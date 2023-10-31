This is sponsored content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Are you a skincare fanatic? If so, then you should definitely try topical cannabidiol (CBD) lotions to totally up your routine.

Believe it or not, CBD-infused lotions offer an array of benefits for your skin, like reducing inflammation and promoting hydration.

A growing interest in all things cannabinoid means dozens of new and innovative products introduced to the skin care market everyday. CBD in lotion form is an effective choice for managing everything from skin dryness to irritation.

This article will review what CBD is, why it is used in skin care products and the top 5 products garnering praise from consumers.



What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally ordering compound found in the hemp plant and contains very low levels of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

It contains antioxidants, terpenes and other compounds that support health. Studies have associated CBD use with lowered anxiety levels, improved sleep and reduced inflammation.

While most consumers ingest CBD for a wide range of wellness benefits, like stress relief or pain reduction, many more are discovering the advantages of using CBD topical products. Applying CBD infused lotion or balm to a problem area can help restore cell health. Let’s take a closer look at these benefits.

Benefits of CBD Lotion

CBD is like having an all in one skin lotion. It can reduce dryness, irritation, acne and many other skin complaints. It seems to enhance the other emollients and beneficial compounds in lotions.

Here’s the skin issues that CBD can be used to address:

Dryness

CBD is known to facilitate absorption of water molecules, so it is great for dry skin. CBD helps restore hydration levels, but it is gentle enough to use daily. CBD lotions offer an effective way to prevent skin dryness before it starts. Many skin care companies are now including CBD in their face and full body formulations. If you have ever applied a small amount of CBD tincture to a dry or irritated spot, you have experienced how the tincture absorbs into the skin and provides a protective barrier. CBD oil has been used for centuries to ease dry skin.

Wrinkles

CBD has antioxidants, which are critical in reversing the damaging effects of aging. Antioxidants help repair skin irritation. Many who have tried CBD lotion for their aging skin concerns claim it has minimized wrinkles and given their skin a healthier glow.

Customers have provided anecdotal evidence that CBD infused creams have reduced wrinkles and hydrated the skin.

Some report a more even skin tone as a result of CBD skin care. Uneven skin tone or the increase of dark skin patches prompt some consumers to try CBD lotion and they have found it corrected some of these pigmentation issues.

Most people will find that CBD lotion will hydrate the skin even if wrinkles are not entirely erased with CBD lotion. It must be used consistently in order to see cosmetic differences, but the moisturizing and nourishing effects of ongoing CBD lotion applications will result in healthier looking and feeling skin. Most users will benefit from CBD lotions, because they are gentle and safe.

Dryness and wrinkles are two of the most common skin problems and CBD lotion is a smart choice for lessening these conditions. CBD lotions replenish the skin’s lost moisture, restore protective layers and heal skin exposed to the elements and exacerbated by environmental factors such as heat, cold, sun, wind, etc.

To prepare a winning list of the best hydrating, potent and innovative CBD lotions currently on the skincare market, we reviewed some of the top selling products. We strive to understand consumer demands and trends in the CBD industry, so we like to review products and provide product information to our audience. This process involves reviewing the cost, ingredients, manufacturing approaches and more. We then identify a short list of standouts for various reasons.

The following features some notable winners from the Best CBD Lotion in 2024 review.

Best CBD Lotion in 2024

The best CBD skin products in 2024 represent companies who value using only the best ingredients, cGMP manufacturing standards and third party testing to ensure safety and quality.

1. Best Overall CBD Lotion: Aspen Green Relief Full Spectrum CBD Balm

Aspen Green

Company Overview:

The company partners with the realm of caring which is an organization committed to promoting education, research and legal access to cannabinoid medicine. Aspen Green sources hemp from Colorado farms and follows cGMP guidelines to produce pure, organic, full-spectrum CBD. Aspen Green uses supercritical C02 extraction prior to infusing the CBD extract into the lotion formulation.

Product Features:

Aspen Green’s Relief Full Spectrum Balm is perfect for recovering after a workout or overexertion. This full spectrum CBD product is formulated for full body moisturization. It contains a range of cannabinoids that facilitate everything from relief to minimizing inflammation. It comes in three sizes (125mg, 250mg and 1,000mg). It contains other active phytocannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA and THC (under the .3% THC federally legal maximum limit). This balm is especially good for days when you feel all over body tension and mental stress.

Pros:

Physician-formulated

Farmed, grown, extracted and tested in Colorado

Free of plasticizers, artificial preservatives and synthetic ingredients

Toxin Free

Cruelty-Free

Gluten Free

Non-GMO

60 day return policy

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Full Spectrum

Strength: 33 mg of THC and 1000 mg of CBD per jar

Size: 2 ounces/60ml

What Customers Love:

Customers say that using the balm daily alleviates a great deal of discomfort. Some customers believe that the balm allows them to engage in daily rigorous physical activity. They love how it moisturizes skin while reducing inflammation. The product spreads evenly and absorbs efficiently leaving no greasy residue.

2. Best Pain Relief Cream: MONTKUSH Pain Relief Cream

MONTKUSH

Company Overview:

MONTKUSH makes pain relief cream and other products from hemp grown on their Vermont farm. The company is certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers and products are third-party tested. They ship nationwide.

Product Features:

MONTKUSH’s Pain Relief Cream alleviates joint, muscle and arthritis pain. It contains a 2:1 ratio of CBDA and CBD, so users experience a faster onset. SENDS nanodelivery technology is used to make this high quality product. It is available in an easy to use, airless pump. Menthol and camphor ingredients provide a quick cooling effect.

Pros:

2:1 ratio of CBDA and CBD provides effective sports recovery

Providing a cooling sensation

No pesticides

Made from hemp grown in the USA

Effective for muscle and joint support

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD per bottle

Size: 50 ml bottle

What Customers Love:

Customers say they could not imagine daily life without this product for managing pain and stiffness. Many customers have demanding physical jobs and they swear by this lotion to keep performing a physically demanding job day after day. They also love the mess-free easy-to-use pump and often bring this portable necessity with them for post workout recovery needs.

3. Best Smelling CBD Lotion: JustCBD CBD Body Lotion

JustCBD

Company Overview

Created in 2017, JustCBD strives to provide quality CBD products and educate consumers on CBD. They have an extensive educational blog. JustCBD also ensures third party lab testing on all batches and they upload the results directly to their website for full transparency. JustCBD is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified. The products are made from organic, U.S. grown hemp.

Product Overview:

JustCBD’s body lotion comes in three sizes (125mg 250 mg and 1000mg) and two different scents (aloe vera or lavender). It goes on smoothly and makes skin feel soft and smooth.

Pros:

Pleasant scent

Soothing and hydrating

Easy to use dispensing bottle

Good price for the value

CBD is made from USA grown hemp

GMP certified facility

Available in different sizes

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Not specified

Strength: 125 mg CBD, 250 mg CBD, or 1000 mg CBD per bottle

Size: 4 oz

Scent: Aloe Vera or Lavendar

What Customers Love:

Customers can’t get enough of the appealing scent. They love how it nourishes the skin and relaxes tight muscles. They claim that the product delivers high end results for an affordable price.

4. Best for Daily Use: Zatural Hemp Seed Lotion

Zatural

Company Overview

Zatural was founded by naturopathic doctor MaryAnn Stranger to provide her patients with the best therapeutic natural products. Zatural has won many awards for its high quality organic products.

Product Features:

Zatural’s Hemp Seed Lotion for body moisturizing is luxurious yet affordable. The lotion does not contain any artificial fragrances, dyes and additives, soi it is good for people with sensitive skin. Natural oils include omegas, Vitamin E, antioxidants and minerals that replenish dry and irritated skin. Vitamin E also provides some additional protection against the elements. The lotion can be used daily. It comes in three options: 8 ounce, 10 ounce or 8 ounce with a hemp bar soap.

Pros:

Affordable

Natural

Full of natural active ingredients

Pleasant fragrance

Comes in different sizes

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: Not specified

Size: 8 oz, 16 oz, or 8 oz set with hemp bar soap

What Customers Love:

Customers love how the lotion absorbs into the skin. They enjoy the delicate scent and pretty glow the lotion gives the skin. The lotion worked well on different problems areas including dry leg skin.

5. Most Effective Full Body Lotion: Pure Spectrum CBD Natural Moisturizing Full Body Lotion

Pure Spectrum

Company Overview:

Pure Spectrum CBD has been in business since 2018. Pure Spectrum CBD is committed to making high quality, all natural products that are pure and potent. Superior genetics and sustaining growing practices. This vertically integrated company has a $25 million farm and processing center in Kansas.

Product Features:

This full body lotion is a nourishing blend of essential oils, natural ingredients and phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. It has a fresh, light scent and absorbs smoothly into the skin, so it is convenient and effective for everyday use. The lotion includes the finest organic ingredients including aloe, sweet almond oil, olive oil, shea butter, coconut oil and grapeseed oil.

Pros:

Non GMO

USA grown

Light scent

Absorbs into skin quickly

Contains nourishing ingredients

Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Not specified

Strength: 500 mg CBD per bottle

Size: 8 oz

What Customers Love:

Customers find the fresh scent light and appealing, and they feel that it softens the skin. Many customers appreciate the organic ingredients used.

How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Lotions

Criteria for choosing top quality products include a review of ingredients, confirmation that they use Good Manufacturing Practices and that they require third party independent lab testing. These companies can provide Certificate of Analysis (CoAs for all products.

Is CBD Lotion Worth It?

Most CBD topical users would highly recommend cannabinoid balms, lotions and other infused skin products. They report improved skin health and less muscle aches improved skin health and less muscle aches. Depending on your desired result, these lotions offer a cost effective way to address muscle soreness, dry skin and more. These products offer an easy and soothing way to pamper yourself.

FAQs:

Will CBD make me high?

Since CBD products can legally contain no more than .3% THC, the psychoactive effects are not strong enough to impact you. You will not get high from using CBD infused topical creams. Even if a lotion is infused with THC, it most likely will not cause a psychoactive effect.

How often should I use CBD lotion?

Many users swear by daily use of CBD lotion, but there is no magic frequency of use. You can use CBD lotion several times a day or just once in the morning. You cannot overdue it with CBD lotion, but a small application at least every day is optimal. Consistent skin care is most effective.

Will CBD lotion make me break out?

Just as it is true about all skin products, individuals with sensitive skin may have a reaction and break out. However, CBD is a gentle topical ingredient and most users do not experience negative or uncomfortable reactions to use. Try out a small amount of CBD lotion before applying the recommended amount.

What should I look for in CBD products designed to alleviate muscle pain?

Some topical creams and balms include menthol as an ingredient and the cooling effect it creates on skin is very soothing. Many customers claim those products relax the muscles.

Why is CBD effective at reducing skin dryness?

CBD facilitates the absorption of moisturizing elements into the skin. CBD is antibacterial and microbial and often reduces the condition causing the dry skin.

Some Final Advice about Selecting the Right CBD Lotion for You

There are many things to consider when selecting a CBD lotion that suits your needs. First of all, look for companies that use only high quality raw materials and manufacturing methods.

Determine what kinds of physical effects you need. Maybe you need a product to address the condition or appearance of dry or irritated skin, or maybe you need something soothing for sore muscles and joints. You should also consider if you have sensitive skin and review all ingredients before making a purchase. For example, some people do not want or need menthol lotions, but others need that cooling sensation to help sore muscles.

Make sure you follow the directions for application and recommended frequency of use. Store products in a cool, dry area and make sure to throw out any products past their expiration point.