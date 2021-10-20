Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using the right makeup brush is essential for flawless makeup application. We selected the best makeup brushes for applying eyeshadow, bronzer, and beyond to help your skin achieve that radiant glow.

Makeup application is never easy. But using the right brush can help, whether you’re a savvy makeup artist, clueless when it comes to applying makeup, or anywhere in between.

Besides making makeup application easier, makeup brushes also save you money. They spread the makeup with more ease, ensuring you’ll use less of it. Your cosmetics will last longer when you use a brush to apply, versus a sponge, or your fingers. Plus, your makeup will be less streaky, blend better, and apply more evenly. Although some brushes can be expensive, once you get past the initial investment, you’ll likely end up saving money over time, as you’ll spend less on the makeup itself.

So now that we’ve deemed makeup brushes essential, the next step is picking the right one. The first thing to consider is what makeup you wear. If you don’t wear foundation, a foundation brush may not do you any good!

You could consider a set of brushes to start or buy them separately based on the makeup you use. Some of the essentials are typically a blush brush, a powder brush, a bronzer brush, a foundation brush, an eyebrow brush, and an eyeshadow brush.

Yes, we know that many of these makeup items, such as powder blush, may already come with a brush. But these brushes aren’t always the best quality, and often end up giving you a streakier, uneven application, wasting a lot of your makeup. This is why additional makeup brush purchases are essential if you want to look your best.

When shopping, you’ll want to look for good quality brushes with sturdy handles and soft bristles. It’s also important to decide if you’d prefer natural or synthetic brushes. Natural brushes are softer, but if you’re in the market for a cruelty-free, hypoallergenic brush, synthetic is the way to go. Synthetic brushes are also typically easier to clean and hold less bacteria.

The best makeup brushes you can buy

Best overall makeup brush set: BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set, Rose Golden, 1 Count

Best budget makeup brush set: Makeup Brush Sets – 12 Pcs Makeup Brushes for Foundation Eyeshadow Eyebrow Eyeliner Blush Powder Concealer Contour

Best makeup brushes for the essentials: Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer, Set of 5

Best makeup brush set for travelers: OMANIAC Professional Makeup Brushes Set (12Pcs), Pearl Flash Handles, Comfortable To Hold And Easy To Use. Eyeshadow, Blush, Blending, Full Face Makeup Brushes Kit With Makeup Brushes Holder.

Best eco-friendly makeup brush set: EcoTools Makeup Brush Set for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer, Start the Day Beautifully, Pack of 5

Best makeup brush for blending: Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush By KESHIMA – Premium Makeup Brush for Liquid, Cream, and Powder – Buffing, Blending, and Face Brush

Best makeup brush set for beginners: Syntus Makeup Brush Set, 16 Makeup Brushes & 4 Blender Sponges & 1 Brush Cleaner Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Kabuki Blush Concealer Eye Shadow Makeup Brush Kit, Champagne Gold

Best toothbrush makeup brush set: Duorime New 7pcs Black Oval Toothbrush Makeup Brush Set Cream Contour Powder Concealer Foundation Eyeliner Cosmetics Tool

Best overall makeup brush set: BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set, Rose Golden, 1 Count

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

The BS-MALL synthetic makeup brush set is our top overall pick for the best makeup brush set. Not only do you get 14 different brushes of various shapes and sizes, but the set is also affordable at just $9.99. Makeup application should feel luxurious (even when affordable), and the sturdy wooden handles and soft synthetic brush bristles make for a comfortable and even makeup application experience.

The 14 different brushes are apt for various types of makeup, from an angled brush for blush and bronzer to a lip brush for impeccable lipstick or gloss application. The set comes in a bold orange container to store these brushes in style. If you’re at a loss for where to start, the set also comes with an instruction manual to help you get the most out of your brushes.

Best budget makeup brush set: Makeup Brush Sets – 12 Pcs Makeup Brushes for Foundation Eyeshadow Eyebrow Eyeliner Blush Powder Concealer Contour

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.39

12 makeup brushes for under $8 is a steal, especially for those wanting to test out makeup brushes before making a significant financial investment.

The easy-to-clean, nylon bristle brushes each have an ombre pink-to-periwinkle handle and one large, matching carrying case with the same color palette. With additions like a fan brush and an eyeliner brush, you’ll be able to apply all sorts of makeup without overspending.

Best makeup brushes for the essentials: Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer, Set of 5

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.37

If you aren’t in the market for a massive set of brushes and just need the basics, the Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set comes with just four brushes: an eyeshadow brush, a foundation brush, a blush brush, and a concealer brush, as well as a miracle complexion sponge for a blended, dewy application.

Although the price for this set is slightly higher than some of the others on this list (and it only comes with 5 items) these essential brushes are lightweight with soft bristles, and you’ll notice virtually no bristle shed when you wash them.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.99

Although many of the brush sets on this list come with holders or carrying cases, this multifaceted snap leather case has a luxurious feel and can be perfectly slipped into your suitcase for a trip.

The 12 Omaniac brushes themselves are soft and made from non-shed, fast-drying wool with a chic black aluminum handle. We love the addition of the polishing brush, apt for a detailed application of eye, face, and lip creams or shadows, and the sculpting brush, which helps with blending and uniformity.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.98

If you’re looking for a perfect sustainable makeup brush set, look no further. The EcoTools Makeup Brush Set has 5 brushes each handmade using eco-friendly materials like bamboo, recycled aluminum, and recycled plastic. The vegan, cruelty-free brushes come in a sleek aluminum case, and the packaging uses tree-free paper made from cotton and bamboo fibers.

Although the set only has 5 brushes, instructions explain how to create a full face of makeup with them. The set includes a blush brush, angled foundation brush, concealer brush, eyeshadow brush, and an angled liner brush.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.85

This ultra-dense makeup brush costs as much as a set of 12 in some cases — but if you’re on the hunt for the perfect blending brush, the Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush by Keshima is worth it.

The brush goes through a 7-step process during manufacturing to ensure it won’t shed bristles during application or while cleaning. The super-dense bristles ensure that the foundation sits on the edge of the brush and doesn’t absorb, meaning more of the foundation will end up on your face, not in the brush. This way, you’ll be able to apply your foundation evenly with no streaks.

Best makeup brush set for beginners: Syntus Makeup Brush Set, 16 Makeup Brushes & 4 Blender Sponges & 1 Brush Cleaner Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Kabuki Blush Concealer Eye Shadow Makeup Brush Kit, Champagne Gold

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $9.99

If you have no idea how to apply makeup, don’t worry. This Syntus best makeup brush set for beginners comes complete with 16 brushes, 4 blender sponges, and one brush cleaner mat, covering all the bases. And at under $10, it’s easy on the wallet, too. Five of the brushes are larger kabuki brushes for blending, and the other 11 are smaller brushes for more precise application.

The brush bristles are soft and won’t irritate your skin, and the four sponges can be used wet or dry. The granules of the included brush cleaner will help clean the small brushes, while the longer strips on the pad work best for the large brushes.

Best toothbrush makeup brush set: Duorime New 7pcs Black Oval Toothbrush Makeup Brush Set Cream Contour Powder Concealer Foundation Eyeliner Cosmetics Tool

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $6.98

Toothbrush makeup brushes are all the rage and with good reason. The oval-shaped brushes that vaguely resemble toothbrushes are often easier to grasp than other brushes and offer a more even, airbrushed style makeup application.

The Duorime Oval Toothbrush Makeup Set comes with seven different brushes. The dense bristles are closely packed together, meaning they won’t absorb the product, carefully extending and blending even the tiniest amount of makeup evenly to your skin.

Which makeup brushes are best for your Life & Style?

Makeup itself can only take you so far — sometimes, the application is the most important part. And this comes down to things like makeup brushes, so picking the right makeup brush or the best makeup brush set is important. After all, spending money on expensive foundation or pricey eyeshadow won’t matter if it’s not blended well on your skin or applied correctly on your face.

Brush sets make makeup application easy — and brush shopping even easier, as you don’t have to pick out each and every lone brush. Make sure to consider how soft your brush bristles out because no one wants to feel like their face is being scratched when applying power.

And of course, if staying eco-friendly is important to you, you’re on a budget, or a frequent traveler, that’ll affect the brushes you decide to purchase. No matter what your makeup situation and style is, you’ll find a makeup brush or makeup brush set on this list right for you!