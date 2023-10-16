This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD oil has come a long way in the past 5 years or so. Whereas it used to be considered a largely alternative supplement, CBD has now officially entered the realm of being a household name.

There’s CBD for pets, CBD that you can smoke and even CBD that you can eat. Your grandma may have even given CBD oil a whirl already (if she hasn’t, be a dear and buy her some).

Our point is that now there are tens of thousands of CBD products readily available across the world, some that are fantastic and some that are, honestly, a waste of money.

Now that it’s 2023, consumers demand more from CBD and CBD brands, always on the prowl for which companies offer more efficient CBD products than ever before.

To find the best CBD oil money can buy, we did our best to cover the most important categories and we only picked mission-driven brands with CBD products that offer a ton of value.

Get ready to relax, de-stress and supercharge your wellness game.

Best CBD Oil Products 2023

Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD is a powerhouse natural supplement that’s known for potentially providing a variety of benefits for its users.

These benefits of CBD can include:

Pain relief

CBD oil has been found to have pain-relieving properties by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (which is responsible for regulating pain perception).

Studies have shown that CBD oil may be effective in reducing chronic pain, including arthritis and neuropathic pain.

Anxiety, sleep and depression relief

CBD oil has been found to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects. It may help to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, including feelings of sadness, irritability and sleeplessness.

Anti-inflammatory properties

CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help to reduce inflammation in the body. This can be beneficial for people with skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis.

Cancer-related symptoms relief

CBD oil has been found to have antitumor properties and may help to reduce symptoms associated with cancer, such as nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.

Best CBD Oil Products in 2023

Take a deeper look at our 5 favorite CBD oils.

1. Best Overall CBD Oil: Aspen Green Extra Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Aspen Green

Our #1 pick for Best Overall CBD Oil — because it’s best for everything you can think of — has got to be this USDA Certified Organic bottle of CBD goodness from Aspen Green. Aspen Green is a privately held company out of the Colorado Rockies that, since its beginnings, stays hyper-focused on the potency and purity of their products and in their customer service. Their tinctures made with full spectrum CBD oil are the most potent on our list, at 100mg CBD per 1mL serving.

This CBD oil includes natural stress healing cannabinoids and terpenes to really bring home the relaxing effect.

For relief from a number of conditions including insomnia and sleep disorders, anxiety and stress, pain and inflammation and everything in between, you get more value from Aspen Green than most organic CBD oil brands. We recommend joining their subscribe and save (up to 30% off), as well as their rewards program for regular users.

If you’re a member of the military, a teacher or student, first responder, or if you are economically disadvantaged, Aspen Green offers 35%–60% off discounts to help get CBD in the hands of people who need it most.

Pros:

USDA Certified Organic, toxic free and sustainable

Third party lab tested by Colorado approved lab

Ideal for various ailments including sleep disorders and insomnia, pain and inflammation, anxiety and stress and more best in class in both their customer service and the quality of their products

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum, Supercritical CO2 extraction

Size: 30 mL bottle

Strength: 100mg CBD / 2.5mg THC per serving

Flavor(s): Citrus (faint orange), Mint (faint peppermint), Unflavored

2. Best CBD Oil for Pain: Kiara Naturals Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

Kiara Naturals

People everywhere are waking up to the dangers of prescription pain medications. Even more people are trying to go a more natural route with their lifestyle — if there’s a natural alternative, it’s probably healthier. That’s why we love Kiara Naturals full spectrum CBD + CBDa tinctures for the aches and pains of life. The brand sources their CBD extract from organic hemp farms in Switzerland.

To render their CBD oil super-potent and effective, Kiara Naturals only extracts the flower parts of the cannabis using a sustainable, high-tech extraction method. Since hemp flowers contain more cannabinoids per volume than the other parts of the plant, we can see why these powerful tinctures provide a synergistic effect that’s well-reviewed for pain. Perhaps that’s due to the large concentration of cannabinoid CBDa, the mother molecule of CBD with robust anti-inflammatory properties. Help ease your joints and muscles with this all-natural elixir.

Pros:

Certified organic Swiss hemp

Vegan, Non GMO and Gluten free

Third party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 10 mL

Strength: 1000 mg, 2000 mg, or 3000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): N/A

3. Best CBD Oil for Sleep: Tanasi CBD+CBDa Tinctures

Tanasi

Not getting enough Zzz’s? You’re not alone. Millions of people in the US struggle with full-blown sleep disorders. And even though many of us have never been diagnosed with one, we’ve all felt the terrible effects from missing out on sleep too often. To get your circadian rhythm — and your sanity — back on track, Tanasi has a fantastically effective CBD + CBDa tincture that does the trick. Each bottle contains potent CBD extract made exclusively from organic Tennessee hemp.

Another dead-ringer for efficiency is Tanasi’s cultivation and extraction process in which they only use the flowers of the cannabis plants to produce their CBD oil. They infuse their patented CBD + CBDa formula with additional hemp terpenes to increase the entourage effect. This formula was created by hemp geneticists in the US university system and has shown excellent promise with users for sleep, relaxation and mood support.

Pros:

Made with Tennessee-grown hemp

CBD+CBDa is 2X more effective than CBD alone

Formulated by University PhDs

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1200 mg or 2400 mg per bottle

Flavor(s): N/A

4. Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Stress: Jupiter Oasis Organic CBD Calm Drops

Jupiter

If you’re not careful, anxiety and stress can easily take you down. Whether it’s from work, a family situation, or just the busy grind of modern life, a lot of us need a little lift in the anxiety and stress department.

For those who are stressed and could use some help winding down those brain wheels, we think Jupiter CBD’s Oasis tinctures are the bee’s knees. Each bottle is packed with organic botanicals known for their ancient, calming effects. This adds to the already-potent full spectrum CBD oil in every drop that will make you forget the stress.

Organic lion’s tale, organic tulsi and other beneficial ingredients help you get relaxed, without the feeling of being intoxicated. We highly recommend taking at the close of the work day for a nice evening at home. If you’re super-duper stressed, take one more dropperful just before bed. You’ll thank us in the morning.

Pros:

Reduces anxiety and lowers stress

30-day 100% money back guarantee

Advanced CO2 extraction methods

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 600 mg or 1200 mg per bottle

Flavor(s): Fresh mint

5. Best CBD Oil with 0% THC: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Green Roads

Up until this point, all our favorite CBD oils have been of the full spectrum variety. We wanted to close out with the best CBD oil that contains 0% THC, since many users prefer not to deal with any THC whatsoever. In that case, the best bet is Green Roads signature broad spectrum CBD oil.

Although the THC has been filtered out, their CBD extract still maintains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes to support the entourage effect. With thousands of verified online reviews to back them up, this broad spectrum CBD extract is all about helping you feel calm and helping you stay that way.

The formula was created by a physician and features an interesting blend of carrier oils packed with omegas and other nutrients. You can get this CBD oil in original, apple kiwi, or (our favorite) mint flavor. Melt your stress away and save money with this highly affordable CBD product in your corner.

Pros:

No artificial flavors

Third party lab tested

Pharmacist formulated

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 750 mg per bottle

Flavor(s): Original, Apple Kiwi Bliss and Mint Breeze

How to Find the Right CBD Oil for For You

Shopping for CBD oil can be overwhelming, especially for those who are new to using CBD products. With so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start.

Here are some tips on how to get the right CBD oil for you.

Look for reputable brands

When shopping for CBD oil, it’s important to choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients and provides third-party testing for purity and potency.

Of course, it’s also important to look for brands that have positive customer reviews and are transparent about their production processes.

Check the label

Always read the label carefully before purchasing CBD oil. Look for information about the strength of the oil, the type of CBD used (full spectrum, broad spectrum, or isolate) and any additional ingredients.

Consider the source

CBD oil can be derived from hemp or marijuana plants. Hemp-derived CBD oil is legal in most states and contains very low levels of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. Make sure to choose a product that is made from hemp-derived CBD oil to avoid any legal issues.

Consider your needs

CBD oils can all be made for different ailments, like pain relief, stress, or overall well-being. When shopping for the right CBD oil for you, consider what you’re looking to achieve and make sure the product you’re purchasing is made to help relieve that.

Consider the strength

CBD oil is available in various strengths, so it is essential to choose the right strength for your needs. Start with a lower strength and gradually increase the dosage until you achieve the desired effects.

Understand the different types of CBD

CBD oil can be full spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate (aka pure CBD).

Full spectrum CBD oil contains a full range of cannabinoids, including THC.

Broad spectrum CBD oil contains all the cannabinoids found in full spectrum oil except for THC.

CBD isolate oil contains only CBD and no other cannabinoids. Choose the type of CBD oil that best suits your needs.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD oil is generally considered safe, but some people may experience side effects such as:

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Changes in appetite and weight

These side effects are usually mild and go away on their own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will CBD oil get me high?

No, CBD oil does not contain enough THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana that causes a high feeling.

CBD oil derived from hemp contains very low levels of THC (less than 0.3%), which is not enough to cause a high.

Is CBD oil legal?

CBD oil derived from hemp is legal in most states in the United States. However, the legality of CBD oil derived from marijuana varies by state. It is important to check the laws in your state before purchasing CBD oil.

How do I take CBD oil?

CBD oil can be taken orally or sublingually (under the tongue). Some users do add CBD oil to their morning coffee (and others have even used it topically — although there are CBD topicals specifically made for this purpose).

When it comes to dosage, follow the recommendations on the product label. If you’re new to CBD, start with the lower dose and increase it gradually.

How long does it take for CBD oil to take effect?

The effects of CBD oil can vary depending on the method of administration and individual factors such as body weight and metabolism. Some people may feel the effects of CBD oil within minutes, while others may take longer to feel the effects.

Conclusion

One of the things we love about cannabis is its versatility– you can smoke it, eat it, drink it, vape it, you get the idea. Nowhere is versatility more evident than in the multiple applications of CBD oil.

Whether you want a natural way to get more sleep, a pain solution, or just a really solid, powerful tincture to keep in your medicine cabinet, our list should have you covered and then some.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.