It doesn’t matter how fantastic the brand is — your makeup is only as good as its application. If you can’t see whether you’re evenly applying foundation or if your makeup tools are removing your products at the end of the day, you probably need to step up your mirror game.

We’ve reviewed some of the best makeup mirrors to use to apply your makeup just the way you like. A makeup mirror with lights is the preferred choice as it provides proper lighting for makeup application. It’ll also help with other facial tasks, like finding that last pesky hair when plucking your eyebrows.

But, each person has their preference in a makeup mirror — size, features, type of lights. Which makeup mirror is the best choice for you? Let’s dive in so you can decide for yourself.

The Best Makeup Mirrors of 2021 You Can Buy

The Best Overall Makeup Mirror with Lights: Amazon Basics Vanity Mirror

Price: $16.49

The top-rated one on this list with 700+ 4 ½ star ratings!

The AmazonBasics Vanity Mirror has everything you need to get your makeup routine done perfectly, including a 360-degree rotating double-sided mirror for added convenience. It has 1x and 5x magnification, perfect for up-close grooming and whatever facial needs you may have.

This makeup mirror with lights is also very durable with substantial iron-coated construction and dual-tiered storage trays — super convenient for storing small items like rings, makeup tools, and cosmetic products! With a crystal clear reflection and a bronze finish, all you need to keep it clean is a simple dry cloth.

The Best Makeup Mirror for Natural Day Lighting: Bestope Hollywood Mirror

Price: $59.99

This makeup mirror is one of the newest models with lights on the market with three light mode settings, including the ever-popular “natural” lighting. The detachable 10x magnification spot mirror lets you see every little detail precisely, allowing for a perfect makeup appliance. Also, it has a phone holder and side hooks! The holder is great for mounting your phone while putting on your makeup and watching a how-to video on a new eyeliner technique at the same time. And the side hooks allow for jewelry to be safely stored, saving you time during a busy morning.

The best feature? It has three color lights and adjustable brightness. You have settings for “cold light” (work makeup), “natural light” (daily makeup), and “warm light” (parties and appointments). It also remembers your preferred settings and will automatically turn on to meet your preferred makeup lighting. Non-replaced LED bulbs also come with a 50,000 life span, meaning you don’t have to change the bulbs anytime soon!

The Best Makeup Mirror for the Shower Room: MTORED Magnifying Lighted Mirror

Price: $25.99

This makeup mirror with LED lights was designed to provide a powerful and non-distorted reflection. Need to apply sensitive false eyelashes or get your eyeliner drawn without smudging? This makeup mirror will do just that! Its natural white and eco-friendly LED light only reflects real colors, meaning your eye health is also protected.

This flexible makeup mirror can rotate a full 360 degrees, ensuring you have the best view at all times. The suction cups also lock the mirror firmly in place on any smooth and flat surface, including glass, ceramic, porcelain, fiberglass, and more. The mirror also attaches to tables, walls, windows, or a large bathroom mirror if need be. With its elegant appearance and beautiful glossy white shell, it’s a perfect mirror for any shower or powder room.

The Best Makeup Mirror for the Trifold Lover: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Makeup Mirror

Price: $30.99

This LED makeup mirror with lights made the list for its touch-sensor switch, allowing you enough light so you can put on your makeup in even the poorest lighting. It also comes with a dual power supply mode and a 180-degree rotation — meaning you can fix it at any position to get your makeup done just the way you like.

Even more, it comes with side-view mirror panels that adjust for custom viewing. Now you can see even the tiniest speck of beauty details from all sides and angles! The slightest of smudges or most stubborn unwanted hairs don’t stand a chance. And the base size and tri-folding closure further mean that you can easily store jewelry, makeup tools, and more without taking up too much space.

The Best Makeup Mirror for Travel: Deweisn Folding Travel Mirror

Price: $31.99

72pcs lights surround this makeup mirror to give you excellent viewing and let you choose different light colors to suit your preference. With its built-in battery, we love how you can connect a laptop, charger, or mobile power supply (via micro USB) for charging while you apply your makeup.

It’s compact, light, ultra-thin, and foldable — you can quickly put it in your bag as you travel without having extra bulk taking up a ton of space. And despite its thinness, it’s made of high-quality ABS and glass, making it far more durable than your average dollar store mirror.

The Best Makeup Mirror for the Girl Wanting to Feel like a Movie Star: Cosmirror Lighted Vanity Mirror

Price: $18.99

With built-in 21-piece adjustable LED lights, this makeup mirror allows you to apply makeup no matter the time — morning, afternoon, or night, you’ll always have ample lighting. What’s more, while the lights are naturally bright, they still ensure the protection of your eyes. The LED lights are controlled by a touch sensor switch, making it very easy to adjust the brightness to your preference.

The detachable 10X magnification mirror also helps you see every detail of your face and apply even the most delicate makeup. You also have two suction cups to mount your mirror and ensure it doesn’t move around. This is an ideal choice for a great makeup mirror with lights if you want to feel like your favorite celebrity.

The Best Makeup Mirror for Simplicity: Rueoo Makeup Mirror

Price: $17.99

With eco-friendly built-in lights that provide natural daylight, this makeup mirror is an excellent pick for simplicity. When you press the sensor, you get three light choices: white light, natural light, or warm light. This vanity mirror also has a built-in lithium-ion battery, which can be charged by USB and used continuously for up to 14 hours. Very convenient for your makeup on-the-go needs!

The Rueoo makeup mirror also comes with lights made of ABS material — hello durability — and in an aesthetically streamlined design. The LED makeup mirror can be adjusted at your perfect viewing angle, letting you use the makeup mirror on the daily. Simple, yet everything you need.

The Best Makeup Mirror for Power Magnification: AMZTOLIFE Lighted Makeup Mirror

Price: $36.99

This makeup mirror has infinite dimming levels to give you optimal lighting no matter the situation. It’s easy to set on any counter space without taking up too much space. Plus, the simply elegant design looks great in every interior.

The double-sided makeup mirror design with 360-degree rotation is ideal for everyone applying makeup, putting in contact lenses, tweezing eyebrow tweezing, and everything in between. It comes with a built-in large capacity battery, which can be used continuously for four straight hours without letup.

The Best Makeup Mirror for Easy Use: Fabuady Personal Makeup Mirror

Price: $14.99

This makeup mirror is surrounded by powerful lights that give you different light color choices to fit your needs throughout the day. The provided light is natural and soft, bright but not dazzling, protecting your eyes from stress.

It also has a 10X spot mirror that can be mounted and detachable — you can precisely apply mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick and create flawless makeup. Lightweight, easy to assemble, and battery-operated for cordless use, this is an incredible makeup mirror for your daily use and beauty needs.

Which Makeup Mirror is best for your Life & Style?

Finding the right makeup mirror with lights can be challenging. Thankfully, we’ve done the heavy work to help you learn the best makeup mirrors for every situation and every need. Anyone who uses makeup to look and feel good will benefit from using these top makeup mirror choices.

When searching for the right makeup mirror, look for something with proper lighting and durability — yes, you can have both without a gaudy design! Finding the perfect makeup can be tricky enough — there’s no need to have a poor makeup mirror that doesn’t show your true beauty or help enhance your features even more radiantly!