This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

One of the reasons why most people love cannabis is the cannabinoid delta 9. Delta 9 THC is what gives cannabis its psychedelic effects, which can be a welcome presence of calm in an otherwise hectic day.

But delta 9 isn’t the only game in town. Recently, delta 8 and delta 10 have hit the wellness scene for their similarly awesome effects on body and mind.

And unlike days of old, you can legally buy delta products in many states without a prescription or visiting a licensed dispensary.

For those who love the chill experience that the delta cannabinoids deliver, we’ve come up with a list of the best delta brands that fit the bill for safety, quality and efficiency.

Check out our list of the top-rated companies to get your legal dose of delta delivered right to your door. We also included our favorite delta product from each brand, so you can see what we’ve tried:

Best Delta Brands 2023

Best Overall Delta Brand: Diet Smoke Best Delta Brand for Stress Relief: CBDistillery Best Delta Vapes: Apollo Best Delta Blends: JustDelta

*FYI: Delta products with 0.3% or less delta 9 are technically considered legal at the federal level. However, multiple states have banned or restricted delta 8, so if you live in one of these areas, you will not be able to purchase it. Check your state laws on the subject before shopping.

If you live in a state where delta sales have been restricted, these reputable brands will not permit checkout, meaning you don’t have to worry.)

Benefits of Delta

Here are the three deltas and the experience and benefits they offer the user:

Delta 8

Like delta 9, delta 8 THC has psychoactive effects or a feeling of euphoria. However, most users describe it as less intense than delta 9, though official documentation on delta 8’s mental effects is still in its infancy. Other benefits of delta 8 include relief from anxiety, stress, pain and depression.

Delta 9

Delta 9 is the most famous of the deltas, known for promoting psychedelic effects or ‘buzz’. Delta 9 THC also has well-documented benefits, including appetite stimulation, stress relief and anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties.

Delta 10

Delta 10 is the newest delta to be offered in wellness supplements. Compared to delta 8 and delta 9, much less is known about the benefits of delta 10. As far as effects go, the bulk of users assert that delta 10 is the most mild of the deltas, with anti-anxiety and focus-boosting properties.

Best Delta Brands in 2023

1. Best Overall Delta Brand: Diet Smoke

Diet Smoke

Our #1 pick for the best delta brand goes to Diet Smoke, a small company out of Florida. The owners are a group of friends with a passion for the healing effects of cannabis and you can feel this authenticity beaming out of all their products.

Diet Smoke earns the top spot for their quality and consistency that are relatively unmatched. No matter which delta supplement you get, you can count on the same effects every time.

Diet Smoke purposely formulates their delta products to deliver a ‘balanced buzz’. We love that their cannabinoid dosages seem to hit that perfect sweet spot. Aka, they give a feeling of relaxation without sedation.

For example, our favorite cherry lime delta 9 gummies are great to take in the morning before a long day. Say goodbye to anxiety as you move through your schedule.

On the flip side, you can enjoy them at night to get a restful sleep. Delta 9 THC is known to relax the nervous system and can be a game-changer for reluctant night owls.

Diet Smoke offers awesome flavors without using artificial stuff, making them a great choice for overall wellness of body and mind. No smoking required.

Our Fave from Diet Smoke: Delta 9 Cherry Lime Gummies

Pros:

Vegan friendly

Great taste

Mellow effect that won’t weigh you down

All-natural ingredients

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 10mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor: Cherry lime

What Diet Smoke Users Say: There are currently 142 reviews for our fave cherry lime gummies and the overall score is 4.9 out of 5 stars. Many users remark that the effect is like smoking flower, but with a bit lighter feeling that doesn’t weigh you down. People take at all times of day to promote relaxation, chill vibes and even relief for pain and nausea.

2. Best Delta Brand for Stress Relief: CBDistillery

CBDistillery

CBDistillery knows a thing or two about stress relief. They’re one of the most reputable CBD companies in the US on a mission to help people achieve mental and physical wellness, naturally.

CBDistillery operates out of Colorado and strictly uses US hemp grown under quasi-organic protocols. The brand has earned the esteemed stamp of approval from the US Hemp Authority, the process behind which is not cheap and not a walk in the park. To gain this certification, companies must go through an extensive audit to show clean, natural practices that come close to USDA organic.

CBDistillery has a wide range of cannabinoid products, but they’re best known for their potent full spectrum options with legal amounts of delta 9 THC. You can find different supplements catered to different needs, but almost all of them promote stress relief.

Another thing we love about CBDistillery is their mission-based mindset. For example, they offer permanent discounts for military and veterans and they’re known for their friendly, first-class customer service.

Our Fave from CBDistillery: Unwind Gummies

Pros:

Sleep & relaxation

Vegan

Full spectrum

Over 40k 5-star reviews

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 5mg delta 9 THC + 25mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Mixed berry

What CBDistillery Users Say: Users of the unwind gummies consistently speak about their prowess for inducing relaxation. And CBDistillery at large is one of the best-reviewed cannabinoid supplement companies out there. All products come with a 60-day guarantee and are certified by the US Hemp Authority.

3. Best Delta Vapes: Apollo

Apollo

For those who like to vape their deltas, the best brand for the job is Apollo. They specialize in cannabinoid vapes with legal delta levels to give you the liftoff experience you’re looking for. You can get natural and conveniently disposable vapes of all your faves: delta 8, delta 9 and delta 10.

Something we dig is that Apollo doesn’t use cheap cutting agents in their formulas, something every vaper needs to look out for. And forget the artificial flavors, too. Instead, Apollo creates blends of hemp terpenes to amplify relaxation and wellness.

If you’re wondering why you’d want to vape delta cannabinoids in the first place, the primary reason is the rapid effects. Smoking or vaping is the fastest delivery method since absorption happens immediately via capillaries in the lungs.

With Apollo, you can get the same lightning-fast effects from smoking the deltas, without the negative health consequences. So sit back, relax and blast off with these award-winning vapes.

Our Fave from Apollo: Delta 10 Disposable Vape

Pros:

Relaxing effect

All-natural ingredients

Fast acting

Microdose delta 10

Size: 1 disposable vape

Strength: 1000mg delta 10

Flavor: Tangie dream

What Apollo Users Say: Apollo vape users are primarily stoked on two things: flavor and effects. Even though the brand doesn’t use artificial flavors, their genius terpene combos are quite a delight. Get a more psychedelic experience with delta 8 and delta 9, or keep things chill throughout your day with our favorite delta 10 vape.

4. Best Delta Blends: JustDelta

JustDelta

Finally, we couldn’t make a list of the best delta brands without including the company whose entire focus has always been on delta cannabinoids: JustDelta.

Here you can find all the deltas in various forms, but where the brand really excels is its delta blends. They’ve put a ton of research into these cannabinoid combos that deliver a nice spectrum of psychedelic effects. And it’s certainly a great experience to experiment with each one to find your favorite.

That’s why JustDelta offers a 30-day guarantee, so when you’re on your expedition, you can always return a product that doesn’t work for you.

We also love the affordable price point. JustDelta gives you free shipping over $50 and we’ve noticed that their vapes in particular are priced a bit lower than the competition.

JustDelta happens to be one of the only hyper-delta-focused brands certified by the US Hemp Authority. As we mentioned earlier, this certification is not an easy process and requires proof of clean, sustainable practices.

Our Fave from Just Delta: Delta 8 Vape Cartridge

Pros:

Energy boost

Enjoyable taste

Low price

Great for daytime use

Size: 1 disposable vape

Strength: 1000mg delta 8 THC

Flavor: Strawberry

What JustDelta Users Say: JustDelta users keep coming back for more, mostly because of quality and affordability. Our fave vape cartridge contains delta 8 and it’s recommended highly by users for daytime use because of its energetic properties. You can experiment with other blends created by JustDelta for a spectrum of effects, from mildly relaxing to total blastoff.

How We Picked the Best Delta Brands

There’s a seemingly endless sea of companies these days that are selling cannabinoid products. That’s why we came up with the following methodology to weed out inferior sellers and come up with the best delta brands for every kind of user.

Production Process

When purchasing any delta product, quality always begins and ends with the hemp itself. The best brands source US-grown hemp that’s either organically cultivated or gets somewhere close to that. Positive indicators include certifications from entities like the US Hemp Authority and a clean extraction method. Clean extraction methods include CO2, ethanol, oil and cold-pressed processes in which no noxious gasses or substances are used to procure the delta extracts.

Reviews

To end up with the best delta brands, we couldn’t ignore online reviews from verified users. These gave us an indication of how the delta products were working for the large majority of consumers. While a one-off negative review wouldn’t necessarily bring down a whole brand, we made sure to only choose companies with stellar user reviews at large for quality, consistency and value.

Testing

This is a big one, since technically, if your delta product has not been tested properly, you could wind up doing something unsafe or even illegal. All the delta brands on our list conduct third-party lab tests on each and every one of their delta products. These include tests for both potency and contaminants. The potency test– also called the cannabinoid profile– clearly shows the values for each cannabinoid in the extract, ensuring legal compliance and that the dosage advertised matches what’s inside. Contaminants panels prove that the deltas you’re buying are free from harmful toxins like heavy metals, pesticides and bacteria.

Quality ingredients

Quality ingredients can make a big difference in your delta experience. Combining nasty additives in a wellness supplement is never a good look. Therefore, we checked the supporting ingredients to verify they were on the up and up. For example, flavoring from natural hemp terpenes and fruits was given the green light, while artificial ingredients caused a lower score.

Delta 8 vs. Delta 9

A lot of people, especially those who have only tried one or the other, are curious about the differences between delta 8 and delta 9. Here’s what you can expect:

Similarities

Both delta 8 and delta 9 have psychoactive effects, so you can expect to ‘feel’ some sort of euphoric sensation. Additionally, both are anti-inflammatory cannabinoids that provide natural benefits aside from euphoria. For example, many people take delta 8 to relieve anxiety, while delta 9 is a common therapeutic for nausea.

Differences

The differences between delta 8 and delta 9, other than their molecular structure, are not yet well understood. This is because there’s a plethora of documentation on the effects of delta 9, but delta 8 is just now being studied for therapeutic use. From our research, the most glaring difference between the two is the level of psychoactivity. Most users report that delta 8 is much more subtle than delta 9. This makes delta 8 an attractive alternative for those who don’t like the intoxicating feeling of taking delta 9, but still want the stress-relieving benefits.

Potential Side Effects of Delta

Unlike CBD, which has a relatively low risk of side effects, the deltas carry with them a laundry list of potential side effects, especially when taken in higher doses that are not recommended by the manufacturer. Here’s what to look out for with each:

Delta 8 : According to the FDA , the following adverse reactions have been reported with delta 8 use: hallucinations, anxiety, vomiting, dizziness and confusion.

Delta 9 : Delta 9’s side effects are well documented and include panic, delusions and hallucinations.

Delta 10 : Delta 10 is the delta we know the least about, as its therapeutic use and documentation of effects are not yet known. From what we’ve researched, delta 10 has the most mild potential side effects , including lethargy and anxiousness.

FAQs:

Is delta legal?

Though technically legal at the federal level, the legality of delta 8 varies state by state. Rest assured that legit delta 8 brands– including the ones on our list– will never ship a delta 8 product to a state where legality is in question. They will usually let you know on their website which states are ineligible for shipment of delta 8 products and online checkout will be prevented for shipping to these areas.

Is delta similar to CBD?

Delta 8 is similar to CBD in that it is a hemp cannabinoid with anti-inflammatory effects. CBD does not have psychotropic effects, even when taken in large amounts.

Get your delta from the best.

The delta cannabinoids are a great natural resource for mental calm, stress relief and a balanced buzz. No hangovers, no guilt. From our extensive research on the subject, this list of the 4 best delta brands represents the most elite in the industry.

Whether you want to boost your wellness, get lifted legally, or just try the deltas out for yourself, you can find the delta product perfect for you from these top-notch vendors.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Life & Style Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.