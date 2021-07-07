Finding a hot escort from the internet can be a hassle, especially when you have little to no idea of the escort websites that are secure, safe, and worth your time.

But it doesn’t have to be this way!

Whether you’re looking for professional escort services for a sexy romp or just an escort companion for some titillating adventure, we have just the right sites with good user features and a variety of call girl services to use.

This article reviews the 20 Best Escort Sites for you.

Let’s dive in.

20 Best Escort Websites and Directories in 2021

1. Seeking Arrangement – Top Escorts Site

Pros

Quick and easy sign-up

Many quality users

Availability of mobile app

Video chatting

Cons

Relatively pricey

If you’re feeling a little risqué and wish to throw some cash for the companion of a bewitching PYT, know that Seeking Arrangement was started with you in mind.

This adult site is a medley of mostly 20-29-year-old ladies burning with the desire to get on an older guy as part of a sugar daddy arrangement.

You don’t give too much personal information to the site when signing up. All you provide is your gender, account type, and interests. Additionally, you can define your terms and arrangement expectations to find more ideal chicks.

Better yet, you can have your information verified with a third-party website called Optimum Screening if you feel skeptical about the site reviewing you.

You might find the monthly subscription relatively high (from $79.95/month). However, a subscription gives you more search features to explore more ladies.

Guess what?

This adult site claims it can help you get an ideal arrangement in 5 days! But there’s only one way to find out – try out the site!

2. Tryst.Link – Best Independent Escort Site

Pros

Pleasant user interface

Great filter tools

LGBTQ-friendly

Escort interviews

Cons

Additional charges can get quite high

Tryst.link is the melting pot of independent escorts. Really, it is literally the home of variety; you can find just about any type of preference here.

It is pretty easy to pick a tantalizing escort because the site is based on a catalog. All you have to do is set your location and a collection of escort profiles will be waiting for you to browse through.

The good thing is, you don’t have to wait for long to get laid. You can set a distance limit and check the last active/availability status to find readily available escorts near you.

Know what’s cool? You can filter based on category, whether you are looking for some Asian, Spanish, petite, buxom lass, guy, or queer; you name it, you can narrow down and find your dream sensual experience there.

However, you might find the site a little limiting if you’re not from the US.

On the upside, you know the site cares for their escorts with real interviews. So not only will they give you some steamy experience, you can surprise them with some fun too after finding out what they like.

3. Ashley Madison – Cheap Escort Site Alternative

Pros

Huge user pool

Great security features

Anonymous payment options

Zip-code/city search feature

Cons

Complicated payment system

If you want to have some steamy time, then why not visit an adult site like Ashley Madison that is explicitly about the raunchy?

Ashley Madison is the – The Beatles – of naughty sites. Globally popular, with a huge user base looking to explore. Just in case you move a lot, know you are pretty much covered anywhere if you ever need some sensual action.

Are you worried about the safety of your information? Don’t be! Apart from the alluring damsel you’re getting it on with, no nosy creep is taking your information or reading your messages.

But just to be sure, here are some safety features:

Automated disappearing messages

Access to special no-name payment methods

Anonymous chatting

You should note that although many escorts are waiting for you on Ashley Madison, it is not an explicit escort site.

However, you can still find just about anything you would need. And when you need to narrow down you can use the advanced filter tool to narrow down to your preferences, e.g. type of encounter, ethnicity, age.

4. Switter – Great Filter Tools

Pros

Interactive website platform

Very active users

Great filter tools

Simple user interface

Cons

Might encounter fake profiles

It’s a free world, and Switter seems to believe that. If you’re looking for an interactive escort website platform with no nudity censoring, this is the site.

Switter generally works by escorts posting their ads in the form of ‘toots’ and you can express intention by reacting to their ads using ‘boost’ or ‘favorites’. If you’d like to take it a notch higher, you can browse through a profile to see their rate card and services offered and make a move.

The thing is, you can sign up and build your profile for a more intimate experience. But if you can’t wait to toss yourself into the arms of some luscious lass, you can start perusing off the bat.

One thing you need to be wary of is, some users might ask you to send money before they meet you. If that requirement isn’t clearly stated on their profile, they just might be scammers.

The forte of Switter is the wide range of location listings; If you are burning with desire, you can set in your location to search for escorts near you. This is very useful if you seek US Canada call girls.

If you have a particular preference, fetish, or kink; the filter tools will let you directly type in the keyword of literally anything you’re interested in and give the available related escort suggestions.

5. EscortDirectory – Best Personal Escort Ads

Pros

Tons of escorts

Detailed profiles

Simple user interface

Live cams

Cons

Ads might be distracting

Before you get down and dirty, Escort Directory has done the heavy work for you by bringing a diverse collection of escorts to one place.

Immediately on the first click on the website link, a bevy of beauties around your town welcome you.

If that tantalizing lady interests you, click on their profile to see what services she offers. You’d be surprised at the range of some of these services, and might just find what you never knew you needed.

Here’s the crazy part; using the advanced search tool, you can filter down the suggested escorts to your interests by; breast cup size, eye color, fetish, BDSM, ethnicity, and many more. Alright, I don’t wanna spoil it, so you’ll have to find out the others from Escort Directory.

However, look out for some fake escort profiles.

Just so you know, you need not worry if you are looking for queer escorts, you can select that option on the search tool.

6. Adult Friend Finder – Great Threesome Site

Pros

Wide communication features

Know what members want

Easy-to-use web interface

24/4 customer support

Cons

Many abandoned profiles

Adult Friend Finder is a popular home of free spirits and the alternative sex community looking to express their sensual selves.

You can easily sign up on this site; filling in your orientation, location, and preferences so the hotties can know what you’re looking for from the onset.

A plus is; unless you opt to use your real name, you can set up a random username for some anonymity.

This adult site suggests a wide variety of ladies looking for a good time, you can go with that and talk them up. Better yet, the filter tool can let you narrow down your interests and find more ideal ladies for you.

You’re horny, and the knockout you want is far away? Not all’s lost, you can have some cybersex using the nude cam and live chat; maybe even throw in some creative foreplay with the available erotica stories.

Since the site is free, you might encounter fake/scam profiles, but don’t let that stop you from savoring what the site has to offer.

7. DoubleList – Good Ads Listing Site

Pros

Free to use

User-friendly interface

Lost connections

A unique way to meet people

Cons

Most ads lack pictures

DoubleList is the randy cousin of Craigslist, with straight, bi, gay, and queer people often looking for some steamy action.

You have a simple interface and an easy sign-up process. Here’s where it gets interesting; after selecting your city, you get into the real action by picking a category you’re interested in.

You can then start posting ads stating what you’re looking for.

Pro-tip; don’t hold back on your desires. Go crazy on your ad, and you might just get a reply from a just-as-horny cutie near you.

Do you fancy a second chance at that beauty you fluffed an opportunity with? You can use the lost connection feature to post an ad. You never know, she might just read it and reach out. If she doesn’t, keep your head up friend, the odds for a kinky replacement are in your favor.

Since you don’t create an actual profile, that girl you text back will get your email address. That’s not totally a bad thing, right? They’ll be able to receive your messages even if they are not logged into the site.

Maximize your chances of action!

8. BedPage – Best Backpage Alternative

Pros

Simple user-interface

Find escorts near you

No registration required

Cons

Few detailed profiles

Limited in many countries

Bedpage’s got you if you’re looking for a modern alternative to Backpage.

One of the best perks you’ll have? You can use the site without actually having to sign up, so you can pretty much remain anonymous.

Similar to Backpage, the site lets you pick your city/town and find a wide variety of escort listings. If you are in a major town/city, you have the best shot with more ads to pick from.

The listings might seem daunting, but you can narrow down on the sexy category to something more specific like kinks or ethnicity.

However, there have been quite a number of reports of fraudulent escort ads, so you know… keep your wits about you.

On the upside, if you are patient enough, you might just land that sizzling escort who ticks all your boxes and gets your motor running!

9. Rub Maps – Best Erotic Escort Sites

Pros

Listings of erotic strip clubs/massage parlors

Active forum community

Real reviews of erotic massage parlors

Cons

Only paid membership read reviews

Outdated website

For some sensual massage that leads to some raunchy happy ending, Rub Maps has something for you.

This simple site reviews massage parlors, most with escort services to cater for you in case you want anything extra, which you probably would.

After you click in your town/city on the listing, you can use the search tool to narrow down to a specific service, e.g. erotic massage.

Here’s the climax, there is an advanced search tool that can narrow down your masseuse/escort to breast size, ethnicity, pay rate, and more.

However, not all the massage parlors listed guarantee a happy ending. It’s a gamble, but the odds of a hottie masseuse might just be worth it.

10. Erotic Monkey – Great Escort Reviews Site

Pros

Tons of reviews

Simple user interface

Good filter tool

Cons

Limited to the USA

Need an account to read reviews

You might have hit the jackpot with Erotic Monkey if you’re in the USA and looking for alluring, reputable, and professional, cheap escorts for some sexy nights out.

The site has a wide range of reviewed local escorts for you to pick from. To tweak to something more of your taste, you can use the advanced filter tool to zero into ethnicity, cup size, pubic hair, eye color, and more.

Technically, it’s like building your ideal chick.

Some high-class escorts have upwards of a hundred reviews, so you know they have honed their pleasuring skills. However, it is only limited to users in the USA.

Sorry, rest of the world!

11. Eros – Top BDSM/Fetish Site

Pros

Pleasant user interface

Membership not required

Verified call-girls

Cons

No user reviews

Much ad-sponsored content

That sizzling fetish and BDSM you’ve been waiting to satisfy could be quenched with Eros as this escort service boasts a good collection of specialized sexual needs.

All you need is to set a location where you want to find an escort(s) to burn your desire, and you’ll find a catalog of cuties from that area.

With the advanced search tools, you can pretty much mold your dream lay in just about a few minutes. Thereafter, you can click on her profile to know about her details, body, services before probably getting laid not long after.

Nice!

Eros is however not available in all US states, but that is something you can cover with the live chat tool – Cybersex is just as titillating when you’re immersed.

12. Adult Search – Leading Queer Escort Site

Pros

Intuitive user-interface

Diverse porn videos

Find call-girls near you

Cons

Many ads

HD content limited to paid memberships

Luscious gay, straight, trans or other queer call girls are waiting on Adult Search to give you some nice massage and possibly a steamy romp.

Like some of the sites we have reviewed, Adult Search lets you key in your location from their wide listings and provides you with escort services in that area, including body rubs and erotic massage.

If you want to have some fun with a sizzling escort without breaking the bank, you can have some online sex with the live escort video feature. To have some fun with it, you might want to get sex toys from their store.

This site doesn’t have many filter tools like other escort sites, but it is still pretty much very functional and easy to find what you’re looking for.

13. Adult Look – Good Escort Range Website

Pros

Variety of porn videos

Good value for paid users

Detailed call-girl profiles

Cons

Many ads

HD content limited to paying users

For a simple website to find local escorts, Adult Look is the place for you.

This escort advertising service gives you a live ads escort directory of nearby hotties from the onset. You can click on their profile for their details, services, and more pictures.

In case you need professional call girls for an event or maybe just to quench your sexual fire, you can filter using the number of reviews.

You might find the site a little too simple, but with the available escort services, it is a sport.

If you go for a paid subscription on the site, you’ll be offered all the major currencies with many other currency options.

14. TSescorts – Best Free Trans-Women Escort Site

Pros

Intuitive user-interface

Full/short length porn videos

Many verified call-girls

Cons

Limited search function

Many ads

TSescorts is your ultimate guide when looking for stunning TS call girl, cross-dresser, and transgender sex workers.

To get started, all you need is to set a location and get a collection of trans escorts near you. It doesn’t stop there, you can filter to your interests by endowment, ethnicity, hair, role, services, and others.

You don’t speak English? Don’t fret.

This trans escort service is translatable in all major languages, so you don’t feel left out!

You might find it hard to find TS escort girls in some countries. However, that shouldn’t stop your fun, a live chat and a porn site feature is there to give you sensual entertainment.

15. TS4rent – Top Live-Cam Shemale Escort Site

Pros

Varied porn clips

Pleasant user interface

Tons of profiles

Cons

Many ads

HD videos limited to paid members

It is not always possible to physically meet an escort, so TS4rent bridges the gap and brings the fun to you using their superior live cam and video escort service for some tantalizing virtual fun.

The site works by giving you a catalog of trans escorts near you. You can opt for the best quality of escorts listed with the real stars option if you can afford it.

Even though you have fewer filter tools, TS4rent values your time so much that there is an available category that suggests readily available TS escorts near you.

Yep!

Available real reviews would also come in handy if you’re looking for experienced and professional TS escort and masseurs services.

16. USA Sex Guide – Best Travelling Website

Pros

Loads of active users

Good safety features

Great customer service

Cons

Need to register for full functions

Can get pricey

If you ever anticipate going to a new town and don’t know where to start your sexual adventures, seek USA SEX Guide.

When you join the USA SEX guide, you have an all-in-one social forum that will guide you on the best places to find an escort or strip clubs depending on where you are.

It’s like Yelp! for sex workers.

After you choose your city, you can filter down to specific categories and pick whatever your steamy interests are.

The website may seem a little cluttered, but if you get past that, you’ll be in for a ride with a community spirit behind it!

17. Escort Babylon – Top Professional Escorts

Pros

Free

Detailed sex-worker profiles

Great keyword search-function

Cons

Limited in some countries

Confusing navigation

You need some assurance when hiring an escort for a sleazy time? Escort Babylon is a top escort review and advertising site.

Why does the logo look like the logo for a low-budget Theme Park in the ‘90s?



Alas, I don’t know.

Like most of the escort sites, you select your location to find local escorts. You can also use the filter tool to narrow down to your interests.

The user interface seems a little outdated, which is an injustice to the beautiful damsels there. However, if you hire from Escort Babylon, you’re confident you won’t have to keep watching out.

Note, you will have to write a review to read other reviews.

18. Private Delights – Great Verified Escorts Web Page

Pros

Simple user-interface

Can use for free

Verified providers

Cons

Few listings in some cities

Relatively pricey membership

The forte of Private Delights is providing you with hot verified and widely reviewed escorts.

The primary website will give you alluring escorts in your area, but you can add the distance limit if you opt to source them from far.

The registered membership is worth trying as you’ll be able to access more filter search options.

Don’t worry about the acronym jargon, there’s an acronym key.

19. Preferred 411 (P411) – Good Discreet Escort Site

Pros

Great security/privacy features

Daily new member alerts

Variety of call-girl options

Cons

Quite pricey

No mobile app

If you want your privacy upheld while also finding some hot escorts in variety, Preferred 411 is where it’s at.

After you make an account for yourself, you’ll be surprised by the wide variety of hot and cheap escorts waiting on you.

The website might seem to have a dated interface, however, you will access a wide variety of search tools.

20. The Erotic Review – Top Escort Site Database

Pros

Professional user interface

Tons of providers

Great user reviews

Cons

Limited call-girl profiles for free users

Complicated search function

For a professional escort site with a comprehensive escort database, The Erotic Review is the natural option.

You can search for escorts by their details. If you have none, you can give a description and The Erotic Review will give suggestions.

Convenient!

Membership is free but paid VIP membership would give you access to more review information which might prove important in hiring high-class escorts.

Call Girl & Escort Web Pages – FAQs

Do Escorts Perform Sexual Services for Money?

Escorts are temporary companions that spend time with you. However, it is often presumed that an escort may offer sex as a service.

Legally, they cannot usually offer sex for cash directly.

What’s the Deal With Escorts in Las Vegas?

Although there are some restrictions, escorts in Las Vegas are legal and possess state licenses and work cards.

However, they are not permitted to offer sexual services for money, neither are escort services allowed to advertise sexual services.

Are Escort Sites Legal in the US?

There is a bit of a grey area here.

San Francisco for example has a permitting process for escort sites as long as the proprietor has never been convicted of any sexually related crime.

While largely US prostitution laws also do not cover the conduct of escort businesses.

In other words, sort of yes, and sort of no, depending on where you are.

Are There Pornstar Escorts?

Yes, there are pornstar escorts.

You can find pornstar escorts, but they are usually very expensive since they need to be compensated more for their skills, risk, and exposure.

Where Can I Find Male Escorts?

You can find male escorts on many sites, one of them is Tryst.Link.

Male escorts can be straight, bisexual, gay, or fall somewhere under the queer umbrella – it all depends on what you’re looking for.

Where Can I Find Ts Escorts?

There are a number of sites that list TS escorts. However, both TS4rent and TSescorts offer exclusive TS listings featuring beautiful trans escort workers.

We recommend you give them a try!

Conclusion – Where Can I Find Escorts Near Me?

Seeking escorts is convenient since you can find one just a click away at the comfort of your home. There are many top escort sites to hire high-class escorts, and even if you can’t meet them physically there always are live video chats and the likes.

Tryst.Link and SeekingArrangement have US nationwide services and all-round features that constitute good escort sites.

An experience with an export can be extremely rewarding and fun. However, since anything is a possibility; you should be wary not to be scammed by a fake escort profile or put yourself in danger.