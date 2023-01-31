Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is Melatonin and How Does it Work?

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain. It’s responsible for helping to regulate the sleep cycle.

The body produces melatonin just after it gets dark, reaching peak levels in the early hours of the morning and reducing during the daylight hours. Melatonin interacts with receptors in the body to promote restful sleep.

In the world of dietary supplements, taking a liquid melatonin, or a melatonin supplement, adds to your body’s natural supply of the sleep hormone, which can help improve both the quality and quantity of your sleep.

When is the Best Time to Take Melatonin?

As melatonin can take anywhere between one and two hours to take effect, it’s best to take your melatonin supplement around an hour before you plan on settling down for the night.

Best Overall Melatonin for Adults: Medterra Good Night Capsules

Medterra

Pros:

All-natural sleep aid

Made with CBD and CBN

Includes melatonin and other sleep-boosting ingredients

Lab tested for potency and purity

100% vegan

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

The Good Night Capsules from Medterra feature a calming blend of soothing hemp-derived CBD (50mg per capsule) and deep-sleep inducing CBD (1.5mg per capsule), another cannabinoid of the hemp plant.

But the sleep-promoting ingredients don’t end there. Each flavorless capsule also contains melatonin and magnesium to help promote the sleep cycle for an uninterrupted night. Plus, there is also kava kava, KSM-66 ashwagandha, and zinc to ease anxiety and tension, to help you switch off and wide down.

Only one capsule is needed to help promote deep relaxation. As they contain an all-natural formulation of herbs and botanicals, there is none of the fogginess the following morning that is common with over-the-counter sleep medications. Plus, you can take this sleep supplement with peace of mind. They are safe as each batch is third-party tested for potency and purity.

Best Gummies for Restorative Sleep: Kats Botanicals Melatonin + Magnesium Gummies

Kats Botanicals

Pros:

Melatonin and Magnesium

Vegan/vegetarian friendly

Great value for money

Sweet blue raspberry flavor

Full transparency

Strength: 6 mg of melatonin per serving

If you’ve been looking for a natural way to relax at the end of the day, you may want to try the Melatonin and Magnesium Gummies from Kats Botanicals. Each serving contains a combination of naturally-derived melatonin (6mg) and magnesium (70mg) which work together to regulate your circadian rhythm to help promote a night of peaceful sleep.

Take two of the naturally-flavored blue raspberry gummies in the evening to help relax and unwind, as well as promote:

Faster sleep onset

Longer periods of deep sleep

Improved feelings of overall wellness

The gummies are 100% organic and vegan-friendly and are therefore non-GMO, pesticide-free, and produced using no animal-derived ingredients. Furthermore, Kats Botanicals pride itself on its transparency, always disclosing the source of its ingredients. However, if you’re not happy with the gummies for any reason you’re protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Melatonin Gummies for Falling Asleep Faster: SkinnyFit Sleepy Gummies

SkinnyFit

Pros:

Made with melatonin

May help you fall asleep faster

Sweet berry flavor

Vegan-friendly

90-day money-back guarantee

Strength: 5 mg of melatonin per serving

Improve your nighttime routine and potentially fall asleep faster than you ever have before with the Sleepy Gummies from Skinnyfit. Each serving of gummy contains 5mg of melatonin, which helps promote a deeper sleep, so you wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

By helping to calm your senses, the tasty berry gummies will help calm your senses for a quality rest that will help you feel more focused and alert the next day.

The gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin, so they are vegan-friendly. Plus, the all-natural formulation is gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO.

Akasha Naturals

Pros:

Liposomal formula for increased absorption

Supplements formulated by medical doctors

Vegetarian formulation

Soy and allergen-free

Subscribe and save

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

If you’re looking for fast-acting melatonin, look no further than the melatonin spray from Akasha Naturals. The melatonin in the spray is in a liposomal form, which means that it’s contained inside very tiny, fat-like particles. This makes it easier for the body to absorb the melatonin and helps the sleep-inducing effects to kick in quickly.

The vegetarian formula may have a number of benefits including:

Rebalance the sleep/wake cycle

Decrease the amount of time it takes to fall asleep

Increase quality and quantity of sleep

Support a balanced mood

Boost daytime alertness

While the melatonin is synthetic, it is of high quality and is allergen and soy free. Furthermore, the formulation is vegetarian-friendly, so the sleep supplement is suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements.

Best Melatonin Sleep Spray: Onnit Instant Melatonin Spray

Onnit

Pros:

Fast-acting

All natural ingredients

Available in two flavors

Subscribe and save

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

By incorporating melatonin in its ready-to-go spray, the Instant Melatonin Spray from Onnit provides a fast, convenient and simple delivery system for the sleep hormone. Just a few spritzes of the spray under the tongue should be enough to help nudge your body toward sleep.

The formulation is 100% natural and two delicious flavors are available — fresh mint and lavender — which are tantalizing to the tastebuds and freshening to the breath.

Offering great value for money, each bottle of the Instant Melatonin Spray contains at least 30 servings. Plus, extra savings can be made if you subscribe to regular deliveries.

Best Tasting Sleep Gummies: Soul CBD Sleepi Gummies

Soul

Pros:

CBD to improve REM sleep quality

Myrcene for faster sleep onset

Organically-farmed hemp

All-natural sleep supplement

Third-party lab-tested

Strength: 3 mg of melatonin per serving

The physician-formulated Sleepi Gummies from Soul CBD contain CBD, CBN, sleep terpenes, and soothing melatonin, to help you get a quality deep sleep when you need it most.

These powerful sleep gummies were specially-formulated to help you fall asleep quickly and wake up totally rested — no more morning lethargy and foggy heads.

Made from all-natural ingredients that are organically farmed, pop one in your mouth about 30 minutes to an hour before bed and feel the relaxing benefits of the calming blend. Flavored with real blueberry extract, chamomile, and honey, these gummies are a tasty way to get a good night’s sleep.

The entire product line from Soul CBD is third-party tested and the results are readily available to view online. They confirm that the gummies are as potent as advertised and that they are free of impurities and toxins.

Best CBN Gummies: Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Gummies with Melatonin

Slumber Sleep Aid

Pros:

Melatonin and CBN

All-natural ingredients

Non-addictive

Sweet vanilla-blueberry flavor

30-day money-back guarantee

Strength: 2 mg of melatonin per serving

The combination of 2mg of natural melatonin and 13mg of top-quality CBN of these gummies from Slumber Sleep is designed to help regulate your sleep cycle and the amount of your REM sleep for a more restful night.

While CBN is a by-product of the degradation of THC, it doesn’t have the same psychoactive properties or any of the other adverse side effects associated with THC. However, if you’re worried about dosage, Slumber Sleep conducted an independent sleep study and discovered that for most participants, just 10 mg of CBN was the optimal dose for a good night’s sleep.

This independent study also revealed that the gummies from Slumber Sleep:

Helped 82% of people stay asleep

Helped 80% of people fall back to sleep more easily

Were reported better than any other sleep aid by 70% of participants.

You don’t have to worry about quality either. The entire Slumber Sleep product range is third-party tested for quality, purity and dose.

Best Budget Melatonin for Sleep: Hims & Hers Melatonin Sleep Gummies

Hims & Hers

Pros:

Melatonin and other soothing ingredients

All-natural ingredients

Natural pomegranate flavor

Excellent value for money

Strength: 2 mg of melatonin per serving

Whether you need to beat the Sunday scaries, fight jet lag, or get a good night’s sleep, the SleepTight Gummies from Hims & Hers are a great-tasting way to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed, not foggy.

Formulated with natural and non-habit-forming ingredients, these gummies are designed to help enhance the body’s natural sleep cycle. Key ingredients of the gummies are:

Melatonin: Naturally-occurring hormone that helps regulate the sleep cycle and promote faster sleep onset.

L-Theanine: An amino acid that can help you unwind.

Chamomile flower extract: The plant extract has been used for centuries to help soothe and relax.

Just two of the sweet pomegranate-flavored gummies a short while before bedtime will help the stresses of the day so you can drift into a peaceful sleep.

Best Vegan Melatonin Gummies for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

CBDfx

Pros:

50mg of broad-spectrum CBD per serving

Additional ingredients include melatonin, chamomile, and lemon balm

Blend of sleep terpenes

All-natural, vegan, and gluten-free

Extensive third-party testing

Strength: 5 mg of melatonin per serving

As well as cleanly-extracted CBD, the Gummies for Sleep from CBDfx also contain melatonin, a blend of sleep terpenes, and magnesium to aid a restful night’s sleep. The gummies also contain soothing botanicals – lemon balm, chamomile, and passion flower — to elicit a calming effect that helps the body prepare for rest.

CBDfx doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to quality, with the entire product line being completely organic, non-GMO, and made using natural ingredients.

Furthermore, CBDfx produces its entire product line exclusively in CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) facilities, ensuring clinical-grade standards. Once manufactured, products are tested multiple times for impurities and imperfections, and for customer peace of mind, every product features a QR code for its corresponding lab report.

Best Melatonin for CBD Beginners: CBDistillery CBD Sleep Gummies + Melatonin

CBDistillery

Pros:

Organic, non-GMO hemp extract

Melatonin

Delicious mixed berry flavor

Comprehensive third-party testing

All-natural formulation

Strength: 2 mg of melatonin per serving

If you’re new to using CBD as a sleep aid, the Sleep Gummies from CBDistillery are a good option as they feature a lower dose of CBD, which reduces the risk of side effects. Plus, the sugar-coated gummies with their mixed berry flavor will be welcome to those with a sweet tooth.

Specially formulated for nighttime use, each gummy contains 30mg of CBD and 2 mg of melatonin to aid restful sleep.

CBDistillery is completely transparent about the manufacturing process and its products, making comprehensive third-party test reports readily available to customers, which verifies the potency and purity of its CBD supplements.

How Much Melatonin Can Adults Take?

Melatonin is generally safe for most people, and many won’t experience serious complications when they take too much. However, if you take too much you can experience some unpleasant side effects, such as headaches, nausea, and gastrointestinal issues. Therefore, when taking melatonin supplements, it’s wise to keep your dose to no more than 1–5 mg per night.

If you do experience more serious side effects, such as low mood, confusion, and nighttime urinary incontinence, or your sleep problems don’t improve within a few weeks, speak to your doctor. You may need to speak with a sleep specialist for more expert help with a sleep disorder.

Before you start taking a sleep supplement containing melatonin, you should first check with your healthcare provider, particularly as they can interact with some forms of medication including:

Diabetes medication

Birth control

Medications that slow blood clotting

Medications for high blood pressure

Medications that prevent seizures

Immunosuppressants

Some medications that are broken down by the liver

Furthermore, it’s best to avoid taking melatonin if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. Melatonin passes into the breastmilk in small amounts, which can make your baby more sleepy, disrupting their sleep cycle. Plus, there is not enough research done to know whether melatonin is safe for you and your growing baby.

Finally, as melatonin can cause drowsiness, it’s strongly advised that you don’t drive or use machinery within five hours of taking a melatonin supplement.

FAQs:

Are There Negative Effects of Melatonin?

Melatonin is typically well-tolerated for short-term use. Unlike traditional sleep medications, melatonin is unlikely to cause a dependency or have less of an effect after repeated use. The side effects of melatonin are typically mild with the most common being:

Headaches

Dizziness

Daytime drowsiness

Nausea

Less common side effects of melatonin can include:

Vivid dreams or nightmares

Stomach cramps, diarrhea and other digestive complaints

Short-term feelings of depression

Decreased appetite

Mood swings and/or irritability

Urinary incontinence at night

Increased risk of seizures

Unexplained bruising

Psoriasis

Confusion, disorientation and/or reduced alertness

Is Melatonin Addictive?

If you take melatonin supplements as recommended, you’re highly unlikely to become addicted to it. However, dietary supplements for sleep — like melatonin — are typically advised for short-term use only, so speak to your doctor or a healthcare professional if you’re concerned about dependency or are suffering from long-term sleep disturbances.

Does Melatonin Work for Jet Lag?

There is some evidence that melatonin can make the symptoms of melatonin less severe, as well as reduce recovery time after a long flight by up to a day and a half.

So, if you are traveling across multiple time zones, when you arrive at your destination, take a melatonin supplement at your normal bedtime to reduce the effects of jet lag.

In Summary

Melatonin is a natural hormone that makes you feel sleepy once the sun goes down. Due to its role in the sleep cycle, taking melatonin supplements may help improve your sleep quality.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of melatonin supplements on the market in a wide range of formulations from capsules to gummies, and sprays to liquid. Just make sure you purchase your supplement from a reputable brand that discloses the source of their ingredients and preferably uses all-natural formulations.

As with any new supplement, consult with your doctor before you start taking a melatonin supplement to make sure it’s suitable for you, as it can interact with certain types of medication.

