeling of calm that can help promote stress relief.

Pros:

0% THC

Vegan-friendly

No hempy taste

Great for beginners

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD isolate

Size: 60 gummies

Strength: 10mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Watermelon

What customers love: Diet Smoke’s Watermelon CBD gummies are rated at 5/5, mostly due to taste and effects. Of note are multiple verified reviewers who use them for recovery, i.e. sore muscles and getting to sleep after a long day.

Best for Serious Relaxation: Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies – Green Apple Candy

Binoid

Quick disclaimer– these aren’t CBD gummies. Instead, they contain CBD’s more psychedelic cousin, delta 8. Delta 8 has similar effects to CBD, like relaxation and stress relief. But the effects are more tangible.

For serious relaxation, it doesn’t get better than Binoid’s delta 8 gummies. They’re vegan and pack a healthy dose of 25mg delta 8 per gummy.

If you’ve never tried delta 8 before, you can expect an effect somewhere between CBD and delta 9 THC. Delta 8 isn’t as psychedelic as traditional THC, but it delivers a more sedated, calming sensation than CBD.

FYI: Delta 8 is federally legal, but prohibited in certain states. This product will not ship to you if you live in one of these restricted areas.

Pros:

Delta 8

Vegan

Strong relaxing effect

Specs:

Cannabinoid Type: Delta 8 THC

Size: 20 gummies

Strength: 25mg delta 8 per gummy

Flavor: Green apple candy

What customers love: Verified users consistently rate these delta 8 gummies at 5/5. Most speak to a strong, relaxing effect that helps support recovery and a good night’s sleep.

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for This List

Because we’re not talking about your pedestrian candy here, we came up with a definitive list to determine the highest quality CBD gummies out there. Check out our criteria and the questions we asked ourselves during our review:

Where does CBD hemp come from?

CBD companies can get their hemp from all over the world. However, cheap imports often don’t have the same potency factor. Plus, they can be loaded with unsavory contaminants like heavy metals. In the interest of quality and the environment, we specifically looked for CBD gummies made from US-grown hemp.

How is the source hemp cultivated and processed?

When it comes to hemp cultivation, the more natural the better. We looked for vendors that either use organic protocols or something close to it. As far as processing goes, we required a clean CBD extraction method be disclosed by the company. Examples include CO2, food-grade ethanol and oil-based extraction.

What do verified users say?

If you’ve never tried a supplement before, especially a CBD product, considering the experience of verified users can be quite helpful. That’s why we combed through online reviews to figure out what kind of effects people are experiencing, how they feel and if they’re satisfied. We also kept our eyes open for red flags from users that could alert us to an inferior product.

What do lab tests reveal about CBD gummies?

All CBD products, no matter what should come with a Certificate of Analysis to prove their safety and potency. Not only did we require independent lab tests, but we also took a peak at what they actually said. These results alerted us to the actual potency levels and what kinds of cannabinoids and terpenes are inside. They also showed us proof that the CBD gummies in question are indeed free from toxins like pesticides, heavy metals, etc.

What other ingredients are in the mix?

Finally, CBD gummies obviously require ingredients besides CBD in the final recipe. We gave bonus points for brands that included healthy additions like vitamins and terpenes. We also made sure that no artificial dyes or flavors were used in the interest of keeping things as natural as possible.

What to Look For When Buying CBD

When you’re buying CBD, keep in mind the following factors to choose the best product for you:

Potency

How much CBD do you want to take? If you’re new to CBD, common wisdom dictates to start low and go slow.

For example, a great starting dose is 25mg CBD taken once or twice daily.

Be sure that the potency of your CBD product matches up with your current dosage level. Check the serving size to see how much CBD you get out of every serving and select accordingly.

What it helps

CBD on its own has been shown to be beneficial for anxiety, sleep, pain and more. However, if you’re looking for help with a specific issue, it can be a good idea to buy a CBD product targeted specifically for that. For example, a CBD gummy for sleep may have melatonin added to increase effectiveness. Or a CBD capsule for anxiety may have additional calming botanicals.

Form

How do you want to take your CBD? The good news is that nowadays, there are nearly endless options. If you like eating your CBD, you can go with gummies, chocolates, candies and other edibles. CBD tinctures are still one of the most popular forms and CBD capsules are great for their convenience. The list goes on and on.

Flavor

CBD hemp extract, when no flavoring is added, has that distinct cannabis-like taste and aroma. If you’re not a fan, you can easily find all-natural CBD products with a bit of flavor to help them go down easier. Mint and berry flavors are commonly added to CBD tinctures, for example.

Price

CBD products will vary in price, depending on the quality and additional ingredients that have been added. USDA organic CBD tends to be on the pricier side and the same goes for CBD skin care products with anti-aging additives.

How to Save Money When Taking CBD Every Day

If you want to take CBD every day, there are a few ways to get that price point down.

One, do subscribe and save with the CBD brand. This will give you free shipping and anywhere from 10% to 30% off the price.

Two, sign up for the CBD brand’s rewards program if they have one. These tend to be fairly lucrative and you can quickly build up points for future purchases if you’re a regular user.

Finally, check to see if the CBD company offers a compassionate discount program. Many brands give permanent discounts for veterans, military, first responders and even teachers and students.

What is CBD?

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in hemp, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa.

Hemp contains many cannabinoids, including THC, but unlike THC, CBD does not have any psychotropic effects. Aka, it will not make you high.

CBD works by binding to receptors in what’s called the endocannabinoid system, or ECS. This network is present in all mammals and is responsible for a wide array of vital functions like homeostasis.

To get CBD, hemp plant material must be thoroughly dried and put through an extraction process. The resulting extract contains CBD oil which can then be filtered and formulated into supplements like CBD gummies, CBD lotions and more.

Benefits of CBD

For a long time, THC was the only well-studied hemp cannabinoid. But thankfully, there’s been a trove of scientific and medical research performed on CBD in the last 20 years.

In addition to this evidence, we can take into account the huge amount of personal testimonials from people all over the world who have used CBD and benefitted from a positive experience.

Here are the most well-known benefits of this life-changing cannabinoid:

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-anxiety

Fights acne

Pain relief

Sleep health

Neuroprotectant (brain health)

Improved cognition

Immunity

Mood

Gut health

Types of CBD

There are 3 types of CBD, all of which can be found in the CBD gummies we selected for our list. What you choose is largely up to preference. Here’s what you need to know:

Full Spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD contains supporting cannabinoids and/or hemp terpenes in addition to CBD. It’s largely considered the most potent form of CBD since it’s the most minimally processed. Full spectrum contains trace amounts of THC.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD contains additional cannabinoids and/or terpenes to support potency, but the THC is removed entirely. Broad spectrum CBD products contain 0% THC.

CBD Isolate

CBD Isolate is just what it sounds like CBD in its purest, isolated form. It does not include any other cannabinoids or terpenes. CBD isolate contains 0% THC.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD is considered federally legal, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This effectively legalized all hemp products with 0.3% THC or less for purchase, sale and consumption.

What are the side effects of CBD?

CBD is by and large well-tolerated with minimal risk of negative side effects. However, the following side effects have been reported in human CBD studies: diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and interaction with prescription drugs.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

While CBD has powerful anti-anxiety properties, it may or not be enough to address anxiety on its own. Other interventions like psychiatric help, exercise, meditation and others may be necessary, depending on the person.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD is not a psychedelic substance like marijuana, so it will not make you high. You cannot overdose on CBD and even if you take it in high amounts, there will still be no psychedelic effect.

An easy choice on the path to wellness

CBD gummies are an easy choice you can make on the path to wellness. Without putting in any extra effort, you can help support your mental and physical health by simply eating a sweet treat.

This small decision to incorporate an all-natural anti-inflammatory into your daily regimen can help you feel better and lead to other small, positive changes.

And remember this: All the legit CBD brands — like the ones included on our list here — offer money-back guarantees, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

Try CBD gummies and see how they work for you!