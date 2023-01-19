This is sponsored content. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

The new year is here. It’s time to start thinking about ways to make your life a little more joyful in 2023. Whether or not you’re one for resolutions, developing a CBD routine in the new year is an excellent lifestyle choice that can bring you calmness, relaxation, better sleep, and less pain.

Every year, more American adults turn to CBD to relieve stress and minor body discomfort and take the edge off after a long day. With thousands of CBD brands on the market, you can easily find quality CBD in-store or online, and taking CBD only takes a few seconds at the start or end of your day. The ease of use and accessibility to CBD make it an easy product to work into even the busiest schedule.

There are many ways to take CBD, but one of the most common is a tincture or oil administered orally. CBD oils come in various flavors and strengths and aim to achieve different effects, making finding the right CBD oils overwhelming. To help you navigate the world of CBD this year, we’ve compiled our list of the best CBD oils to start 2023 off right.

Best Overall: Batch CLARITY CBD Oil Tincture

Best for Daily Use: FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops

Best Soft Gels: Secret Nature Live Resin Softgels

Best for Beginners: Extract Labs Core CBD Starter Pack

Best CBD for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Tincture For Sleep

Best for Stress Relief: Raw Botanics RELAX and Focus Lion’s Mane & Hemp Tincture

Best THC-Free Option: Mission Farms THC-Free Pure CBD Oil

Best Tasting: Koi CBD Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture

Best for Relaxation: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Best for Recovery: Soul CBD Oil Drops

Best CBD Oils for the New Year

Whether new to CBD or trying something new in 2023, check out these CBD oils to kick off the new year with better sleep, less pain, and more tranquility.

Best Overall: Batch CLARITY CBD Oil Tincture

Batch

If you’re someone who wakes up on edge or has trouble hunkering down to concentrate for work or school, try the Batch CBD Clarity CBD Oil Tincture. You can choose from a 1000 mg or 3000 mg 1oz bottle made with a clarity terpene blend of limonene, caryophyllene and pinene. This tincture also contains organic orange and lemon oil for a refreshing smell and subtle citrus taste.

Pros:

Comes in two potencies

Non-GMO

Made from Wisconsin-grown Hemp

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Batch CBD is a relatively new brand that started in 2020. Batch formulates all CBD products in-house to ensure the highest quality of products. They have a unique extraction process involving soaking small batches in a cold ethanol bath before their certified chemists formulate the CBD extract into their signature products.

What customers say:

Customers love the Batch CBD Clarity CBD Oil Tincture. Many individuals use this CBD to relax before bed or in the morning to help ease stress or anxiety. Many reviews state they’re long-time users of CBD in general, but that Batch’s products are the only brand they’ve tried that have truly made a difference in how calm they feel.

Best for Daily Use: FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops

FOCL

The FOCL Premium CBD Drops are perfect for calming your mind and soothing your body anytime. FOCL makes its premium CBD drops with three simple ingredients; full spectrum or broad spectrum hemp CBD, organic MCT oil, and natural flavors. The broad spectrum option comes in 1000mg, 2000mg, or 3000mg of CBD, while their full spectrum options only come in 1000mg or 3000mg.

Choose from naturally infused flavors such as mint, cherry, and orange cream.

Pros:

Choose from full or broad spectrum

Free of pesticides, heavy metals, and microbial

It comes in multiple strengths and flavors

Cons:

Only ships to the United States

The mission driving FOCL is to deliver a high-quality product that works only using mother nature’s ingredients. That means all CBD products from FOCL come from organic ingredients that are vegan, non-GMO and cruelty-free.

What customers say:

Many customers say the FOCL premium CBD works well for relaxation without feeling groggy. Other positive reviews highlight the great taste, saying it’s comfortable to hold under the tongue without a strong aftertaste. Customers also say returns are straightforward if you find the FOCL CBD oil is not for you.

Best Soft Gels: Secret Nature Live Resin Softgels

Secret Nature

The Live Resin Softgels from Secret Nature is a fantastic all-organic full-spectrum CBD option made with cannabis live resin. Live resin is when CBD oil is extracted from freshly harvested plants that were flash-frozen to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids, giving the product a more balanced and potent effect. One container contains 30 soft gels, which can provide calmness for up to six hours. If you want an extra boost of serenity, you can try the Delta 8 THC Live Resin Softgels.

Pros:

Rapid relief

No additives

Grain-free, gluten-free and vegan

Cons:

Psychoactive, so use with caution

The Secret Nature team holds 20 years of experience in cannabis cultivation, breeding, retail, and product development. The company aims to help people feel better daily through effective and safe CBD products. They’ve created a line of high-CBD, low-THC products to provide all the benefits of cannabis without the adverse side effects like paranoia and anxiety.

What customers say:

Many customers say the Secret Nature Live Resin Softgels are the best on the market. People describe them as soothing and say they’re good for helping you unwind and fall asleep after a long day.

Best for Beginners: Extract Labs Core CBD Starter Pack

Extract Labs

If you’re new to CBD and unsure where to start, try the Core CBD Starter Pack from Extract Labs. This bundle includes a 5ml bottle of three of Extract Labs’ popular full-spectrum CBD oils; daily support, lemon, and raspberry. These full-spectrum oils are rich in minor hemp cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids for quality relief whenever you need it.

Pros:

Made with organic ingredients and American-grown hemp

You get three flavors to see which is your favorite

Ships internationally

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

What sets Extract Labs apart from other CBD brands is that they’re also a cGMP lab, meaning they own and operate every part of the manufacturing process from plant to product. As a company, they are committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing the highest quality hemp products to provide accessible plant-based wellness to everyone.

What customers say:

Unsurprisingly, most customers love this starter pack because it allows you to try three of Extracts Labs’ most popular tinctures to find which you like best. Aside from the flavor variety, customers also share that these CBD oils are great for a deeper night’s sleep, and some users found them to relieve minor pains after a workout.

Best CBD for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Tincture For Sleep

Slumber Sleep Aids

Slumber Sleep Aids CBN Tincture for Sleep is an excellent alternative to over-the-counter and prescription sleep aids. Slumber Sleep Aids specially formulated their signature tincture for optimal tranquility to guide you into a peaceful night’s sleep. Choose from a bottle with 150mg, 300mg, or 600mg of CBN with a flavor blend of vanilla and orange botanicals.

Pros:

30-day guarantee

No harmful fillers

Non-habit-forming sleep aid

Cons:

Only one flavor currently available

The mission of Slumber Sleep Aids is to provide customers with a natural way to fall and stay asleep at night. Their products are created with hemp-derived CBN to promote the ultimate relaxation for a quality night’s sleep. Third-party labs meticulously test all their products to ensure quality, potency, and safety.

What customers say:

According to customer reviews, the Slumber Sleep Aids CBN Tincture for Sleep works wonders for putting them to sleep and keeping them asleep for the entire night. Many users recommend this product as an alternative to over-the-counter sleep aids because it doesn’t leave you feeling drowsy in the morning.

Best for Stress Relief: Raw Botanics RELAX and Focus Lion’s Mane & Hemp Tincture

Raw Botanics

Are you feeling stressed from work? Or maybe you’re overwhelmed by your to-do list and feel like there are never enough hours in the day. Try the RELAX and Focus Lion’s Mane and Hemp Tincture from Raw Botanics. This CBD oil is Raw Botanics’ award-winning formula, combining functional mushrooms and cannabinoids to relieve stress and enhance your mental stain and focus.

Pros:

Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky hemp

No additives, preservatives, or sugar

Ethically sourced, vegan, and cruelty-free

Cons:

It only comes in one strength and has no flavor

Started by two friends who saw first-hand the benefits of hemp, Raw Botanics uses nature’s finest ingredients and science to develop their specially formulated CBD products. They also use an advanced C02 extraction process to produce effective CBD. Anything used in their products comes from trusted suppliers in the United States to ensure quality and safety.

What customers say:

The RELAX CBD oil users say it’s calming and incredibly effective. Many say it helps with their anxiety symptoms and allows them to feel relaxed and focused throughout the day.

Mission Farms

Boost your physical, emotional, and mental well-being with the THC-Free Pure CBD oil from Mission Farms. With a subtle vanilla mint flavor, this THC-free blend is an all-natural oil that’s undergone additional processing to remove THC, with third-party lab testing showing undetectable levels. The 250mg CBD bottle starts at $24, making it one of the most affordable choices. You can also try the 1000mg CBD bottle for $79, which is cheaper than similar CBD options.

Pros:

All-natural and organic

THC-FREE formula

Made from USA-grown hemp

Cons:

Only one flavor available

One of the founders of Mission Farms is a pioneer in hemp farming, growing the finest crop without chemicals or pesticides in the volcanic soil of Central Oregon. As the team grew, Mission Farms began to formulate CBD products driven by research and discoveries on increasing the target effectiveness of CBD. Mission Farms wants everyone to access quality CBD, so they regularly donate products to the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach in their hometown of Bend, Oregon.

What customers say:

Many customers call Mission Farms CBD THC-Free Pure CBD oil their go-to product for enlightening their mood and relieving stress. People also like that it is THC-free and say knowing there are undetectable levels makes them feel more comfortable taking it at work or spending time with their families.

Best Tasting: Koi CBD Hemp Extract CBD Oil Tincture

Koi Naturals

Are you looking for a great-tasting CBD oil that adds ease and calmness to your hectic schedule? Try the Koi Natural Hemp Extract CBD oil in orange. This broad-spectrum CBD blends natural flavored oils and ingredients with premium hemp extract to balance your daily life. Choose from four strengths and up to six flavors, including orange and strawberry.

Pros:

Made with USA-grown hemp

30-day guarantee

Choose from multiple strengths and flavors

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Koi CBD started creating quality CBD in 2015, setting the industry stand for CBD users everywhere. Aside from producing quality CBD products, Koi is committed to supporting its community through the Koi Cares program. The program provides 25 percent off Koi products to military, medical professionals, law enforcement, and financially disadvantaged individuals.

What customers say:

One of the most common remarks from Koi CBD customers is the extensive flavors of each product. Many individuals say the oils taste great, and there is a distinct difference with each flavor. People also say the customer service is pleasant and easy to communicate with and that shipping is quick.

Best for Relaxation: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Charlotte’s Web

This flagship formula made Charlotte’s Web a household name among CBD users, supporting a sense of calm for focus and helping manage everyday stress. This premium CBD oil is also helpful for recovering from exercise-induced inflammation and maintaining a healthy sleep cycle. Discover the full calming qualities of CBD with the Original Formula CBD oil from Charlotte’s Web. Made in small batches through alcohol extraction; you’ll enjoy a rich mix of naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in every dose.

Pros:

Made with U.S.-grown hemp

30-day guarantee

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

The mission driving Charlotte’s Web is to unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science to help people live healthier lives. The company dedicates itself to industry-leading standards to ensure quality, safety, and consistency. They partnered with many philanthropic efforts like the Women’s Bean Project, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Denver Urban Gardens to better the planet and people’s lives.

What customers say:

Charlotte’s Web customers rave about the original formula saying it’s a necessity in their daily routine. People say this CBD oil is excellent for calmness and a night of sound sleep. Buyers also report that the shipping is fast, with many products offering free two-day shipping.

Best for Recovery: Soul CBD Oil Drops

Soul

Don’t let discomfort keep you from enjoying your life. Find fast-acting pain relief in the SOUL CBD oil drops. These drops contain 99 percent hemp-derived CBD isolate and MCT oil for a highly concentrated formula with THC. Choose from strengths between 500 and 1500mg CBD per bottle, plus up to seven flavors available, including classics like raspberry lemonade and seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice.

Pros:

Organically farmed in the U.S.

Vegan and gluten-free

No THC

Cons:

Not all flavors are available in all strengths

Soul dedicates itself to pursuing relief and better living powered by CBD. They’ve founded their company on transparency, quality, and efficacy, bringing trusted CBD products to the market. All products are THC-free, physician-formulated, organically farmed, and gluten-free.

What customers say:

Customers of SOUL CBD say they find satisfying pain relief from using these CBD oil drops. Users say this oil provided relief from muscle spasms, chronic pain, menstrual cramps, and IBS. Many other customers also say it’s an effective sleep aid and solution to managing everyday stress.

What is CBD?

Cannabis is a complex plant containing more than 400 chemical entities. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many active components in cannabis. CBD is not psychoactive or impairing, meaning you won’t receive a high from using it. In 2018, the U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act removing hemp from the federal Controlled Substance Act. This act means that all CBD derived from hemp is federally legal, although state governments can regulate CBD at the state level.

Types of CBD

When shopping for CBD, you’ll notice most products will say it’s either made with broad-spectrum, full-spectrum or isolate CBD.

Broad spectrum CBD products contain many cannabis plant compounds. However, manufacturers will remove the THC. There could be small traces of THC in a broad-spectrum product, but nothing that will cause a noticeable effect.

Full spectrum CBD oil contains all cannabis plant compounds, including trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive compound associated with getting high. While there are traces of THC in full spectrum products, the amount must be lower than 0.3 percent if the product is marketed as CBD to comply with CBD regulations. Less than 0.3 percent THC is not enough to cause any psychoactive effects.

*It’s essential to note that THC is not legal in all 50 states. In states where THC is legal, retailers may sell CBD products with more than 0.3% THC, but they should market it as a THC product. Unfortunately, CBD products have loose regulations, so check the label if you’re concerned about THC.

CBD Isolate is CBD in its purest state and contains no THC. It is not as common as broad and full-spectrum, and most people use it for baking or cooking.

All three types of CBD are safe to use. The effects may vary slightly, but your choice depends on your preference and comfort with THC.

What is CBD Used for?

People use high quality CBD oil for various reasons, including some health benefits like helping to relieve stress and anxiety, to relieving minor body aches and treating chronic pain.

Some of the most common uses for CBD include stress, focus, sleep, pain relief and relaxation.

Stress: Many individuals find CBD to relieve minor stress and include it in their nightly routine to take the edge off after a long day.

Focus: Some people who have trouble focusing find CBD helping in calming their minds and lessening their distractions.

Sleep: Taking CBD before bed could help you enter a deeper and more fulfilling sleep without lingering drowsiness in the morning.

Relief: CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that could aid in the comfort of minor body aches and pain management.

Relaxation: Instead of turning to alcohol after a long day, consider CBD to help you relax and feel a sense of calm.

Pets: CBD doesn’t just help people but can be a tremendous pain or stress relief for your four-legged friend. If you do plan on using CBD on your pets, make sure the CBD is for pets, not humans. Human-specific CBD could have additives that are unsafe for your fur children.

CBD vs. CBN

CBD and cannabinol (CBN) are both natural chemical components of the cannabis plant. Like CBD, CBN is primarily non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t cause you to feel high. However, unlike CBD, CBN may cause mild psychoactive reactions in large doses, but not to the same level as THC.

CBD and CBN are similar and interact with the same body receptors but may produce different effects. While people use CBD to help with various symptoms, CBN is primarily used as a sleep aid as it shows sedative properties. CBN may also be an effective pain reliever for mild discomfort when used alongside CBD.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD oils are not for everyone. If you’re not a fan of the taste of CBD tinctures, have trouble dosing yourself, or are looking for a more discreet option, consider trying gummies, creams, or capsules.

Gummies: Gummies or edibles are CBD-infused gunny pieces that resemble a fruit snack or soft candy. Many people enjoy gummies because each piece is pre-measured, making them discreet to take and easy to dose. CBD gummies come in many flavors and provide similar benefits to oils, such as relaxation and pain relief.

Creams: If you’re feeling stiffness, soreness, or other minor discomforts, you can apply a CBD cream to the affected area for fast-acting relief. Creams or rubs are topical CBD products that people primarily use for pain relief. Creams and other CBD topicals are generally safe to apply frequently throughout the day.

Capsules: Capsules, tablets, and soft gels are great options if you’re looking for something quick and easy or aren’t big on the flavored options. Similar to gummies, capsules have a pre-measured amount of CBD in each, making them accessible and discrete to take on the go.

Pet products: CBD is not just for humans. Many people are turning to CBD to help reduce separation anxiety and body aches in their dogs and cats. Pet products come in oils, treats, and capsules in a pet-enticing flavor. It is vital to understand that pet CBD oils and treats are different than human CBD, so only give your pet CBD products made for animals. Some human products may contain sugars or additives that are unsafe for pets.

How Much CBD Should You Take?

Before taking any CBD products, read the label for proper dosing information. Even if you’re a veteran CBD user, not all CBD is made the same, so it’s vital to understand suggested dosing to ensure safety and effectiveness.

If you’re new to CBD, starting with the lowest recommended amount is best. Use the dropper attached to the top of the CBD bottle to measure your dosage. Place the dropper under your tongue and dispense the oil. Hold it under the tongue for 30 to 45 seconds before swallowing.

Depending on the product and your body, it can take anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes to work. Effects can last anywhere from two to six hours. If you don’t feel anything within two hours, take a slightly larger dose the next time you try.

It may take a few times to discover what dosage works for you, and not every CBD oil works for every person, so don’t be afraid to try a few brands before settling on one. Luckily, most of the brands suggested in our guide have a 30-day or more money-back guarantee to help you fight the right fit.

Choosing the Right CBD for You

With so many CBD options, how do you choose which is right for you? The good news is, as long as you’re purchasing CBD from a reputable brand and using it as directed, you can find endless CBD oils that provide you with the desired results. However, it still helps to ask yourself a few questions as you narrow down your list of potential options.

What outcome or effect do you want after using CBD? Most CBD oils provide a range of benefits, from relaxation to pain relief, but some options specifically target particular needs. Most CBD oils are good for general wellness, but if you’re seeking something specifically for sleep or pain, look for a brand designing oil for those ailments.

Does flavor matter? Not all CBD oils have a taste. But you can find a lot of CBD infused with natural flavors if you want something sweet or refreshing.

Do you want an affordable product, or are you okay with splurging? CBD oils can get expensive, but there are plenty of affordable options. You can also save by purchasing a CBD subscription, especially if you plan on rebuying a product. You can also look for companies with a money-back guarantee if the oil doesn’t work for you or you find something you like better.

Are you new to CBD? Start with a 250mg or 500mg bottle if you’ve never tried CBD. The CBD per dose in those bottles will be slightly less than in higher-strength ones. If you’re an experienced user, consider the 1000mg or higher options.

What is your comfort level with THC? Even if it’s full-spectrum, CBD contains low levels of THC that can not make you high, even in large doses of THC. However, some people are not comfortable with THC at any level. If that’s the case, consider a THC-free oil. THC-free oils undergo extensive processing and are third-party tested to ensure there are no traceable levels of THC.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes. In 2018, the U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act removing hemp from the federal Controlled Substance Act. Because of this act, all CBD derived from hemp is federally legal, although state governments can regulate CBD at the state level.

How do I take CBD?

CBD tinctures are easy to take. Start by measuring out the bottle’s suggested amount with the attached dropper. Then, dispense the oil under the tongue and hold for 30 to 45 seconds before swallowing. It may take up to an hour to feel the effects, which could last a couple of hours.

Will CBD make me high?

No. CBD does not make you high. While there are traces of THC in full-spectrum products, the amount must be lower than 0.3 percent. Less than 0.3 percent THC is not enough to cause any psychoactive effects.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

CBD likely won’t show on a drug test, but it is possible. If you regularly give drug tests or have one coming up, you may want to consider limiting your CBD intake. However, it’s unlikely that CBD will show on a drug test as CBD products contain little to no THC, which is what most drug tests monitor. However, there is a slight chance CBD could trigger a false drug test if you take high amounts of CBD.

Can I take too much CBD?

You may experience side effects from taking too much CBD, but studies haven’t found high levels of CBD to be lethal. However, side effects of CBD may include dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, reduced appetite, or diarrhea. If you experience side effects, refrain from taking more CBD and give your body time to pass the substance. Your side effects should wear off after a few hours. To reduce the chances of unwanted side effects, follow the dosing instructions, starting with the smallest recommended dose until you know how your body will react.

Can I get addicted to CBD?

It’s unlikely you’ll get addicted to CBD. The World Health Organization deems CBD as one of the only substances with no significant risk of dependency.

Incorporating CBD into your daily or nightly routine is a great way to set yourself up for a more calming, restful, and pain-free year ahead. CBD provides many individuals daily benefits such as relaxation, improved sleep, and pain relief. While CBD oils are one of the most common forms of CBD, you can also try edibles, capsules, or topicals for varying effects.