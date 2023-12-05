This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Anxiety is on the rise for many of us in the modern world who now experience more than ever before. Do we blame COVID? Social media? Who knows, but they’re good places to start.

Statistics support this, with anxiety reigning as one of the most common mental health problems in the US. Currently, over 40 million US adults are dealing with some type of anxiety disorder.

So, how are most people getting relief?

There are a lot of ways to approach the anxiety battle, ranging from psychiatric care to taking all-natural supplements. Common recommendations include meditation, exercise, avoiding alcohol and natural remedies.

One of the most effective plant-based remedies for anxiety that’s shot up in popularity lately is CBD oil, the hemp extract known for its calming effects.

Check out our list of the top CBD oils for anxiety this year. We selected these extracts based on a strict list of criteria, including sourcing, verified reviews, lab tests and more. You’ll be able to see the major benefits of each, what customers are saying and everything else you need to know.

So take a deep breath, relax and see which of these pre-vetted CBD oils is right for you.

The Best CBD Oils for Anxiety Relief 2024

How Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

CBD is a molecular compound naturally present in the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. Although CBD is not psychotropic for most people — aka it will not make you high — scientists have observed this phytochemical positively impacting anxiety sufferers, to the extent that it may be a potential treatment for disorders.

This is how it works:

CBD molecules bind to what’s called the endocannabinoid system, a network of receptors found throughout the body and brains of all mammals.

This system is responsible for regulating a ton of functions and responses. So much so, scientists now believe that the endocannabinoid system is the perfect therapeutic target for anxiety.

When CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system it has an anti-inflammatory effect.

This interaction also calms the nervous system and promotes homeostasis, which is why many can find anxiety relief by taking CBD oil.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety in 2024

1. Best Overall: Verma Farms CBD Oil

Verma Farms

Verma Farms hails from Hawaii, where all their CBD products are made with love and care. They also happen to use organically processed, super-potent CBD oil.

Verma Farms’ CBD oil earns our top spot for its fast-acting effects and potent relief. Most verified online reviews come from people who use it specifically for anxiety.

We love that Verma Farms keeps it simple by way of their ingredients, but that they also infuse additional hemp terpenes into this blend. Terpenes are what give hemp its distinct aroma and flavor and they’re loaded with anti-anxiety properties in their own right.

Verma Farms covers all the bases we look for in a CBD brand– sustainability, affordability, etc– but they also shine when it comes to taste. This is one of the best all-natural CBD oils we’ve ever tried! Because when you’re fighting anxiety, a little pleasure on the palette never hurts.

Pros:

Amazing taste

Fast-acting

0% THC

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 500mg or 1000mg

Flavor: Mint

What users love: Verified users online mostly speak to the great taste and how these tinctures do the trick to take the edge off. It seems, too, that people take at all times of the day for profound relief. Many take in the morning to move through their work day with less stress, while others take in the evening to get a great night’s rest.

2. Best Value: BATCH Original CBD Oil Tincture

BATCH

Some people may require higher doses of CBD to hit anxiety where it hurts. For those needing a higher concentration, families and couples who take CBD and anyone who wants the best value, BATCH is your go-to for CBD in the battle against anxiety.

You can get the BATCH Original Formula CBD oil in four strength options, including 3000mg, which is larger than the norm. And you’ll get free shipping on all of them, plus 25% off the price if you subscribe.

Besides the price, potency is what makes BATCH our #2 choice. They exclusively use organic Wisconsin hemp selected for superior genetics and we can see this prowess on display in their lab reports. Look forward to synergistic relief with multiple powerhouse cannabinoids like CBG and CBC in every bottle.

Pros:

Organic Wisconsin hemp

Potent, up to 3000mg CBD per bottle

Perfect for CBD power users

FREE shipping

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 500, 1000, 2000 and 3000mg

Flavor: Subtle mint

What users love: This original formula by BATCH currently enjoys rave reviews from verified users and sits at 4.9 of 5 stars. We noticed that most users who take it for anxiety do so at night or in the late evening. Also of note, we saw dozens of reviewers who claimed other CBD oils didn’t do the trick, which is how they eventually landed on this super-effective extract.

3. Best Reviewed for Anxiety: Jupiter Oasis Organic CBD Calm Drops

Jupiter

All the CBD oils on our list have glowing reviews, as this was one of our requirements, but the best of the best in customer satisfaction can be found in Jupiter’s Oasis CBD Calm Drops. People with all kinds of issues related to anxiety are experiencing relief and many, a significant improvement in quality of life.

What explains this level of effectiveness? We think we’ve zeroed in on what makes the magic happen. For one, the CBD extract itself is a potent mix of cannabinoids and terpenes. Jupiter only uses the flower part of the hemp for this blend, known for its superior potency compared to stalks and stems.

Another key difference may lie in the functional ingredients infused into the CBD oil. Organic tulsi, organic lion’s tale and more have anxiety-busting properties that are well documented. These anti-inflammatory botanicals go to work with cannabinoids and terpenes present in CBD oil. The result is a mood-elevating experience users can’t help but talk about.

Pros:

Mood elevation

Organic ingredients

FREE shipping

Functional ingredients

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 600mg, 1200mg

Flavor: Mint

What users love: The Oasis CBD Calm Drops are one of Jupiter’s best-selling products. We were unable to find a single review that was even remotely mediocre. As far as the experience, it looks like users are getting relief from stress, sleep problems and overall anxiousness, especially those who take it every day.

4. Best USDA Organic CBD Oil to Relieve Anxiety: MONTKUSH CBD Oil Drops

MONTKUSH

Of all the USDA organic CBD oils out there (there aren’t so many), we chose MONTKUSH for our list. These tinctures are potent, fast-acting and extremely well-reviewed by verified users.

MONTKUSH’s organic CBD oil tinctures are slightly different from the others on our list in that they were made with CBD rosin. CBD rosin is a thick extract that compared to traditional hemp oil has more live ingredients. It’s essentially a super-unprocessed form of CBD oil known for its powerful effects.

If you’re having anxiety in combination with pain or sleep problems, we highly recommend the organic MONTKUSH tinctures, as they’ve received fantastic reviews on all these fronts. Especially for the organic purists out there, you’ve found your source of natural relief.

FYI– USDA organic CBD oil is almost always more expensive than the rest. But in this situation, MONTKUSH offers an impressive 30% off plus free shipping on subscriptions, which makes the price point the same as non-organic CBD.

Pros:

USDA organic certification

Great for sleep

Very potent

Well-reviewed for pain relief

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg

Flavor: Organic mint

What users love: MONTKUSH’s USDA organic mint CBD oil earns perfect marks from anxiety sufferers, but that’s not the only wellness issue it tackles. We noticed a ton of verified users speak to this extract’s ability to help them with pain and sleep.

5. Best for Sleep: CBDistillery Relief and Relax Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

CBDistillery

When anxiety strikes at night, it can be especially brutal. Unhealthier methods of getting yourself to fall asleep in these situations– like prescriptions, etc– can make you feel lethargic and slow the next day. And for those who deal with anxiety, this can make everything worse.

Luckily, CBD has been well-studied for its sleep-inducing abilities. The best one-two punch CBD oil that we found for anxiety and sleep is in this little bottle from CBDistillery.

Aptly named Relief and Relax, this full spectrum CBD oil contains zero additional ingredients, apart from MCT oil. That’s because CBDistillery specifically selected these hemp genetics for their therapeutic prowess. They don’t need to include anything else to give you a delicious night of rest.

We also love that the Relief and Relax tinctures are moderately dosed at 1000mg, making them a good fit for newbies and CBD veterans alike.

And speaking of veterans, we want to point out that CBDistillery is a mission-based company that gives all veterans a permanent discount to honor their service.

Pros:

Fall asleep and stay asleep

Affordable price point

Over 3.5k positive reviews

Moderate dosage

CBD type: Full spectrum

Strength: 1000mg

Flavor: Natural (no flavoring added)

What users love: CBDistillery currently has over 3.5k reviews for these CBD oil tinctures and we were unable to find a verified user who said they didn’t work. Over and over, people mention that they sleep much better and feel overall healthier with benefits like more energy during the day.

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Taking a new wellness supplement can sometimes feel like rolling the dice. Considering we’re talking about anxiety here, we wanted to eliminate a lot of that uneasiness.

To do that, we came up with a fool-proof method to vet individual CBD oils for anxiety, so you don’t have to:

Sourcing

Where does your hemp CBD come from? It’s important to know. Inferior imports from afar may contain dangerous levels of toxins like heavy metals. And keeping things local is always better for the environment. We only considered CBD oil that is sourced from hemp grown in the US under sustainable protocols, like organic farming, foregoing chemical pesticides, etc.

Production Process

To make CBD oil, you have to extract it from the hemp plant material. There are a few ways that CBD companies do this, but not all of them are considered healthy or environmentally friendly. That’s why we required companies to use a clean extraction method, like CO2, instead of cheaper, unhealthy solvents like butane.

What Users Say

Efficiency can be hard to measure since what may work for one person might not work for someone else. However, it can be extremely helpful to go through verified reviews before taking a new wellness supplement. Accordingly, we combed through online reviews, looking specifically for comments about anxiety relief and keeping our eyes open for any red flags.

Testing

Any legit CBD brand will conduct third-party laboratory tests on their CBD oil. The best brands make these test results available to consumers before they buy. To qualify for a spot on our list, each CBD product in question was required to have proper documentation. This included a potency test and a contaminants panel, both performed by an independent laboratory within the past year. Lab tests confirm for users that their CBD oil comes with the dosage that’s advertised and that it’s free of toxins like pesticides and mold.

Quality Ingredients

Finally, we wanted to make sure that any additional ingredients in these CBD extracts were up to par. That’s why we only considered CBD oils for anxiety that contained all-natural ingredients from transparent sources.

What to Look For When Buying CBD

When you’re shopping for CBD, be sure to keep the following things in mind:

Potency

How many milligrams of CBD is in the product? How much CBD is there in each serving? If you’re a beginner, you can go with a lower dosage, while experienced users may need a more potent product.

What it helps

CBD on its own is known to benefit anxiety, sleep health, pain and more. But certain CBD products are targeted at specific issues. For example, CBD oil for anxiety is usually broad or full spectrum and may contain additional calming botanicals. If you’re shopping for a specific wellness issue, check to see if you can find something geared toward what ails you.

Form

Some people like CBD tinctures because they take effect very quickly. Others prefer CBD capsules since they can easily be lumped in with other supplements and taken together. Still, others prefer the taste of CBD gummies. Whatever your preference, there’s a CBD product for you.

Price

Some CBD products are more expensive than others. For example, USDA organic CBD oil will almost always be more expensive than its non-organic counterparts. To keep costs down, we recommend signing up for a subscription with the CBD company. Most of these can be canceled at any time and will give you free shipping plus up to 30% off in some cases.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of many phytochemicals, known as cannabinoids, that naturally occur in the hemp plant. CBD is a natural anti-inflammatory that, unlike THC, does not promote psychoactivity and will not get you high.

Benefits of CBD

At this point, there’s a wealth of scientific studies into the positive effects of CBD. In addition to this, we also have a nearly endless supply of anecdotal evidence from CBD users to speak to its advantages.

Here are the most well-known benefits of taking CBD oil:

Helps alleviate anxiety

May help alleviate depression

Anti-inflammatory

Better sleep

Natural pain relief

Brain health

Heart health

Stress relief

Skin health

And more.

Types of CBD Oil

Here are the three types of CBD oil and what makes them different from one another:

Full spectrum: Full spectrum CBD oil contains more than just CBD. It also includes additional cannabinoids and terpenes present in the hemp plant. Full-spectrum CBD oil is the most unadulterated, unprocessed form of the extract.

Broad spectrum: Broad spectrum CBD will contain additional cannabinoids and/or terpenes besides CBD. However, unlike full spectrum, broad-spectrum CBD has had all THC removed from the extract.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate is CBD in its pure form and no additional cannabinoids nor terpenes are present. Like broad spectrum, CBD isolate contains 0% THC.

Forms of CBD

CBD now comes in a variety of forms and supplements for all preferences and all levels of users. Here are the most popular CBD products on the market today:

CBD oil tinctures (like the items on our list)

CBD capsules

CBD gummies and other edibles

CBD drinks

CBD topicals

CBD suppositories

CBD vapes

CBD flower

CBD joints

CBD for pets

And more.

Side Effects of CBD

By and large, CBD is well tolerated by both humans and animals. However, in a small number of cases, CBD has caused negative side effects like nausea, lethargy and irritability. CBD may also interact with certain prescription medications like blood thinners.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD has been technically considered legal by the federal government since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed. This legislation effectively legalized all hemp products that contain 0.3% or less THC by dry weight. However, various states have since chosen to outlaw certain CBD products, most notably CBD vapes.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

CBD affects people differently, as everyone’s endocannabinoid system is different. While CBD has been shown in multiple studies to provide relief for anxiety symptoms, those with anxiety disorders may need extra support from a healthcare provider, lifestyle changes, etc.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD is non-intoxicating and non-habit-forming, so it will not make you high, even when taken in very large amounts.

Will CBD work for your anxiety?

You now know that CBD has been well-studied to have a positive effect on anxiety symptoms. You’ve also seen the consensus of verified online reviews from our list of the best CBD oils out there that target anxiety, specifically.

But the truth is, you won’t know until you try it.

Just be sure to go with a reputable manufacturer and a CBD product that’s effective at kicking anxiety to the curb.

Our 2024 picks have been vetted for quality and above all, efficiency, so it’s a great place to get started.