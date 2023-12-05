This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Mild anxiety and pain are two things most everyone experiences at some point in their life. The two can often go hand in hand and may lead to other challenges, such as trouble sleeping or concentrating. But just because anxiety and pain are common doesn’t mean it’s something you have to live with.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and calming properties, CBD oil could be the solution you need to manage your anxiety and pain. And to help you narrow down your best options, we’ve compiled a list of our top five best CBD oils for anxiety and pain.

Benefits of CBD

There are many benefits to CBD to improve your wellness. Some more commonly known benefits include alleviating minor pain, reducing anxiety symptoms and improving sleep.

One of the known elements of CBD is its anti-inflammatory properties to help with minor body aches and pain. Inflammation is your body’s immune system responding to an irritation that causes fluid buildup. When a part of your body becomes inflamed, the fluid build can cause swelling of body tissue, which can push against nerve endings and cause pain. CBD, because of its anti-inflammatory properties, can reduce inflammation and swelling, removing tissues from pressing into nerves and reducing pain.

CBD is also known for its calming effects. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system. It’s a complex network within the body but is essential for regulating various functions, including emotions and pain. CBD can cause a calming effect that may reduce stress and anxiety symptoms. The calming effect is also helpful in inducing sleep when taken at night.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety, Pain and More

Don’t get overwhelmed trying to browse through the endless CBD oils on the market. Cut your search time by starting with our top picks for the best CBD oil to help with your anxiety and pain.

Best Overall: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

CBDistillery

Whether you’re suffering from daily stress or mild discomfort, CBDistillery’s full-spectrum CBD oil tincture is an easy way to bring calmness to your routine. With 33mg of CBD per serving, you can experience a calmer mind, better sleep and relief from pain after vigorous physical activity.

This full-spectrum CBD extract uses clean ingredients and is third-party tested, so you know you’re getting a quality plant-based supplement without the gimmicks.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made from US-grown hemp

100 percent clean ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz bottle

Strength : 1000mg of CBD per bottle (33mg of CBD per serving)

Flavor : Natural hemp

What customers say: More than three thousand customers rave that CBDistillery is their choice of CBD oil to help relieve anxiety and promote better sleep. Customers also say the price is fair for the oil quality and delivery is quick, especially with a subscription.

BATCH

The Original CBD oil tincture from BATCH is a highly effective, all-purpose CBD solution to help reduce anxiety and discomfort. It combines organic hemp seed oil and raw hemp extract for the ultimate relaxation effect. They’ve also added a hint of mint for a refreshing flavor that’s perfect at any time of day.

And for days when you need an additional boost, try their extra-strength bottle with 3000mg of CBD.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25 percent

Made with Wisconsin-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Specs:

CBD Type : Broad-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz bottle

Strength : 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, or 3000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor : Mint

What customers say: Nearly 95 percent of customers who reviewed BATCH’s Original CBD Oil Tincture gave it five stars. People say it’s the perfect CBD oil for relieving anxiety symptoms. Customers also say they enjoy the clean taste with a hint of mint and BATCH’s customer service is excellent.

Best Tasting: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Sunday Scaries

Decompress and help yourself mentally recover with Sunday Scaries CBD oil after a long day. Each serving contains 15mg of full-spectrum CBD, 33 mcg of vitamin B12 for added energy and 54 mcg of vitamin D3 for muscle and bone support which may ease pain. This CBD oil has a tasty fruit punch flavor and Sunday Scaries provides same-day shipping for quick delivery.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20 percent

Made in the USA

USDA Organic

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz bottle

Strength : 500mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor : Fruit punch

What customers say: People who use the Sunday Scaries CBD Oil say it’s the best way to relax your mood at any time of day. Most users also find that this CBD oil helps them sleep, but people warn against carrying it in a bag or purse as multiple customers the bottle is not secure and leaks.

Best for Pain: MONTKUSH Mint CBD Oil Drops

MONTKUSH

Relieve your muscle and joint pain with MONTKUSH’s CBD oil. This USDA organic oil comes in a mint flavoring and is a potent mixture of CBD rosin and organic coconut oil. It contains all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes you want in a full-spectrum CBD for the ultimate entourage effect to help you manage your discomfort.

This product is third-party tested for purity and potency. It’s chemical-free and proudly made in the USA.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 30 percent

Made in the USA

USDA organic

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz

Strength : 500mg, 1000mg, or 1500mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor : Mint

What customers say: Users of the MONTKUSH CBD oil rave that it’s better than advertised. People say it’s perfect for taking the edge off after a long day. Many users also mention it’s helped them manage joint and muscle discomfort.

Best for Anxiety: Jupiter Oasis Organic CBD Calm Drops

Jupiter

Stay relaxed with the Oasis CBD Calm Drops from Jupiter when life gets stressful. With a single dosage, you can reduce anxiety, lower stress, elevate your mood and feel calmness sweep over you. These calming drops come from highly concentrated hemp flower to ensure every dose contains the compounds needed to block long and short-term stress.

In addition to hemp, this CBD oil has lemon balm, tulsi, lion’s tail and linden to help with anxiety.

Pros:

Money-back guarantee with free shipping and returns

USDA Organic

Vegan and cruelty-free

Specs:

CBD Type : Full-spectrum

Size : 1fl oz bottle

Strength : 600mg of 1200mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor : Fresh mint

What customers say: After using the Oasis CBD Calm Drops from Jupiter, customers say they remember what it felt like before they were riddled with anxiety. Users say they’re experiencing less stress, feelings of fear and overall anxiety so they can get back to leading their everyday lives.

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil Products

It’s vital to us that we only recommend top-quality CBD products. To help us determine which CBD oils are worth trying, we rigorously dig into each product’s production process, reviews, ingredients and lab results.

Production Process

The production process is how a brand or manufacturer makes CBD oil. One of the most essential parts of the production process is how companies extract CBD from hemp plants. There are multiple ways to get CBD from hemp, but the most common is CO2 extraction, which often leads to a cleaner and safer CBD product.

Aside from the extract process, we also like to see companies producing their products within the United States and working with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant manufacturers. GMP or CGMP are FDA-enforced regulations to ensure products are safe for consumer consumption.

Reviews

Reviews give us insight into what products are working for customers. Not every CBD oil will work for every person, but we want to find products with primarily positive reviews to show the oil is helping most people who use it. Reviews can also highlight how customer service reacts to questions, how easy it is to return a product, if delivery is efficient, or if there are any hidden subscription fees.

Testing

All of the products we recommended are third-party tested. When a product is third-party tested, that means an independent company has tested the CBD product to ensure it is safe and matches the quality that the brand advertises. Labs can test for various elements, but commonly they’re looking for pesticides, heavy metals and toxins. Third-party testing also verifies the amount of CBD per serving.

Quality ingredients

There’s nothing more important than understanding what is in a CBD product. There shouldn’t be many additives when it comes to CBD oils. Occasionally you may find other essential extracts to add flavor, but the more pure an oil, the better. Gummies will often have more ingredients, but we like to see all-natural, non-GMO and pesticide-free products.

What to Look For When Buying CBD

There are tons of excellent CBD options on the market, but not every CBD product will be a good fit for every person. Ensure you’re getting the best CBD product by considering the potency, what it helps, the form, flavor and price.

Potency

Potency refers to the amount of CBD per serving. If you’re new to CBD, you’ll want to find something that has about 10-15mg of CBD per serving. Once you understand how your body and mind react to CBD, you can try products with 15-30mg of CBD per serving.

Most people find 20-25mg of CBD the sweet spot for relieving minor anxiety symptoms, improving sleep and easing mild pain and discomfort. For the occasional time when you’re feeling overly stressed or experiencing pain that’s more intense than usual, you may want to consider an extra-strength CBD option that can contain up to 50mg of CBD per serving.

Whatever potency you choose, read the suggested dosing instructions and start with the minimal dosage. Most CBD products take at least 30 minutes until you feel the effects, so give it time to work before taking more.

What it helps

Many CBD products can help with various ailments, like pain, stress and sleep. However, some CBD brands design their products to alleviate specific symptoms. A company may have a gummy with melatonin to better assist with sleep troubles or add lavender and chamomile into a CBD oil to help with stress and anxiety. For sore muscles or targeted pain, many people find CBD rubs and roll-ons to work best because you can massage the CBD directly to your source of pain.

If you have something specific you’re hoping to treat with CBD, look for products that explicitly state that they help with your symptoms. If you’re taking CBD for general wellness, you can be more experimental about the CBD you try.

Form

CBD comes in many different forms. For the most part, most forms of CBD provide similar results, but people prefer various forms because of how quick they work, how easy it is to dose and the convenience.

People find that CBD oils tend to work faster than capsules and gummies but often don’t last as long. Some people also prefer CBD oil because they have more control over how much they’re taking per serving. People prefer Gummies and capsules because of the convenience of taking a pre-measured CBD product. They’re also easier to travel with and more discrete to take. Gels, lotions and roll-ons are best for individuals with targeted discomfort.

Flavor

If the taste is important, you’ll want to consider the product’s flavor. Many capsules and soft gels don’t have a flavor because you’re taking them like a pill and you won’t taste anything. Oils, gummies and flower tend to come in many flavors to improve your experience.

Some people like the all-natural hemp flavor of oils and edibles. They tend to leave an aftertaste but have little to no artificial flavorings or added sugars. Gummies, in particular, come in many fruity and fun flavors. Sometimes those flavors are natural, made with oils and extracts. Other times, companies create artificial flavors to cover the hemp taste. Gummies also commonly have added sugars to make them taste more like candy.

Price

You can find CBD products to fit every budget. And like any supplement or product, price doesn’t necessarily dictate quality, so you don’t need to purchase the most expensive CBD product to feel the results.

When looking at the price of a product, there are a few things to consider. If you like a product and take it daily, see if the company offers a subscription. Subscriptions keep the price per unit lower and often come with free shipping and automatic delivery. If you’re trying different products and haven’t found one you like yet, look for companies offering a money-back guarantee so you can return the product if it doesn’t work.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many active compounds in marijuana. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not cause you to feel high. CBD is the second most prevalent active compound in marijuana, behind THC. While research on CBD is relatively new and ever changing, preliminary research finds CBD is not addictive or habit-forming.

As of 2018, CBD derived from hemp containing less than 0.3 percent THC is federally legal in the United States thanks to the Agriculture Improvement Act, which removed hemp from the federal Controlled Substance Act. However, even though CBD is permitted nationally, states may enforce regulations on the selling and use of CBD.

Types of CBD

There are three primary types of CBD. When companies extract CBD from hemp, it contains various naturally occurring plant elements, such as terpenes, which give CBD its smell and flavonoids that affect the color.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all naturally occurring plant elements, including 0.3 percent of THC, another naturally occurring compound in hemp.

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum in that it has many naturally occurring compounds but goes through an extra process to remove all the THC.

Isolate is the purest form of CBD. It’s had all THC, terpenes and flavonoids removed.

Most of the CBD products you’ll find will be full-spectrum and broad-spectrum. Both results will be similar and it’s more of a matter of preference. Full-spectrum is an excellent option if you’re comfortable with small traces of THC in your product. If you don’t feel comfortable with THC, try a broad-spectrum product.

Forms of CBD

There are many ways you can take CBD. Some CBD forms are better for specific effects, but overall, you’ll experience the same benefits no matter what you take. It’s more about your preference.

Gummies are edible treats infused with CBD. Many people enjoy edibles because they taste and look like candy, making them convenient and discrete.

Oils are one of the most common forms of CBD. Oils come with a dropper that allows you to dictate your dosage. The oil goes directly into your mouth, or you can mix it with a beverage. Some people find the effects of oils to hit faster than other CBD forms.

Topicals are infused lotions, gels, or roll-ons. They work by massaging the CBD into the skin. Topicals are most commonly used for muscle or joint pain because they can provide more targeted relief.

Capsules/soft gels are similar to any other oral tablet. People like them because each capsule or gel contains a pre-measured amount of CBD.

Flower is similar to the THC flower. It comes in a dried flower bud you can smoke using a pipe or paper.

Side effects of CBD

CBD is a dietary supplement that is primarily safe for most individuals. However, it may cause side effects, especially if you take too high a dosage or prescription medicines that may interact with CBD. Side effects may include:

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Nausea

Drowsiness

If you experience any side effects, stop using CBD until they disappear. It’s always best to speak with your doctor before starting a CBD regimen, especially if you have a diagnosed health condition or are on prescription medicines.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is federally legal. However, some states may have regulations on the selling and using CBD products, especially those with higher levels of THC.

Can CBD alone help me with anxiety?

Some people find CBD to help relieve mild anxiety symptoms, but it should not be your sole treatment. Anxiety is a serious mental health condition and you should talk to your doctor about the best ways to treat it, especially if your symptoms are more intense and interfere with your daily activities.

Can CBD alone help with pain?

Some individuals find CBD relieves mild, temporary pain, such as the discomfort associated with sore muscles after a workout or the occasional headache. If you’re experiencing chronic or severe pain, you’ll want to talk to your doctor about additional treatment options to ease your discomfort, as there’s likely an underlying cause of the pain that your doctor will want to address.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. Unless otherwise noted on the label, CBD products must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, the compound in hemp responsible for making you feel high. The amount of THC in many CBD products is not enough to feel any euphoric effects. If you are worried about getting high, stick to broad-spectrum CBD. Broad-spectrum products go through extra processing to remove THC.